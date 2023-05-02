Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

It is a bright summer’s day on the Eurasian plains, sometime in the neighborhood of 4000 B.C. As children shout at each other in a Proto-Indo-European language and pursue each other through the tall grasses, you milk the hoofed animal standing in front of you, a horse. Her young foal is tied to her rear leg to trick her into thinking that its mouth, not your hands, is tugging at her teats. The milk splashes into a textured earthen pot and you smile as you see that the liquid has already started to curdle, the sign of a healthy food brewed by nature and enjoyed by you and your kinfolk.

For Anne Mendelson, a culinary historian, this is the paradise we have lost. In “Spoiled: The Myth of Milk as Superfood,” she chronicles how modern society fell away from this symbiotic relationship with dairy and how, in what she calls “one of the great flukes of food history,” liquid cow’s milk cheated its way into becoming a darling of the medical community. She demonstrates that physicians and public health officials, some of them charlatans, most of them well-meaning, all of them under-informed, waged a public relations crusade in which they touted liquid milk’s supposed nutritional benefits, such that by the 20th century, the public came to accept it as an essential item on the grocery list.

As she sets out to show that milk’s reputation is overrated, her most powerful argumentative weapon is biology. Some two-thirds of humanity cannot digest cow’s milk without discomfort, a medical disposition commonly referred to as lactose intolerance. This is a perfectly sensible adaptation: For most of human history, it was impossible to keep milk in a liquid form. Cows, goats and horses gave birth in the spring, and as a result, humans harvested their milk in the hottest months of the year as the animals nursed their young. The ambient heat encouraged naturally occurring good bacteria to digest lactose in the milk.

This produced lactic acid, which in turn caused parts of the milk to congeal into curd. Because of their natural acidity, the resulting cheese, butter and other milk derivatives were resistant to many toxic varieties of microbes, a feature that is, Mendelson points out, absent from regular cow’s milk as we know it now. She illustrates these scientific concepts conversationally, sprinkling in mnemonics that give some color to the biochemistry of dairy. In one memorable line, she describes casein, one of the proteins in milk, as existing in structures “suggesting Christmas tree ornaments redesigned under the influence of some psychedelic substance.”

The small fraction of humanity that can drink liquid milk is composed mainly of northern Europeans. Mendelson focuses on how, beginning in the 17th and 18th centuries, British and, later, American scientists — ignorant of how anomalous their digestive abilities were — promoted drinking milk as a dietary panacea. She traces milk’s history from its early days in Georgian England as the component of quackish fad diets and, a few centuries later, as a refreshing delicacy consumed by well-to-do patrons in American and European cities.

By the early decades of the 20th century, as milk became more accessible to a wide segment of Americans, controversy erupted about how to make it safer to drink. Mendelson narrates how, on one side, milk producers and their allies believed that pasteurizing milk could actually be dangerous for consumers and that following scrupulous (but less extreme) sanitation standards would be adequate. On the other side, proponents of pasteurization drummed up support for their cause by amplifying claims that milk was an essential part of a person’s diet, especially babies, who were most at risk of death from milk-borne pathogens.

Mendelson discusses the fraught efforts of public health authorities to create safe drinking-milk standards, which is impossible to read without thinking of the coronavirus pandemic. Similarly, a chapter dedicated to the “raw milk” movement, many of whose proponents ascribe almost miraculous properties to unpasteurized milk, showcases her ability to interact in good faith with a fringe movement despite large disagreements.

“If addiction to scrambled science is the pro-raws’ great weakness,” she writes, “they should be applauded for an urgently needed contribution: they have almost single-handedly brought the bloated absurdities of the mainstream drinking-milk business to public attention.” As became obvious with the anti-vaccine movement, simply shouting down dissident voices, without trying to find some sort of epistemological common ground, is futile. Many people are disillusioned with an impersonal and, too often, self-assured medical establishment, and Mendelson takes this stance seriously, especially since, in her estimation, milk’s nutritional value is debatable at best.

In economic terms, she also argues that the milk industry has been nothing but disastrous for farmers. Since the end of World War II, she notes, Americans have drunk less and less milk, even as milk production has increased. In the meantime, local, state and federal governments have demanded adherence to increasingly strict and expensive sanitation protocols, despite the existence of virulent strains of bacteria that are able to circumvent even the most thorough precautions. These factors have shuttered small farms, which have been usurped by industrial-sized agricultural conglomerates able to pay their way. The chapters examining the economic landscape of the milk industry since the 1940s are eminently readable, replete with shocking facts about the implications of the modern industry for farms, animals and consumers.

By contrast, much of the middle section of “Spoiled,” which deals primarily with the history of milk in the late 19th and early 20th centuries in the United States, is eye-glazingly dry and lacks personality. As is too common in history monographs, the names of dozens of historical figures clog up the pages when broader explanations would suffice. Mendelson describes, in detail, early efforts on the part of intrepid farmers to create sterile milking conditions, and she chronicles how conflicting attitudes toward pasteurization led to a political brawl carried out in New York’s yellow press. While these sections are well researched, they do not advance the main point.

More generally, “Spoiled” can frequently feel unorganized, and it does not always follow a clear structure. Chapters often do not build on their predecessors, but rather serve as articles unto themselves, largely insulated from the rest of the book. At a smaller scale, historical accounts are often punctuated with detailed scientific asides that are more distracting than helpful.

Mendelson also misses the opportunity to explore the ways White medical authorities and politicians imposed their milk jingoism onto people of color, who were unable to digest lactose, both in the United States and in colonies around the world, a fascinating topic she introduces in the early chapters but never quite develops. (She does examine how globalization, however, has led China and other non-White nations to encourage their populations to drink milk.)

But if her assault on milk is sometimes scattered, it is nonetheless successful. By the end of “Spoiled,” the reader is left with no compelling reason to believe that the status quo of the milk industry is logical, sustainable, ethical or in any way good. Mendelson never faults people for enjoying milk in its current mass-produced form, which is good because I continued to guzzle it down as I was reading. But she persuasively challenges readers to consider forms of dairy that are better for animals, the farmers who care for them and the consumers who drink their milk.

Douglas Girardot is a freelance writer based in New York City.

Spoiled: The Myth of Milk as Superfood

By Anne Mendelson. Columbia University Press. 396 pp. $29.95.

