A book-lover’s guide to the coronation of King Charles III

Does the reportedly reduced pomp of the coronation make you nostalgic for an earlier era? Consider “Coronation Year,” which harks back to the crowning of Elizabeth II. The story takes place at a floundering hotel, the Blue Lion, which just so happens to be on the new monarch’s parade route. Robson told Town and Country that she was inspired by wondering whether a coronation could have actual, personal significance for ordinary people: “Could the coronation, could the procession going by, have an effect on you personally, above and beyond having a story to tell your grandchildren?”