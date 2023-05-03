Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

We live in an era of lies, it seems. A fabulist spewing “alternative facts” wins the American presidency. A candidate whose résumé sported more inventions than the patent office wins a seat in the House of Representatives — and his fellow Republicans largely shrug off the lies. And let’s not get started on conspiracy theories.

Ian Buruma’s new book, “The Collaborators: Three Stories of Deception and Survival in World War II,” reminds us that lying is among the most human of traits and that some lies are worse than others. But he also makes clear that circumstances can make deception not only necessary in the furtherance of a good, but also in remaining alive, with the practitioners often inhabiting a gray area, esteemed by some, reviled by others.

Buruma, a veteran journalist who grew up in the Netherlands and lived in and reported from Europe, Hong Kong and Tokyo, does a deep dive into three fabulists connected only by the fact that they were prodigious liars — and collaborators with enemy forces as war rolled over their nations.

The individual lives involve remarkable levels of contradictions and deflections as befits people with such a slippery embrace of truth and morality. But the level of grayness in their lives and actions is what drew Buruma to them, noting that resisters and collaborators alike — each pushing deceptions — can sometimes be both good and evil.

Buruma’s subjects lived in places where Buruma himself has a history, though he writes that he chose to spotlight these lives because they “contain elements that mark the stories of many collaborators: greed, idealism, thrill seeking, power hunger, opportunism, and even a conviction, not always misplaced, that they were doing some good.”

In Germany, and to a lesser extent Holland, there was Felix Kersten, a private masseur to such elites such as Prince Hendrik of the Netherlands and Benito Mussolini’s son-in-law, Count Galeazzo Ciano, who was also the fascist regime’s foreign minister. Kersten’s reputation as a healer led to a 1939 meeting with Nazi SS leader Heinrich Himmler, who had chronic stomach pain. Kersten’s ministrations relieved Himmler’s agony, and Kersten continued to treat him through the war, using his connection to extract what he claimed were acts of mercy from one of the main architects of the Holocaust. But many of his assertions never happened. Kersten managed to elude any real comeuppance for his antics in part through forged records and aggrandizing books about his wartime role.

Also in Holland was Friedrich Weinreb, a Hasidic Jew who ran a scam selling spots on a list that supposedly protected his marks from deportation to death camps. Instead, he parceled out the names to the Nazis, who treated him for what he was — an informant passing on information used to arrest Jews and send many to the death camps — which gave Weinreb some protection for himself and his family. Weinreb managed to play his handlers for time until, feeling his luck and the Nazis’ patience with him were running out, he fled to the countryside in 1944 to wait out the war in hiding. He eventually spent three years in prison, though supporters argued that the charges against him were little more than antisemitism.

Kawashima Yoshiko is the most interesting of the three. She was born in Beijing into the family of a Manchu prince who, after the violent 1911 collapse of the Qing Dynasty, sent her to be raised by his friend, a Japanese ultranationalist in Tokyo, who changed her name from Dongzhen. Pursuing a dream of reviving the Qing Dynasty with the help of the Japanese, Yoshiko — gender fluid and promiscuous — began spying for the Japanese military in the early 1930s in its puppet state of Manchukuo in Manchuria. Her exploits, including leading a battalion of guerrillas that may or may not have actually engaged in military actions, led to adulation in the Japanese press, which eroded her effectiveness as a spy. She returned to Tokyo in 1933 and, while living the life of a celebrity, began criticizing some of Japan’s actions in China before she largely faded from public life.

Yoshiko paid the biggest price of the three. She returned to Beijing at the war’s end and was arrested by nationalist police. She was convicted of treason in a public trial that involved evidence derived from fanciful accounts of her exploits and executed in March 1948 with a single bullet to the back of the head.

Her death underscores Buruma’s primary focus: the nature of truth and the consequences that can befall liars entrapped by their own webs.

Scott Martelle, a former Los Angeles Times staff writer, will publish his seventh book, “1932: FDR, Hoover, and the Dawn of a New America,” in November.

The Collaborators

Three Stories of Deception and Survival in World War II

By Ian Buruma

Penguin Press. 307 pp. $30

