In July 1940, after the Vichy government in France signed an armistice with Nazi Germany, thousands of refugees fled to Marseilles to seek asylum in the United States or elsewhere. Anxious to limit immigration and maintain good relations with the Vichy government, the U.S. State Department discouraged diplomats from granting visas to these desperate refugees. A notable exception was the vice consul in France, Hiram “Harry” Bingham IV. An estimated 2,500 refugees were able to flee the Nazis when Bingham disregarded State Department immigration guidelines. Some of those he helped were famous — Hannah Arendt, Thomas Mann, Marc Chagall — but most were not. In 1941, the State Department abruptly transferred Bingham to Portugal and then to South America as a reprimand for his actions. He was then passed over for a promotion and later left the diplomatic corps. It was only after his death in 1988 that his family discovered in his personal documents how many lives he’d saved by following his conscience and breaking protocol.

The legacy of Bingham looms large in “The Secret Gate: A True Story of Courage and Sacrifice During the Collapse of Afghanistan” by Mitchell Zuckoff. The fall of Kabul and the collapse of the Afghan government in the summer of 2021 echoed the fall of France in 1940 (as well as that of South Vietnam in 1975). The subsequent refugee crisis and the State Department’s unpreparedness cast America’s diplomats in Bingham’s role. They had to choose who to rescue and who to leave behind, all while negotiating those choices against State Department regulations whose dictates diverged from what their conscience told them was the right thing to do.

One of these diplomats, who makes up one half of the twin narratives in “The Secret Gate,” was Sam Aronson, a junior Foreign Service officer flown into Kabul on temporary duty in the final days of the U.S. withdrawal. The other half of Zuckoff’s narrative is the story of Homeira Qaderi, an Afghan writer and prominent women’s rights activist turned refugee.

When we meet Homeira, she is deeply reluctant to leave Afghanistan, despite the Taliban advance. “We’re going nowhere,” she tells her young son, Siawash, who wants to flee. “This is our home. This is our life.” Homeira is a single mother, granted custody of her son through the Republic of Afghanistan’s relatively progressive legal system. A Taliban-controlled Afghanistan is one in which she’ll lose that custody. Nevertheless, she can’t bring herself to go, even over the objections of her father, a former mujahideen member who fought the Soviets. “The Secret Gate” reads like a thriller as Homeira’s decision of whether to stay or flee is made against the deadline of the U.S. withdrawal — a decision contingent on if she can even find her way through the panicked crowds and into the airport in Kabul.

Like many veterans of the war in Afghanistan, I was involved in evacuation efforts of former comrades and their families in those harried final days of the war. Zuckoff does a remarkable job not only of describing the chaos and confusion at Kabul airport, but also of framing the fraught choices faced by Afghans and Americans alike. When Aronson comes across a woman without her husband who’s cradling an infant with scratches up and down its neck, he’s initially confused — until a Marine explains, “You know the story here? Bro, she threw her baby over the … concertina wire out at East Gate.” The Marine told Aronson that he had a baby of his own back home. He told Aronson, “They ended up letting her in, too. The Marines had to catch the baby. I hate her for what she did.” Aronson would personally place that woman and her infant on a flight out of Afghanistan, without the baby’s father.

“The Secret Gate” describes, in compelling detail, the excruciating decisions faced by members of the diplomatic corps and military as they decided who to evacuate and who to leave behind; however, the book doesn’t fall into the trap of allowing the American narrative to subsume the Afghan one. At-risk Afghans like Homeira faced a far starker set of choices. Their decision was whether to stay and resist the Taliban, or to leave their loved ones and start a new life far from their home with no prospect of return. Homeira, whose family had fled Afghanistan decades before, only to return, is haunted by her mother’s definition of what it means to live as a refugee: “It means becoming a stranger in a foreign country. It means dying alone.” “The Secret Gate” is a fast-paced escape narrative, but it is also a morally complex interrogation of Homeira’s wrenching choice.

The book’s title refers to a little-known gate managed primarily by CIA paramilitary officers and members of the CIA-sponsored Afghan Counter-Terrorist Pursuit Teams, known as Zero Units. Only a thin record exists of these Afghan paramilitaries, who numbered in the tens of thousands at the height of the war. Zuckoff’s recounting of the critical role these cadres played in the final evacuation of Kabul is an important addition to the historical record. After Aronson approaches one of the American paramilitary officers, he’s granted permission to use their gate as an off-the-books way to evacuate Afghans outside of the State Department’s sclerotic bureaucracy. Although many, like Aronson, take heroic risks for strangers, Zuckoff paints a subtle yet damning portrait of State Department culture writ-large, one that discourages taking risk to ensure career protection. As Bingham knew.

Aronson’s learning curve in Kabul was steep. Toward the end of the book, Zuckoff writes of “the guilt Sam carried for having denied entry to families and individuals who posed no threat but didn’t meet that day’s shifting priorities for evacuation. ‘I followed those orders,’ he said. ‘If I could do it all over again, I’d say screw the rules and let them in.’”

As the book races to conclusion, Homeira and Aronson’s narratives converge at the Secret Gate in a climatic escape attempt on the final day of evacuations from Kabul. When Aronson phones Homeira to tell her she has to leave her apartment immediately and head to the airport with her son, she has only moments to say farewell to her family. Her son, Siawash, throws his arms around his grandfather, Wakil Ahmad, whom he probably will never see again. The old man offers a simple plea to the boy, one Zuckoff’s book will do much to uphold: “Don’t forget me.”

Elliot Ackerman, a former Marine Corps officer, served five tours of duty in Iraq and Afghanistan. He is the author, most recently, of “The Fifth Act: America’s End in Afghanistan” and co-author with Adm. James Stavridis of “2034: A Novel of the Next World War.”

The Secret Gate

A True Story of Courage and Sacrifice During the Collapse of Afghanistan

By Mitchell Zuckoff

Random House. 316 pp. $28.99

