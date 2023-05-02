A book-lover’s guide to the coronation of King Charles III

Catching up to now: ‘The Palace Papers,’ by Tina Brown
The former New Yorker and Tatler editor followed up “The Diana Chronicles” with this sprawling group portrait of the family as a whole. Starting with Diana’s death and ending with Prince Philip’s, its main incidents will be probably familiar to the most avid Windsor watchers. But for the rest of us, it’s the perfect primer.
This collective biography “is as much a forensic autopsy as it is a history,” wrote The Washington Post’s reviewer, Allison Stewart. Brown’s sympathy for the imperatives of the crown as an institution is balanced by her keen eye for the foibles of those who wear it. Her sharpest criticisms are reserved for one branch of the family in particular: “Brown applies a scalpel to most of the royals,” Stewart says, “but takes a sledgehammer to Meghan.”
On the ceremony itself: ‘Coronation: A History of the British Monarchy,’ by Roy Strong
Recently reissued in a new edition ahead of Charles’s big day, this is a comprehensive study of how the ritual evolved over the centuries. Strong identifies the allure of tradition as the core of the royal family’s power; his book chronicles how various monarchs experimented with, adapted and at times (in his view) “hijacked” the rite, resulting in the “mixture of religion, history, nostalgia, mumbo-jumbo and military display” the world will witness in just a few days.
A Charles biography: ‘Prince Charles: The Passions and Paradoxes of an Improbable Life,’ by Sally Bedell Smith
From “The King,” by Christopher Andersen, to “Our King,” by Robert Jobson (out stateside in August), this is a crowded category. Smith’s biography was among the earliest to offer a sympathetic, personal view of the man accompanied by the constant refrain, “Poor Charles.” The Post’s Roxanne Roberts wrote in her review: “At its heart, the book is the story of a sensitive, lonely kid and his quest to find purpose in his life.”
In his own words: ‘Harmony: A New Way of Looking at Our World,’ by the Prince of Wales
Charles has always been environmentally minded: His first public address as prince was about pollution. Conservationism that the public once derided as New Age-y is now seen in a different light; he spoke at the U.N. climate summit in 2021. His book, expounding across 336 pages on humanity’s disconnect from nature, did not enjoy especially warm reviews when it was published — but it offers rare, sustained insight into the monarch’s worldview.
Fiction: ‘Coronation Year,’ by Jennifer Robson
Does the reportedly reduced pomp of the coronation make you nostalgic for an earlier era? Consider “Coronation Year,” which harks back to the crowning of Elizabeth II. The story takes place at a floundering hotel, the Blue Lion, which just so happens to be on the new monarch’s parade route. Robson told Town and Country that she was inspired by wondering whether a coronation could have actual, personal significance for ordinary people: “Could the coronation, could the procession going by, have an effect on you personally, above and beyond having a story to tell your grandchildren?”
An insider’s view: ‘Lady in Waiting,’ by Anne Glenconner
This memoir by a confidante of Queen Elizabeth and lady-in-waiting to Princess Margaret offers a colorful (and often outrageous) view of the royal family’s larger social world. (And the follow-up, out in the United States in August, also includes some tart fact checks of the Netflix series “The Crown.”) The New Yorker reported in February that the author personally requested a seat in Westminster Abbey for the coronation. Time will tell if Charles obliged.
Another prism on history: ‘Kohinoor,’ by William Dalrymple and Anita Anand
There’d been some speculation over whether the royal family would bring out the infamous jewel — “given” to Queen Victoria after Britain defeated the Sikh empire in 1850 — for the coronation. (It’s housed in a crown typically displayed at the Tower of London; India has demanded its return.) The palace quashed that in February with the announcement that Camilla, Queen Consort, would instead “wear a recycled crown, without cursed diamond,” reported The Post’s William Booth. Those nevertheless craving a deep dive into its backstory (which is also, inextricably, a history of imperial violence) should look no further than Anand and Dalrymple’s history of the stone — and how it became a symbol.