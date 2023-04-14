Staff Picks: What Book World critics and editors are reading now

‘In Memoriam,’ by Alice Winn (2023)
Becky Meloan, editorial aide
My favorite book of 2023 so far has been “In Memoriam,” by Alice Winn, a World War I novel with an aching love story at its core. With echoes of “Brokeback Mountain,” Winn elegantly portrays a time and place where homosexual love was repressed, leaving two boarding school classmates unsure whether their affection for the other is reciprocated. After joining to fight in the blood-soaked trenches on the front line, each is still haunted by the other, even as the possibility of sudden death looms large.
‘Horse,’ by Geraldine Brooks (2022)
Ron Charles, fiction critic
I’ve been a fan of Geraldine Brooks’s work since “March,” which won a Pulitzer Prize in 2006. That novel, as millions of fans know, reimagines the life of the transcendentalist Bronson Alcott as Mr. March from Louisa May Alcott’s “Little Women.” Brooks’s most recent novel is another story of historical reclamation and invention, but this time her hero is a legendary animal. Lexington (1850-1875) was the most famous racehorse of the 19th century, and Brooks uses Lexington, in “Horse,” to tell a rich story that stretches from the Civil War to the coronavirus pandemic. Along the way, she explores slavery, horse racing, anatomy and art history. It’s a fantastically exciting and ultimately heartbreaking tale about the people who loved an extraordinary animal when he was alive and struggled to understand him long after his death.
‘Queen of Dirt Island,’ by Donal Ryan (2023) and ‘Full Tilt,’ by Devla Murphy (1965)
Nora Krug, editor
This is my reading chair, new (Ikea; still a bit pricey, but worth it). I can’t read in bed or will fall asleep immediately.
I usually read several books at once, though sadly I often don’t finish all of them. As you can see from this photo, there’s also some magazine reading involved, to mix things up. (Not pictured in that category: Runner’s World, the Washingtonian, New York and the London Review of Books.) I started Donal Ryan’s “The Queen of Dirt Island” a few weeks ago and was immediately captivated by the first line, “She was born,” and how quickly the story got going; that baby’s father dies on the next page. This is not exactly an uplifting read, but it is absorbing, and the writing, as our own Ron Charles put it, is “a series of emerald moments.”
Continuing my sojourn to Ireland, I’m riding through that country’s green hills and beyond — well beyond — with the audacious writer and cyclist Devla Murphy, who chronicled her unlikely trip from Ireland to India in 1963, alone on a bicycle, in “Full Tilt.” The book, which I learned about while reading Murphy’s obituary last year, was written as diary entries in real time, which makes it easy to dip in and out. (Her memoir “Wheels Within Wheels” is a smoother experience.) Murphy takes in the scenery with infectious awe. I love that she calls her bike Roz, and that much like Tom Hanks’s Wilson in “Cast Away,” the vehicle is so much more than an object.
‘Before the Storm,’ by Rick Perlstein (2001) and ‘When We Cease to Understand the World,’ by Benjamín Labatut (2021)
John Williams, Book World editor
I’ve been reading “Before the Storm,” the first volume of what became Rick Perlstein’s quartet about modern American conservatism, and a book I’ve meant to read for many years. It’s about Barry Goldwater’s at-first-reluctant rise to the top of the Republican Party, his resounding loss to Lyndon Johnson in the 1964 presidential election and the ways in which his dramatically failed campaign nonetheless foreshadowed the eventual national dominance of Ronald Reagan.
I’ve also been reading an advance copy of Benjamín Labatut’s “The Maniac,” which comes out in October, and which gives me the excuse for now to recommend his previous book, “When We Cease to Understand the World,” which was one of my favorite books of 2021 (and of the past several years, really). Like the new book, “Cease to Understand” is anchored in the facts of 20th-century science, but it’s wildly imaginative as well. Mixing truth and fiction, it manages to delight even as it charts the grim Venn diagram of knowledge and madness.
‘Another Life,’ by Yuri Trifonov (1975)
Becca Rothfeld, nonfiction critic
I do not experience my life as bearable unless I make sure to read fiction for at least an hour a day, no matter how unreasonable it is for me to devote myself to private enjoyments. This past week, my husband and I boxed and unboxed thousands of books in the course of our move from Boston to Washington. I should have been building furniture or hanging paintings or, at a minimum, figuring out which box contained the cutlery so that we had means of eating without using our hands, but instead I sat on our one intact seat and read.
The fiction that made my life bearable throughout is about a life that has become unbearable. Soviet master Yuri Trifonov’s delicately devastating novella, “Another Life” (1975), follows a newly bereaved widow who has no choice but to go on cohabitating with her vituperative mother-in-law in the wake of her husband’s death. As she tries and fails to avoid the embittered old woman in their cramped Moscow apartment, she finds herself besieged by questions it is too late to resolve. Was her caddish husband, whom she loved despite herself, cheating on her, or was he just inconsiderate? Was he stymied in his workplace by his ineptitude, or was he thwarted by his political enemies? The widow’s encounters with the deceased’s former co-workers are suffused with the quiet menace of cruelty cloaked in bureaucratic niceties. Trifonov ranks with his contemporary, the novelist and journalist Vasily Grossman, as one of the great chroniclers of the emotional distortions that arise under totalitarianism. “Another Life” is a wonderfully paranoiac testament to the way that familiar interpersonal uncertainties are exacerbated by political repression, until they bubble up and boil over.
‘Worlds of Exile and Illusion,’ by Ursula K. Le Guin (2020)
Jacob Brogan, editor
Ursula K. Le Guin was the great ethicist of science fiction. Where mere moralists preoccupy themselves with what we should and should not do, Le Guin (my fellow Oregonian!) was interested in how we relate to one another despite the different ways we live and act, which is the starting point of any true ethics. Unsurprisingly, that tendency was present as early as her first three novels, which I’ve been reading lately in a collected edition published as “Worlds of Exile and Illusion.” Each of the novels in the volume exhibits Le Guin’s exquisite anthropological imagination, and all prove that she was, from the start, one of our finest prose stylists, though her powers continued to grow in her later work. “Planet of Exile,” in particular, is a masterwork of writerly empathy, richly capturing the cautious interactions between a Stone Age people and the interstellar visitors who have lived beside them for centuries.
For all her sophisticated humanism, Le Guin could also be an awful lot of fun. Nowhere is that clearer than in “Rocannon’s World.” A sci-fi story wrapped around a heroic fantasy epic wrapped around a sci-fi story, it comes complete with telepathic gnomes, knights on flying cat beasts and, of course, the problem of interplanetary colonial politics under conditions of relativistic time dilation during near-lightspeed travel. Like some of her better-known works, it playfully and inventively leans on the genre conventions of adventure fiction, which keeps it moving along briskly, even when it’s straying into hallucinatorily heady territory. And, in the end, it is deeply moving. I can’t believe it took me this long to get to it.
‘Christine Falls,’ by Benjamin Black (2006)
Steven Levingston, senior editor
I confess I’d never read a word of Irish novelist John Banville until I’d watched the irresistible three-part crime series “Quirke” (2014). Quirke is a dipsomaniacal pathologist tortured by his past who gets obsessively caught up in the mysteries that sometimes land on a slab in his Dublin morgue. After watching the first episode, based on “Christine Falls,” the first book in the series, which Banville first wrote under the pseudonym Benjamin Black, I was intrigued to see how the Nobel-worthy author created his 1950s world in words. The novel “Christine Falls” fills in deep, dark patches missing from the television adaptation as Quirke investigates something shady involving his own family and the church. Banville, who won the Booker Prize for “The Sea,” has heard every accolade for his craft, imagery, thematic complexity and psychology of his characters. So I can add little other than to say it astonishes me how he achieves perfection with every word choice, every sentence, every paragraph and chapter. Reading him is a lesson in precision. One sentence should suffice. When Quirke is left alone after an awkward conversation with a woman he once loved (and probably still does), Banville writes: “He had the hot and guilty sense of having tinkered with something too delicately fine for his clumsy fingers.”
‘My Last Innocent Year,’ by Daisy Alpert Florin (2023)
Jill Pellettieri, editor
Daisy Alpert Florin’s coming-of-age novel “My Last Innocent Year” follows Isabel Rosen through her senior year at an elite liberal arts college in New England. Florin deftly captures the interior voice of a young woman in her early 20s, as Isabel sifts through thorny issues of consent and power. Writing about this tender period in life can often veer into maudlin territory; Florin not only avoids that type of sentimentality, she gives us a heroine to root for at every turn.
‘The Lone Pilgrim,’ by Laurie Colwin (1981) and ‘Carrie Soto Is Back,’ by Taylor Jenkins Reid (2022)
Sophia Nguyen, news and features writer
Laurie Colwin’s collection “The Lone Pilgrim” is parked on my bedside table right now, an effort to seed a habit of reading a book (vs. scrolling on my phone) just before sleep and right after waking. When I first read Colwin, I couldn’t decide whether I loved her writing or found it sort of sugary — but I keep checking out her books from the library, so there’s my answer. It’s like trying to eat a single Thin Mint.
Not to start a debate in our inboxes about what counts as “reading,” but I’m also listening to Taylor Jenkins Reid’s latest, “Carrie Soto Is Back.” Reid hit her stride as a writer with novels (like “Daisy Jones & the Six”) that switch rapidly between different voices and points of view, and the publisher gives them the full-cast production treatment (featuring Julia Whelan, always a treat). I’d even argue that audio is the superior way to experience Reid’s books. There, I said it.
‘Family Happiness,’ by Laurie Colwin (1982)
Nora Krug, again!
I’m about 50 pages into Laurie Colwin’s “Family Happiness,” which appealed to me because of its aspirational title, lovely cover and many people telling me I must read Colwin. I know I should have started with “Home Cooking,” but I didn’t want to read essays/memoir and was drawn to the name of the main character, Polly Demarest, since I went to high school in Demarest, N.J., and because Polly and I are roughly the same age. Despite all this, I am finding the book very stiff, and maybe I don’t like Polly as much as I thought I would. I’ll soldier on, but I think I prefer to be in Ireland.