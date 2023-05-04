Set before and during the Civil War, Susanna Moore’s seventh novel concerns itself with a far less celebrated conflict: the United States’ war against Native Americans in the Great Plains. The story revolves around Sarah Brown, who escapes a violent husband, makes the wretched journey from Rhode Island to the Minnesota Territory to join a childhood friend — who, alas, has died. Sarah, a practical woman, finds a husband in a doctor; the couple have two children and move further west. Around them, the Dakota Sioux have been cruelly cheated by government agents, and by 1862, they are starving and desperate. Led by Little Crow, they rise up, killing hundreds of settlers and taking hostages, among them Sarah and her children who become incorporated into tribal life. But federal retaliation is ruthless, with hundreds slaughtered and hundreds captured and condemned to hang (though, Lincoln commuted the sentences of all but 38). Sophie Amoss narrates this heartbreaking tale in a compassionate, sometimes heated voice, conveying both the immense injustices dealt to the Dakota and Sarah’s strength of mind and resourcefulness. (Random House Audio, Unabridged, 5¼ hours)