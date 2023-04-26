Washington Post hardcover bestsellers

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Fiction 1 LESSONS IN CHEMISTRY (Doubleday, $29). By Bonnie Garmus. A mid-century scientist becomes a sensation while hosting a feminist cooking show. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight 2 TOMORROW, AND TOMORROW, AND TOMORROW (Knopf, $28). By Gabrielle Zevin. Two friends run a successful video design company while testing the boundaries of their relationship. 3 HELLO BEAUTIFUL (Dial, $28). By Ann Napolitano. A tragedy from a young man’s past tears a rift in the relationship between three sisters he has befriended.

4 ROMANTIC COMEDY (Random House, $28). Curtis Sittenfeld. A late-night comedy writer resists her attraction to the show’s guest host, a pop star known for dating models.

5 DEMON COPPERHEAD (Harper, $32.50). By Barbara Kingsolver. A boy born in a trailer in Appalachia faces the challenges of childhood poverty with resilience.

Advertisement

6 PINEAPPLE STREET (Pamela Dorman, $28). By Jenny Jackson. Siblings and in-laws from a wealthy Brooklyn family adjust to new living arrangements.

7 REMARKABLY BRIGHT CREATURES (Ecco, $27.99). By Shelby Van Pelt. A woman develops a friendship with an octopus living in an aquarium.

8 I HAVE SOME QUESTIONS FOR YOU (Viking, $28). By Rebecca Makkai. Years after her former prep school roommate was murdered, a woman returns to campus as a teacher.

9 HANG THE MOON (Scribner, $28). Jeannette Walls. A woman contends with gossip and scandal while she makes her way as a bootlegger in prohibition-era Virginia.

10 HORSE (Viking, $28). By Geraldine Brooks. A scientist and a historian bond over their shared interest in a Civil War-era racehorse and his enslaved groom.

Nonfiction

1 THE WAGER (Doubleday, $30). By David Grann. After enduring storms, sickness and a shipwreck, the surviving crew members of HMS Wager turn against each other.

Advertisement

2 THE CREATIVE ACT (Penguin, $32). By Rick Rubin. A Grammy-winning music producer shares how artists work and suggests ways to foster creativity in everyday life.

3 POVERTY, BY AMERICA (Crown, $28). By Matthew Desmond. The Pulitzer Prize-winning author of “Evicted” examines the reasons poverty is entrenched in the culture of the United States.

4 YOU COULD MAKE THIS PLACE BEAUTIFUL (Atria/One Signal, $28). By Maggie Smith. The author of the poetry collection “Good Bones” muses about parenthood, divorce and the lessons she has learned.

5 I’M GLAD MY MOM DIED (Simon & Schuster, $27.99). By Jennette McCurdy. The former Nickelodeon actor details her dysfunctional childhood and the resulting psychological distress she faced during adulthood.

6 A FEVER IN THE HEARTLAND (Viking, $30). Timothy Egan. The rise and downfall of a predatory grifter who was responsible for the Ku Klux Klan’s ascent to power in the 1920s.

Advertisement

7 ATOMIC HABITS (Avery, $27). By James Clear. How to make small changes that have a big impact.

8 THE BOY, THE MOLE, THE FOX AND THE HORSE (HarperOne, $22.99). By Charlie Mackesy. The British illustrator brings to life fables about unlikely friendships.

9 OUTLIVE (Harmony, $32). By Peter Attia, M.D. and Bill Gifford. A physician offers alternate ways of looking at aging and longevity.

10 LIFE IN FIVE SENSES (Crown, $28). By Gretchen Rubin. “The Happiness Project” writer considers how fully engaging our senses can increase our connection to the world.

Rankings reflect sales for the week ended Apr. 23. The charts may not be reproduced without permission from the American Booksellers Association, the trade association for independent bookstores in the United States, and indiebound.org. Copyright 2023 American Booksellers Association. (The bestseller lists alternate between hardcover and paperback each week.)

GiftOutline Gift Article

A note to our readers We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for us to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.