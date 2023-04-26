Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Antonin Scalia never forgot his English teacher’s admonition about “Hamlet.” Texts, Father Matthews taught the students at St. Francis Xavier High School in Manhattan, were sacred. As readers, we should engage with them actively, but we must also recognize that they exist before and beyond our modern eyes. They are fixed, unchanging, far above our poor power to add or detract.

Scalia embodied that reverence for text, that Shakespeare Principle, throughout his long life in the law. It was the driving conviction at the heart of original intent, the interpretive doctrine with which he became synonymous. “The starting point, in any case,” he told the Senate Judiciary Committee during his Supreme Court confirmation hearings in 1986, “is the text of the document and what it meant to the society that adopted it.” This was, he insisted, “essentially a democratic philosophy” because “even the Constitution is, at bottom, at bottom, a democratic document.”

Erudite and iron-willed as he was jovial and charming, Scalia wielded as much influence on modern American law as perhaps anyone to sit on the bench. For his admirers within the conservative legal movement, he was little short of a god among men — a self-made son of immigrants whose “Rise to Greatness,” as James Rosen subtitles in volume one of his planned two-part biography, owed to his unparalleled intellect, his deep Catholic piety and, not least, his steadfast legal philosophy: that the freedoms of a democratic society lay in sharply restrained government, the separation of powers and the impartial application of the law as originally intended by its authors.

His detractors, by contrast, saw in his legal vision an extreme devotion to the words of long-dead men that ultimately elevated hierarchy and tradition over democracy and equality, that concentrated power in elite hands, and that thus curtailed liberty in the name of preserving it.

Rosen — a White House correspondent for Newsmax, formerly of Fox News — falls clearly in the former camp. Drawing on dozens of interviews and rich primary source research, much of it previously unpublished, he offers an unapologetic ode to the man behind the doctrine. Through lively and detailed prose, punctuated by extensive dialogue, transcripts and personal recollections, he explores the first half-century of Scalia’s life, from his childhood in Queens to Harvard Law, from the Ford administration’s Justice Department to teaching stints in Virginia and Chicago, and finally to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit.

Rosen is a well-established tour guide to the lives of great men of American conservatism. His previous publications include a biography of President Richard M. Nixon’s attorney general, John Mitchell, who served 19 months in prison in the wake of Watergate, as well as a book of interviews with former vice president Dick Cheney and an annotated collection of eulogies and obituaries by publisher William F. Buckley. In “Scalia,” he aims explicitly to render “a more accurate record of history and the Scalia legacy.” Amid detailed descriptions of the finer points of administrative and procedural law, he paints a deeply human picture as well — of the father of nine, the quick-minded government lawyer and the wise yet demanding law professor. Rosen writes with verve and passion that, while sometimes melodramatic, will probably appeal to readers who share his admiration for the late justice.

More critical readers will detect a biased agenda, a sometimes partisan defense against Scalia’s critics big and small. From the WASP-y Princeton interviewer who turned down the young college applicant to columnist William Safire, who blasted Scalia in 1985 as “the worst enemy of free speech in America today,” no grudge seems to be left unaddressed. An extended transcript of Scalia’s testimony to then-Sen. Joe Biden (D-Del.) during his confirmation hearings, largely recounted to make the current president look ill-informed, seemed especially overdrawn.

Rosen reserves special vitriol for hostile Scalia biographies, especially Joan Biskupic’s 2009 “American Original.” Many conservative readers have critiqued Biskupic’s portrayal of Scalia’s jurisprudence as so much liberal hackery, and Rosen has a particular ax to grind with what he calls her “careerist-authoritarian narrative.” According to that charge, Scalia set his sights on the Supreme Court early and cynically aimed his jurisprudence and law journal writing toward that end. Despite his stated belief in restrained government and the separation of powers, the critics charge, his ambition led him to embrace a view of presidential power that bordered on authoritarian, all the better to appeal to conservatives in the Ford and, more importantly, Reagan administrations.

The shadow of those criticisms looms large, both in Rosen’s repeated denunciation of the critics and in his arguments in favor of Scalia’s philosophical consistency and commitment to democracy against the excesses of his opponents. Several middle chapters, for example, recount Scalia at President Gerald Ford’s Justice Department, sparring over questions of executive power — ownership of the Nixon White House tapes; oversight of the CIA — with misguided liberal politicians fueled by “blood lust” to thwart executive power in the wake of Watergate and Vietnam. In those battles, Rosen concludes, “Scalia was a profile in courage in the Ford era: one of the good guys, working around the clock and under siege, with reckless and greedy ideas flying in every direction, to preserve the powers of the presidency for the long term.”

Reading past the partisan biases, though, readers of all political stripes will find in this book an intriguing dissection of the conservative legal mind and the world in which it incubated during critical decades in American history. Scalia’s pre-Supreme Court career, from the early 1960s to the mid-1980s, unfolded alongside pivotal developments in American public life, as the country reckoned with social unrest, declining public trust and the rise of a multifaceted rights revolution.

In particular, Scalia’s lifelong opposition to affirmative action puts into plain language the conservative argument that structural and systemic racism do not exist. Rosen stresses the centrality of Scalia’s Italian, on his father’s side, and Irish, on his mother’s, immigrant roots, and his belief that if he could overcome prejudice as a white ethnic, so could everyone. As Scalia wrote in the 1970s, “There are, of course, many white ethic groups that came to this country in great numbers relatively late in its history — Italians, Jews, Irish, Poles — who not only took no part in, and derived no profit from, the major historic suppression of the currently acknowledged minority groups, but were, in fact, themselves the object of discrimination.”

During the past 50 years, perhaps the signal accomplishment of the conservative movement has been its claim to democratic legitimacy. In a political culture deeply suspicious of authority, conservatives have successfully played the “less is more” card of federalism and divided power, leaving liberals and progressives on the defensive. If the ends of democracy are best served by less government, fewer rules and more individualism, conservatives charge, the other side must explain why a given issue should be nationalized, why certain rights should be universal and not subject to voters’ whims, or why systemic prejudices create structurally embedded inequities that cannot be wished away by appeals to colorblindness.

This was precisely the intellectual path Scalia did so much to pave. By allowing readers to experience that legal history through Scalia’s eyes, Rosen offers a compelling window into the world we now live in.

Benjamin C. Waterhouse is associate professor of history at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and author of the forthcoming “One Day I’ll Work for Myself: The Dream and Delusion that Conquered America.”

