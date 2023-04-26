Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The attack came at lunchtime. Approximately 700 Muscogee attacked Fort Mims on Aug. 30, 1813, in what is now Alabama, and in a matter of hours, they overpowered its defenders. Though White men, women and children were killed in the assault, so, too, were a group of Muscogee who had taken up residence at the fort. For the attacking Muscogee, known as the Red Sticks, such cultural adaptation was a sign of how deeply their culture had been corrupted. The triumphant Red Sticks slaughtered the fort’s livestock and horses, destroyed the inhabitants’ property and melted the silver specie. For the Red Sticks, it was an act of holy violence; for White Americans living on the frontier, it was viewed as a senseless massacre, one that needed to be righteously answered in kind.

This was an inciting incident in the Creek War, a conflict that unfolded within the larger context of the War of 1812. The Creek War commenced as a conflict between feuding factions of the Muscogee (or “Creek,” as they were called by English and Spanish colonialists) nation, an internal struggle that rapidly turned violent and ignited a civil war that had been decades in the making. Despite being a loose confederacy of independent but interlinked villages, the Muscogee were the dominant Indian power in the American Southeast and had successfully resisted European encroachment. But following the American Revolution, various Muscogee villages began to accommodate to the young United States and even adopt White customs such as European gender roles, Christianity and even slavery. Intermarriage between Creeks and Whites also further complicated the situation. Soon traditionalists were taking up arms to purify their lands and their people.

Taking their name from the red warclubs used by Muscogee, the Red Sticks launched a widespread movement against Indigenous peoples who they said had corrupted their Native way of life and their White American neighbors. Despite being originally limited to Creek Country and its boarders, the violence quickly transformed into a frontier struggle between the young United States and the resistant Red Stick forces following the attack of Fort Mims. Though it was certainly the Muscogee squatters and métis, or mixed-race, families that were the prime target of the Red Sticks, the young United States focused on the White men, women and children who had been killed, viewing it as an act of war.

While the Creek War has received more attention in academic circles in recent years, it is still a largely forgotten episode in American history for the reading public. In his new book, “A Brutal Reckoning: Andrew Jackson, the Creek Indians, and the Epic War for the American South,” historian Peter Cozzens sets out to correct that by admirably situating the conflict within early American history. Drawing upon the prizewinning work of Claudio Saunt, Cozzens explains the long buildup to the Creek War, pointing to the divisions that had begun to form between the Upper and Lower Creeks after the American Revolution.

As the book proceeds, Cozzens also places the conflict within the scope of Andrew Jackson’s early biography. Whereas the average American might point to the Battle of New Orleans as the basis of Jackson’s fame, it was his victories during the Creek War that brought him into the national spotlight. Although Jackson is absent from early portions of “A Brutal Reckoning,” once he arrives, he takes center stage and “dominates the narrative just as he did the conduct of the Creek War.”

In contrast both to the early hagiographies that painted Jackson as a military genius and to the more recent trend of ascribing Jackson’s success to a combination of rage and luck, Cozzens presents Jackson as both cunning and cruel, an appraisal that some may find too fair. But while the book gives credit to Jackson’s tactical skill and tenacity, it never underplays his capacity for violence. After all, though it was during the Creek War that Jackson earned his beloved nickname, “Old Hickory,” for his steadfast fidelity to his troops under harsh conditions, he was also dubbed “Sharp Knife” by his Indian allies — a testament to his ruthlessness.

Some of the conflicts between the Tennessee militia and Red Sticks resemble slaughters more than military skirmishes. Cozzens recounts the horrors of the Battle of Tallushatchee in graphic detail by drawing on the memoirs of Davy Crockett, who recalled: “We now shot them like dogs.” But as the title suggests, the brutality described by Cozzens is not owned solely by Jackson and his forces, but also by the Red Sticks. As sympathetic as Cozzens is to the struggle mounted by the Red Sticks to maintain their traditional customs and culture, he does not spare any detail in recounting their slaying of noncombatants, including children, and their destruction of the métis Muscogee and those Indians who refused to join them. Little ghastly detail is spared, and some readers will need strong constitutions to stomach Cozzens’s vivid writing.

Cozzens also takes an admirably nuanced approach to the Muscogee, Cherokee and Choctaw, who assisted Jackson over their Red Stick kinfolk, a detail that further complicates simplistic renderings of Indigenous-White relations. As Cozzens explains, these Native allies were often key players in both the strategizing and the fighting of the Creek War. In his assessment, it was the “Cherokee and friendly Creek scouts acting on their own initiative,” not Andrew Jackson and his Tennessee militia, who truly won the Battle of Horseshoe Bend. But it is this cooperation and collaboration that makes Jackson’s eventual demand that they, too, cede their lands even more shocking.

As has come to be expected from Cozzens’s work, “A Brutal Reckoning” masterfully blends important cultural and biographical details with expressive and engaging military history. Cozzens’s retelling of the Creek War is as garish as it is gruesome, especially when it comes to events such as the Fort Mims massacre and Battle of Horseshoe Bend. While these battles might seem small in scale (the largest involving approximately 3,000 combatants), the outcome of the Creek War fundamentally altered the future of the United States. Not only did it shatter Indian dominance of the Deep South, but the Creeks were forced to cede more than 21 million acres of land in present-day Georgia and Alabama. Cozzens makes a strong case for the Creek War’s place as one of the defining moments in 19th-century American history, demonstrating how it contributed variously to the expansion to slavery and the promotion of Jackson as a war hero, as well to future Indian removal and the brewing of the Civil War. “A Brutal Reckoning” is a powerful reminder that the “age of Jackson” did not begin with the Battle of New Orleans, but rather with the Creek War.

Daniel N. Gullotta is the Archer fellow in residence at the Ashbrook Center at Ashland University, and a PhD candidate at Stanford University specializing in American religious history.

A Brutal Reckoning

Andrew Jackson, the Creek Indians, and the Epic War for the American South

By Peter Cozzens

Knopf. 434 pp. $35

