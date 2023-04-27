Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Ava Chin’s “Mott Street: A Chinese American Family’s Story of Exclusion and Homecoming” begins with a bravura description of the food being sold in the open-air shops lining her neighborhood block, like the “plump dried oysters — plucked from their shells and naked, but for some black bearding and a spray of salt — so provocatively laid out that it almost hurts to look at them.” The author of a previous book on urban foraging that received the M.F.K. Fisher Book Prize, Chin writes with a Proustian flourish about scrumptious foodscapes, and her new book — a valentine to four generations of her Asian American ancestors — plays to her strengths. Mott Street holds special significance for Chin, whose maternal and paternal great-grandparents and assorted relatives — aunts, uncles, siblings and cousins — all resided there.

Food is central to Chin’s narrative: the wasting of it, the ceremonial preparation of it, and, above all, its transporting power. One of Chin’s ancestors prepares “good, solid Hakka soul food” to console a neighboring family whose child who died during the deadly 1918 flu epidemic. Chin is especially evocative with her descriptions of food, conveying, say, the simple elegance of a meal that Chin’s great-grandmother eats when first arriving in San Francisco: “[Yulan and her sons] ate slivers of Chinese sausage over steamed rice, stir-fried long beans that grew like sprays of firecrackers — diced and sauteed in sesame oil with minced pork — and the tender hearts of long guy lan choy with hoisin sauce, flavors that reminded them of home.” Food is also skillfully deployed as metaphor: Chin compares her daughter’s nose to “a lingchi — the mushroom of longevity that appears as a scepter carried by mythic deities in Chinese paintings, porcelain statues, and wood carvings.” And in 1917, her heavily pregnant great-grandmothers “swelled with orange heat, like the fruiting of giant persimmons.”

Much of Chin’s story is propelled by her desire to fill in the gaps of her family history. She was raised in Flushing, Queens, by a single mother and grew up hearing tales about her maternal great-grandfather, Wong Yuan Son, who worked on the nation’s first transcontinental railroad in the West. It was not until her 20s that she met her biological father, Stanley Chin, and began to learn about her paternal family history.

Her efforts to dig into the past were only sporadically rewarded. The Chinese Exclusion Act files for many of her ancestors were “filled with intrigue, half-truths, and in some cases, outright lies.” She also found, in interviewing surviving family members, that she “was forced time and time again to contend with my own feelings of exclusion, even from within my own family.” Despite these obstacles, Chin manages to assemble a highly readable narrative of the various sways that her predecessors managed to make a new life for themselves in an often inhospitable country.

The book is prefaced with a family tree, which, at least for the first few chapters, the reader will need to repeatedly consult to keep the many narrative reins straight, for Chin’s book doesn’t adhere to a strictly linear telling. It bobs and weaves between the late-19th and early-20th centuries and the present day, often within the space of a single chapter, though the bulk of the book is concerned with the lives of her great-great-grandparents and their children. As Chin writes in a prefatory author’s note, her family’s history traveled down to her primarily via oral history. In transferring it to the written page, she reconstructs dialogue between her relatives “based on what surviving family members remembered in retrospect” and renders other phrases — based on “what I could surmise from my own vantage point” — in italics. For the most part, this melding of different voices — a kind of free indirect style — works without drawing undue attention to itself as a composite form. There’s an immediacy to Chin’s description, for instance, of the interrogation that her great-great-grandmother Yulan experienced at Angel Island, the Alcatraz-like holding center in San Francisco where would-be Chinese immigrants were detained for up to several years: “In the end, Yulan answered seventy-three in-depth questions about their lives in China, even as she could feel the baby turning inside her like an old crank.” Her experience was not uncommon; as Chin reflects, “most folks just endure[d] it like the most painful mental marathon of their lives.”

“Mott Street” is less successful when it awkwardly strains for a kind of grandiloquent universality, as when she asks, “Who among us wouldn’t contemplate our own mortality in the seemingly endless hours spent in a dark, airless, body-sized box?” referring to her relatives’ journey to the United States. Another time, she wonders aloud, “How would any of us feel if the government stripped us of our citizenship for nothing more than marrying someone who accepted us for ourselves, but who couldn’t naturalize because our laws forbade it, and then that same government continued to turn the screws by rendering us an entirely different nationality.” In their abstraction, such rhetorical questions cumulatively threaten to undercut the personal force of the book.

The narrative breaks off abruptly with the birth of Ava’s mother, Laura. With 25 pages to go until the end, one wishes that Chin had lavished more attention on the lives of her immediate ancestors — about whom she presumably would not have had to rely on third-hand testimony — as well as her own upbringing as an Asian American. Yet she seems to anticipate such a critique early on when she muses that her narrative is “part ghost book,” a record of the “spirits” of her ancestors “speaking to me.” That their voices have been lovingly preserved in these pages, almost to the exclusion of more contemporary ones, may have been by design.

Rhoda Feng writes about theater and books for the New York Times, the Times Literary Supplement, New Republic, Frieze and Vogue.

Mott Street

A Chinese American Family’s Story of Exclusion and Homecoming

By Ava Chin

Penguin Press. 400 pp. $28

