Washington Post paperback bestsellers

Fiction 1 THE SEVEN HUSBANDS OF EVELYN HUGO (Washington Square, $17). By Taylor Jenkins Reid. A Hollywood icon recounts the story of her glamorous life to a young reporter, and both discover the cost of fame. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight 2 THE LAST THING HE TOLD ME (Marysue Rucci, $17.99). By Laura Dave. Looking for answers about her husband’s disappearance, a wife and her recalcitrant stepdaughter discover shocking secrets.

3 THE INVISIBLE LIFE OF ADDIE LARUE (Tor, $19.99). By V.E. Schwab. A young woman’s bargain for immortality renders her cursed to be forgotten by anyone she meets.

4 DAISY JONES & THE SIX (Ballantine, $17). By Taylor Jenkins Reid. A singer and her band look back at their days as one of the most iconic rock groups of the 1970s.

5 A COURT OF THORNS AND ROSES (Bloomsbury, $19). By Sarah J. Maas. A threat is growing over a magical land where a huntress is being held captive.

6 SEA OF TRANQUILITY (Vintage, $17). By Emily St. John Mandel. The author of “Station Eleven” and “The Glass Hotel” explores the psychological implications of time travel for characters from different centuries.

7 THE SONG OF ACHILLES (Ecco, $17.99). By Madeline Miller. The legend of Achilles retold through the lens of his friend Patroclus.

8 THE CANDY HOUSE (Scribner, $17.99) By Jennifer Egan. A sequel to the Pulitzer Prize–winning “A Visit From the Goon Squad” continues the story of tech mogul Bix Bouton.

9 LEGENDS & LATTES (Tor, $17.99). By Travis Baldree. A mercenary hangs up her sword and opens a coffee shop.

10 THE THURSDAY MURDER CLUB (Penguin, $17). By Richard Osman. Four septuagenarians join forces to catch a killer.

Nonfiction

1 CRYING IN H MART (Vintage, $17). By Michelle Zauner. A Korean American indie rock star chronicles her relationship with her mother and their shared culture.

2 BRAIDING SWEETGRASS (Milkweed, $20). By Robin Wall Kimmerer. Essays by an indigenous scientist offer lessons in reciprocal awareness between people and plants.

3 ALL ABOUT LOVE (Morrow, $16.99). By bell hooks. The first volume in the iconic feminist’s “Love Song to the Nation” trilogy considers compassion as a form of love.

4 THE BODY KEEPS THE SCORE (Penguin, $19). By Bessel van der Kolk. A scientific look at how trauma can reshape a person’s body and brain.

5 KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON (Vinatge, $17). David Grann. A look at the FBI’s investigation of Native American deaths in 1920s Oklahoma.

6 THE DAWN OF EVERYTHING (Picador, $25). By David Graeber and David Wengrow. An anthropologist and an archaeologist challenge modern scientific principles of human cultural evolution.

7 THE ANTHROPOCENE REVEIWED (Dutton, $18). By John Green. Essays from the best-selling author reviewing aspects of modern living on a five-star scale.

8 TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS (10th ANNIVERSARY EDITION) (Vintage, $17). By Cheryl Strayed. The “Dear Sugar” advice columnist adds new material to her best-selling collection.

9 CASTE (Random House, $20). By Isabel Wilkerson. America’s racial divisions are examined and reframed as a caste system.

10 HOW TO TELL A STORY (Crown, $18). By Meg Bowles, Catherine Burns, Jenifer Hixson, Sarah Austin Jenness and Kate Tellers. “The Moth Radio Hour” directors offer advice on crafting and delivering compelling stories.

Rankings reflect sales for the week ended Apr 30. The charts may not be reproduced without permission from the American Booksellers Association, the trade association for independent bookstores in the United States, and indiebound.org. Copyright 2023 American Booksellers Association. (The bestseller lists alternate between hardcover and paperback each week.)

