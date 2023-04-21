Listen 9 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

William Shakespeare, of Stratford-upon-Avon, died at the age of 52 on April 23, 1616. Seven years later, in 1623, two of his friends, the actors John Heminges and William Condell, oversaw the production of a large volume entitled “Mr. William Shakespeares Comedies, Histories, & Tragedies.” This year, 2023, thus marks the 400th anniversary of the First Folio, the nickname for that memorial collection of 36 plays. Roughly half of them, including “Macbeth,” “Antony and Cleopatra” and “Twelfth Night,” might have been lost to the world because their texts can be found nowhere else. The others, often differing in numerous details, first appeared in the 1590s and early 1600s as cheap pamphlets called quartos.

Nothing poetical in Shakespeare’s own handwriting survives (with the possible exception of some passages in the manuscript of a multi-authored play called “Sir Thomas More”). Roughly 750 copies of the First Folio were printed and around 235 of them are still extant. In effect, it’s not actually that rare: If you’ve got $10 million (the auction price in 2020), you can still acquire one. That cultural jewel of Washington, the Folger Shakespeare Library, owns 82 copies, one of which has been on loan this April to the city’s Martin Luther King Jr. Library.

As you might guess, several studies of the First Folio have been issued this month, but two are neatly complementary. “Shakespeare’s Book: The Story Behind the First Folio and the Making of Shakespeare,” by Chris Laoutaris (Pegasus) concentrates on the loose syndicate of people who came together to produce this historic and now totemic volume. By contrast, the revised second edition of “Shakespeare’s First Folio: Four Centuries of an Iconic Book,” by Emma Smith (Oxford) tracks the work’s afterlife, partly as a literary document but mainly as a cultural trophy.

Like Shakespeare’s plays, Laoutaris’s book revolves around detailed interpersonal relationships. From his pages, you will learn about the lives of Heminges and Condell; the Folio’s main patrons Sir William Herbert and his brother Philip; the father-and-son printers William and Isaac Jaggard; booksellers Edward Blount, John Smethwick and William Aspley; the professional scribe Ralph Crane (who provided clean copies of some of the texts); and many others, including Shakespeare’s friend and rival Ben Jonson and the various minor poets who offered praise of the book and its author.

In one of his best chapters, Laoutaris — an associate professor at the Shakespeare Institute in Stratford-upon-Avon — zeroes in on the 28 bookshops located in St. Paul’s Cross Churchyard. Named like pubs, these included the Black Bear, the Angel, the Spread Eagle and the Parrot. Another chapter patiently explains, with illustrations, the actual process of printing a large folio. A hundred pages of backmatter — tables, notes, bibliography and index — testify to the thoroughness of the author’s research.

However, the sheer abundance of factual data in “Shakespeare’s Book” does make for a certain dryness, which isn’t at all true of Smith’s impressively learned yet irreverent “Shakespeare’s First Folio.” Up until the mid-18th century, this Oxford University scholar reminds us, the First Folio was just a collection of plays, nothing special, given that there were later and better printed editions available. But Shakespeare’s coronation as the king of English literature coincided with an increase of wealth among the upper classes, which rapidly drove up prices for a now desirably iconic volume. That wealth, Smith adds, largely derived from the West Indian sugar trade — and she doesn’t shy away from the implications of that: “Reviewing the history of First Folio copies in the Georgian period makes repeatedly evident the overlap between late eighteenth-century luxury consumption, including bibliophilia, and the ownership of enslaved people.”

Much of this excellent book tracks what individual copies of the First Folio meant to various “owners, dealers, forgers, collectors, actors” and “scholars.” But in the chapter titled “Decoding,” Smith zeroes in on two groundbreaking volumes in Shakespeare studies, both obsessed with numbers. One is Charlton Hinman’s “The Printing and Proof-Reading of the First Folio of Shakespeare” (1963), which used a machine — the now famous Hinman collator — to gain new understanding of the 1623 volume by comparing pages from multiple copies. The other is “The Great Cryptogram: Francis Bacon’s Cipher in the So-Called Shakespeare Plays” (1888) by Ignatius Donnelly, a Wisconsin politician and author of the pseudoscience classic, “Atlantis: The Antediluvian World” (1882). Having acquired a facsimile of the First Folio, Donnelly detected coded messages throughout, all of them proclaiming lawyer and philosopher Francis Bacon as the true author of the plays. Smith notes that setting up the elaborate “spatio-verbal” patterning that Donnelly’s theory requires is quite impossible, given the vagaries of Renaissance printing.

Nonetheless, his spurious code-breaking and Hinman’s admirably systematic collating together helped fuel an approach to Shakespeare now commonly associated with the so-called anti-Stratfordians. Members of this diverse group argue that Shakespeare, an actor and money-focused entrepreneur, doesn’t seem the sort of man to have penned immortal masterpieces. Instead, anti-Stratfordians claim that clues hidden in the First Folio and elsewhere reveal the actual author of the poems and plays to be, well, almost anyone. Malcolm X even suggested King James I, but these days the most popular candidate is the 17th Earl of Oxford, Edward de Vere.

The Shakespeare establishment regularly rolls its eyes at what is called the Authorship Question, pooh-poohing its so-called “heretics” as the equivalent of election-deniers and Kennedy assassination conspiracy theorists. By contrast, anti-Stratfordians regard themselves as a valiant band storming the citadel of entrenched but mistaken Shakespearean orthodoxy. My own view? I contributed a preface to a paperback reissue of Samuel Schoenbaum’s definitive “Shakespeare’s Lives” and regard Irving Matus’s evidence-based “Shakespeare, In Fact” as a cogent refutation of the principal arguments for the Earl of Oxford. Nonetheless, I remain intrigued by the authorship question, which — if nothing else — keeps Shakespeare studies from growing moribund.

In recent months, Oxfordians have been eagerly looking forward to Elizabeth Winkler’s “Shakespeare Was a Woman and Other Heresies: How Doubting the Bard Became the Biggest Taboo in Literature” (Simon and Schuster). The book’s title references an Atlantic Magazine article in which Winkler hypothesized that Emilia Bassano Lanier — hitherto best known as A.L. Rowse’s choice for the Dark Lady of Shakespeare’s sonnets — could have written the plays. So virulent was the reaction to such speculation that this young scholar-journalist decided to explore the authorship question more fully.

Above all else, Winkler is a crackerjack researcher, deftly laying out the myriad questions, arguments and mysteries swirling around Shakespeare. They largely boil down to: Why is there so little hard evidence that he actually wrote the plays attributed to him? Could the real author simply have borrowed his name? After all, even Martin Droeshout’s frontispiece portrait for the First Folio shows a face that looks, to some eyes, like a mask.

There’s always been a certain amount of class snobbery among anti-Stratfordians. Nearly all their proposed Shakespeare substitutes belong to the elite culture of Renaissance England. De Vere, for instance, studied at Cambridge, traveled in Europe, spent time in Italy, wrote lyric poetry and was comfortably familiar with court life. He checks all the right boxes, so to speak, unlike that provincial bumpkin from Stratford. Yes, one does need to adjust the chronology of the plays and somehow account for those, such as “The Tempest,” staged after the earl’s death in 1604, but Oxfordians have never wanted for cleverness.

Still, there’s the matter of probability. Could De Vere’s authorship, or that of anyone else, have been kept secret both then and through the centuries? And why was secrecy so important? Oxfordians propose that an aristocrat would lose face by publicly writing for a theater company — tradesmen, after all. Some have suggested that the earl actually headed a covert ministry of propaganda, financed by Queen Elizabeth, that was tasked with producing “Shakespeare” plays intended to instill reverence for the crown and stave off civil unrest. That seems far-fetched but to Oxfordians even “Hamlet” is a pièce à clef, all the major characters being fictionalized versions of people in the earl’s life.

Unlike James Shapiro’s similar but pro-Shakespeare “Contested Will” (2010), Winkler examines all these and other authorship issues from an anti-Stratfordian perspective, after which she then travels to England for a series of interviews. Stanley Wells — who will bring out “What Was Shakespeare Really Like?” later this year — is subtly mocked over factoids this 92-year-old doyen of Shakespeare studies can’t quite remember. Alexander Waugh, an ardent Oxfordian, is represented as a learned provocateur in the tradition of his novelist grandfather Evelyn and journalist father Auberon. Still, Winkler ends her lively, often highly personal book on a somewhat muted note: Pressed again and again, the often controversial Harvard scholar Marjorie Garber dismisses the whole authorship business as uninteresting.

Nonetheless, all sorts of people find it fascinating. Why? Partly because we admire rebels and freethinkers, those who give a Bronx cheer to the stuffy power elite in any field. Anti-Stratfordians also offer what is, in effect, a shared-world fandom, like that among Trekkies or Baker Street Irregulars. Members of the latter have produced reams of scholarship, all based on minute analysis of the Holmesian canon, to prove — for example — that Dr. Watson was married five times or that Professor Moriarty was really Count Dracula. This same approach to a body of writing as a coded text, needing to be deciphered and reinterpreted, characterizes anti-Stratfordians. Still, there is one difference: Irregulars regard such playful ingenuity as merely an intellectual game, a literal jeu d’esprit. Not so the Shakespearean naysayers. As Winkler repeatedly shows, they — and Oxfordians in particular — tend to see themselves as evangelicals on a mission, tirelessly spreading their persecuted gospel to benighted unbelievers.

