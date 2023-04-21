Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Some books are easy, reassuring reads: They offer self-improvement tips, reinforce our preconceptions or make even the most complicated matters seem simple. Alex Mar’s “Seventy Times Seven: A True Story of Murder and Mercy” is the opposite kind of book. It’s urgent, messy and unsettling. It isn’t a page-turner, exactly: It’s long and sprawling. But it’s a troubling, haunting read. You may not find yourself staying up late to finish it, but odds are, you’ll find yourself lying awake in the small hours, turning it over and over in your mind.

“Seventy Times Seven” begins in Gary, Ind., in 1979, with an act of cruelty and despair. A mother — possibly under the influence, struggling with mental illness or stupefied by the domestic violence she’s endured — bundles her two young daughters into the car, inside a closed garage. She turns on the engine. They’re all supposed to die.

But they don’t. Gloria Cooper has a change of heart and pulls her two unconscious daughters, 13-year-old Rhonda and 9-year-old Paula, out of the garage, then gets back in herself. When Rhonda wakes, she alerts a neighbor and an ambulance arrives; the two girls watch as the ambulance takes their mother away. No one thinks to examine the girls or ask if they’re okay, and when their mother, recovered, returns home a week later, things return to what passes for normal in the Cooper household.

Still, “this must have been the start of a change” in Paula. This, at least, is what Rhonda later tells Mar. Because just six years later, Paula kills a 78-year-old neighbor in an act of stunning brutality — for no particular reason, or for every possible reason.

Paula is young, Black and poor; the neighbor, Ruth Pelke, is elderly, White and part of Gary’s solid middle class. Paula has been neglected, abused and emotionally abandoned by everyone but her sister, Rhonda; Pelke is part of a large and loving family. Paula has nothing to believe in; Pelke teaches Bible stories to children.

Maybe it’s this, or maybe it’s that, or maybe it’s something else. Regardless, Paula is bored and broke (or bewildered and bereft?). During a poorly planned burglary by Paula and her friends, Pelke reproaches Paula (“If you do this, you’ll be sorry”) and “a key deep inside Paula turns and catches.” She stabs Pelke in the chest with a butcher knife, then pulls out the knife and stabs her again and again and again. “Her hand comes down more than thirty times,” writes Mar. When Paula is done stabbing, she steals $10 and Pelke’s car, leaving Pelke’s body behind for her family to discover.

The police catch Paula almost immediately, and a little more than a year later, Paula Cooper, age 16, becomes the youngest female death row inmate in American history.

“Seventy Times Seven” tells multiple intertwined tales: There’s the tale of Paula’s crime and punishment; the tale of Ruth Pelke and her family; the tale of Gary’s boom-and-bust economy and its troubled racial politics. There are the stories of the many lawyers and activists who fought to save Paula from the electric chair and end capital punishment for children. And, most central to Mar’s narrative, there’s the tale of Pelke’s grandson Bill, a would-be pastor turned steelworker, who rediscovers his faith by forgiving Paula and resolving to fight for her life. Inspired by Jesus’ admonition to forgive those who sin against us not just seven times but “seventy times seven” times, Bill eventually joins other family members of murder victims to campaign against the death penalty nationwide.

Mar warns readers from the start not to expect any miracles: “Seventy Times Seven” isn’t “a story of wrongful conviction.” Paula hasn’t been unjustly accused, and DNA evidence won’t exonerate her. She won’t repent and be pardoned. It’s clear that even if Paula is eventually freed from prison — she is — no one is likely to live happily ever after.

“Seventy Times Seven” offers readers neither heroes nor villains. We see Paula both as a furious, heartbroken child and as a violent, manipulative adolescent: Sometimes she’s generous, empathetic and self-aware; other times, she’s aggressive and self-destructive. The defense lawyer initially assigned to her case is well-meaning, but frightened and ineffective; the hard-driving prosecutor who demands the death penalty for an abused 15-year-old is self-aggrandizing but, in his own way, idealistic.

The African American judge who presides over Paula’s trial opposes capital punishment for young offenders but sentences Paula to death anyway — then begins to drink heavily, until finally he plows his car into the back of a truck, his blood alcohol level twice the legal limit. Even Bill Pelke is no saint: He’s so enthralled by the redemptive possibilities of forgiving Paula, his grandmother’s murderer, that he’s stunningly oblivious to the loneliness and pain of his wife, Judy.

More than anything, “Seventy Times Seven” is a book about the promise and limits of empathy — the ways in which we see one another, and the ways in which we cannot. Fifteen-year-old Paula, who just wanted “a good family” in which she could be “like the other little kids,” looks at kind, elderly Ruth Pelke and sees only the cold, impermeable middle-class world that has locked her out. Jack Crawford, the prosecutor, looks at Paula and sees only a monster, not a lost child. Bill Pelke looks at Paula and sees only the goodness he longs to see; Rhonda , Paula’s older sister, looks at Bill Pelke and sees only a White man who “never considered the life of a Black teenage girl in Gary,” a man who never considered all the “hurt and ugliness” that marred the lives of his neighbors, until that hurt and ugliness careened into his own chaotic life and offered him a vision of escape and absolution.

“Seventy Times Seven” is occasionally frustrating. Mar, a documentary filmmaker and former editor at Rolling Stone, has far too many stories to tell, and a more ruthless editor might have pushed her to eliminate several minor characters and trim some extraneous detail. (When two Italian clerics come to New York to deliver petitions supporting Paula to the U.N. secretary general, for instance, we learn not only that they travel to “Midtown East” via a “ride in a taxi cab” but that the cab is “a yellow Chevy Caprice.”) Mar is determined to keep readers in the narrative present, which helps create a sense of urgency, but also leads to some confusing and abrupt verb-tense shifts.

But these are minor flaws and don’t detract from the sheer power of the central stories. “Seventy Times Seven” gives readers an unflinching glimpse into brutality, pain, loneliness, rage and revenge, and asks if regret, compassion, mercy and forgiveness can be enough to bridge the gulfs of race, class and ideology that so often divide us. “Seventy Times Seven” is full of questions and painful ambiguities — and Mar is courageous enough to leave most of her questions unanswered.

Rosa Brooks holds the Scott K. Ginsburg chair in law and policy at Georgetown University Law Center. Her most recent book is “Tangled Up in Blue: Policing the American City.”

Seventy Times Seven

A True Story of Murder and Mercy

Penguin Press. 338 pp. $28

