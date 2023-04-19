Washington Post paperback bestsellers

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Fiction 1 DAISY JONES & THE SIX (Ballantine, $17). By Taylor Jenkins Reid. A singer and her band look back at their days as one of the most iconic rock groups of the 1970s. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight 2 THE SEVEN HUSBANDS OF EVELYN HUGO (Washington Square, $17). By Taylor Jenkins Reid. A Hollywood icon recounts the story of her glamorous life to a young reporter, and both discover the cost of fame.

3 THE LAST THING HE TOLD ME (Marysue Rucci, $17.99). By Laura Dave. Looking for answers about her husband’s disappearance, a wife and her recalcitrant stepdaughter discover shocking secrets.

4 SEA OF TRANQUILITY (Vintage, $17). By Emily St. John Mandel. The author of “Station Eleven” and “The Glass Hotel” explores the psychological implications of time travel for characters from different centuries.

5 THE INVISIBLE LIFE OF ADDIE LARUE (Tor, $19.99). By V.E. Schwab. A young woman’s bargain for immortality renders her cursed to be forgotten by anyone she meets.

Advertisement

6 A COURT OF THORNS AND ROSES (Bloomsbury, $19). By Sarah J. Maas. A threat is growing over a magical land where a huntress is being held captive.

7 THE CANDY HOUSE (Scribner, $17.99) By Jennifer Egan. A sequel to the Pulitzer Prize-winning “A Visit From the Goon Squad” continues the story of tech mogul Bix Bouton.

8 IT ENDS WITH US (Atria, $16.99). By Colleen Hoover. A woman questions her relationship with a commitment-phobic partner when her old flame appears.

9 THE SONG OF ACHILLES (Ecco, $17.99). By Madeline Miller. The legend of Achilles retold through the lens of his friend Patroclus.

10 THE LINCOLN HIGHWAY (Penguin, $19). By Amor Towles. Four boys on a road trip take an unplanned journey.

Nonfiction

1 CRYING IN H MART (Vintage, $17). By Michelle Zauner. A Korean American indie rock star chronicles her relationship with her mother and their shared culture.

Advertisement

2 BRAIDING SWEETGRASS (Milkweed, $18.) By Robin Wall Kimmerer. Essays by an indigenous scientist offer lessons in reciprocal awareness between people and plants.

3 THE BODY KEEPS THE SCORE (Penguin, $19). By Bessel van der Kolk. A scientific look at how trauma can reshape a person’s body and brain.

4 ALL ABOUT LOVE (Morrow, $16.99). By bell hooks. The first volume in the iconic feminist’s “Love Song to the Nation” trilogy considers compassion as a form of love.

5 THE DAWN OF EVERYTHING (Picador, $25). By David Graeber, David Wengrow. An anthropologist and an archaeologist challenge modern scientific principles of human cultural evolution.

6 THE ANTHROPOCENE REVIEWED (Dutton, $18). By John Green. Essays from the best-selling author reviewing aspects of modern living on a five-star scale.

7 CASTE (Random House, $20). By Isabel Wilkerson. America’s racial divisions are examined and reframed as a caste system.

Advertisement

8 DOPAMINE NATION (Dutton, $18). By Dr. Anna Lembke. A psychiatrist explains how to avoid overconsumption by balancing pleasure with pain.

9 TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS (10th ANNIVERSARY EDITION) (Vintage, $17). By Cheryl Strayed. The “Dear Sugar” advice columnist adds new material to her best-selling collection.

10 THE FIELD GUIDE TO DUMB BIRDS OF NORTH AMERICA (Chronicle, $15.95). By Matt Kracht. Birds from North America are mocked in this guidebook parody.

Rankings reflect sales for the week ended Apr. 16. The charts may not be reproduced without permission from the American Booksellers Association, the trade association for independent bookstores in the United States, and indiebound.org. Copyright 2023 American Booksellers Association. (The bestseller lists alternate between hardcover and paperback each week.)

GiftOutline Gift Article

A note to our readers We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for us to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.