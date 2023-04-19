Lauren Oyler tries a fun thing David Foster Wallace never did again

Listen 9 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

When David Foster Wallace first published “Shipping Out” in Harper’s Magazine in 1996, it changed readers’ ideas about what magazine journalism could say and sound like. Arriving just a month before “Infinite Jest,” the chronicle of his experience on a seven-night cruise helped announce him as a leading literary voice of his generation. The essay launched a microgenre of “cruise lit,” sending journalists on voyages dedicated to everything from cryptocurrency to the Backstreet Boys.

Critic and novelist Lauren Oyler is the latest to embark on this assignment. Her account of a cruise associated with Goop, Gwyneth Paltrow’s company, has docked on the cover of Harper’s 27 years after Wallace’s essay. I talked with Oyler about “I Really Didn’t Want to Go” over video chat on Tuesday. This interview has been edited for space and clarity.

Q: The beginning of your story goes into some detail about how your editor first pitched you. You write: “The email sat smiling, evil, in my inbox, certain of its power.” Did you feel trepidation about the assignment, and why?

A: I’m not super interested in wellness. (I have a lot of received knowledge about wellness, which I realized while I was writing the piece. Why do I know so much about exercise? Why do I know so much about astrology?) And one of the big problems starting out with the piece was I felt like Gwyneth Paltrow and Goop were not over, but they’re sort of, as I say, totally integrated, and there’s not necessarily a story there. Also, there is, of course, the looming David Foster Wallace of it — which my editor didn’t mention.

Obviously, I was always going to do it. There was no question about whether I was going to do it.

Q: Going in, what was your sense of Wallace’s work and what he stands for in the culture in 2023?

A: I love him. My editor was trying to get me to make a direct statement that I loved him, and I resisted saying too much directly. I think it’s really clear, if you read my other writing as well, that he’s hugely influential. But he’s one of these writers that if you go back and read the stuff, you think, “Oh, it has flaws, it’s not totally perfect.” And the cruise piece was certainly like that for me. I don’t love the beginning.

Q: What don’t you love about the beginning?

A: Because of his sort of sincerity shtick, or philosophy, a lot of time he’ll be performing sincerity that — it’s quite obvious in retrospect — is inauthentic.

Obviously [the essay] is fantastic. But I tried to see it as useful for me as opposed to something I was going to never live up to. Because most readers are going to know about it, even if they haven’t read it. And it is so comprehensive. Cruises haven’t changed that much in the last, what, almost 30 years? So it was good to be able to gesture toward that and say, DFW covered this — and also to riff on the fact that, yes it’s an amazing assignment, but it’s a girl assignment.

There are all these women’s writing areas that, far from being ghettoized, are where a lot of the money is if you’re a freelance journalist — and where a lot of the audience is, frankly. To be clear, I don’t feel like I was forced to do it. If you’re going to be really staunch — I’m only writing about Don DeLillo and, like, war — then you’re missing out on a lot of opportunities. But I had all these joking thoughts beforehand, and then, because of the way the cruise turned out, I was able to just write them directly.

Q: Do you remember what it was like to first read that cruise piece, and what your reaction was at the time? It’s hard for us to reinhabit that — because I think by the time you and I read it, it was anthologized, canonized, just fully digested, maybe even a cliche. But at the time it made such a huge impression on the reading public and on the genre.

A: I’m 32, so I was a freshman in college when David Foster Wallace died. I remember that day — I was at the college newspaper office. I don’t know if I had read any David Foster Wallace at that point; I came to most literary writing kind of late. But I remember being taught [the essay] “A Day at the Fair” when I was 20, and I just immediately thought, “That’s the kind of writing I want to do.”

I read a lot of David Foster Wallace when I was in my early twenties. I found it quite useful to have an idea of David Foster Wallace in my head that I did not double-check, because your projections of your favorite authors then create your own style.

Q: What surprised you most about the whole experience?

A: It was really surprising how little effort Goop put in. It was very clear that the Goop employees were phoning it in. Gwyneth Paltrow was there for like an hour, and you didn’t even know if she was going to come. And the astrologer was so … I worked for a women’s website, we had a professional astrologer, and I was like, “You’re not doing serious astrology! You need to put some effort in here!” It wasn’t surprising, but it was shocking. It was offensive.

Q: One thing that you say in the piece, about getting around Wallace’s influence is, “All I’d have to do was avoid footnotes, which would be too obvious, and getting sensitive about the evils of advertising, a moment that has long passed.” Was that difficult, since you describe the cruise as being mostly people who are in the media and perception business in some way?

A: I talk about branding and marketing, but the kind of thing Goop is doing, that basically any successful company, empire, is doing, is much more insidious — they’re selling this philosophy that is invading your whole life. We’re so overwhelmed by messaging all the time now that in a piece like this it would just be totally pointless to pick random parts of marketing, the brochure — [Wallace is] always talking about the brochures — to analyze.

The thing that was interesting to me is the way they all — all the practitioners and the Goop people — would speak to us. The way that they spoke to me in our email interviews was incredibly patronizing, incredibly slick, using this therapy language, just gross, falsely spiritual — and also so dumb. But lots of people buy it, and that was what was shocking, when people start crying about what is to me such obvious messaging, which is much creepier.

Q: Another one of your reference points in this piece, though it comes out less explicitly than Wallace, is something you call “the sexist genre of wellness writing.” You reference this desire, maybe fleeting, to conquer it. What’s been your experience with that genre and its cliches, either as a writer or as a reader?

A: I worked at Vice, at Broadly, the women’s website, at the tail end of what they call the personal essay boom or the first-person industrial complex. That was happening as the wellness trend was growing. And so this genre grew out of both of those things, a kind of lady gonzo journalism: “I’m going to go do some weird wellness thing and write about it.” When I was researching this piece, what I found shocking was that everybody would perform a bit of skepticism about it, but then they would do it and sort of enjoy it. And sometimes they would cry or share really personal things about their lives.

And I think if you’re a woman writer you are expected to be personal, but in a very specific way, which is that you need to be “vulnerable.” You need to be emotional. People like it if you’re messy. For all of the ways that feminists and popular feminists have criticized the pressures of confessional writing and exploitative first-person essays, there’s still that expectation. And I find it contemptible. So I wanted to critique the genre by doing it but subverting it. My goal was to always seem in control. I was interested in seeing if I could both do a resentful performance of the sexist wellness writing, and reveal how ridiculous it is.

Q: You have a line in there about wanting to “unite irony and sincerity once and for all,” which helped underline for me how that’s such a central negotiation in Wallace’s work, but also made me curious about how you think about your fiction and nonfiction. How would you describe your relationship to sincerity? And irony?

A: Well, I think it’s a completely false opposition, and it irritates me. And it irritates me that this essay of Wallace’s, “E Unibus Pluram,” which is about TV and fiction writers, has this paragraph in it that has been this rallying cry for American fiction ever since — this idea that irony is poisoning everyone. And I’m like, “I never read anything that’s ironic at all! I’m not being represented by American fiction writers at all!” I feel like there’s really a huge problem with sentimentality. There’s really a resistance to not even irony, but humor, that I find really dispiriting.

I really love, I’m most comfortable writing in, this ironic tone. And that doesn’t mean, always, sarcasm. Irony allows you to express multiple things at once, and that are in tension at the same time, in a way that I think is really entertaining. But it doesn’t mean that you can’t have serious ideas or be emotional — or that your irony is a defense mechanism.

