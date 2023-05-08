‘Trust’ and ‘His Name Is George Floyd’ among 2023 Pulitzer Prize winners

By
May 8, 2023 at 4:13 p.m. EDT
(Bebeto Matthews/AP)
Two novels were awarded this year’s Pulitzer Prize for fiction on Monday: “Trust,” by Hernan Diaz, and “Demon Copperhead,” by Barbara Kingsolver.

“His Name Is George Floyd: One Man’s Life and the Struggle for Racial Justice,” by Robert Samuels and Toluse Olorunnipa, which grew out of reporting the authors did for The Washington Post, won the award for general nonfiction. (Samuels is now a staff writer for the New Yorker.) The book explores Floyd’s life, the country he grew up in and the legacy of his death. You can read an excerpt here, along with a feature explaining how the book was written.

Here’s a full list of the winners and finalists in all of the categories:

Fiction: “Trust” by Hernan Diaz and “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver

Finalist: “The Immortal King Rao” by Vauhini Vara

General Nonfiction: “His Name is George Floyd: One Man’s Life and the Struggle for Racial Justice,” by Robert Samuels and Toluse Olorunnipa

Finalists:

“Sounds Wild and Broken: Sonic Marvels, Evolution’s Creativity, and the Crisis of Sensory Extinction,” by David George Haskell

“Kingdom of Characters: The Language Revolution That Made China Modern,” by Jing Tsu

“Under the Skin: The Hidden Toll of Racism on American Lives and on the Health of Our Nation,” by Linda Villarosa

Memoir: “Stay True,” by Hua Hsu

Finalists:

“Easy Beauty: A Memoir,” by Chloé Cooper Jones

“The Man Who Could Move Clouds: A Memoir,” by Ingrid Rojas Contreras

History: “Freedom’s Dominion: A Saga of White Resistance to Federal Power” by Jefferson Cowie

Finalists:

“Seeing Red: Indigenous Land, American Expansion, and the Political Economy of Plunder in North America,” by Michael John Witgen

“Watergate: A New History,” by Garrett M. Graff

Biography: “G-Man: J. Edgar Hoover and the Making of the American Century,” by Beverly Gage

Finalists:

“Mr. B: George Balanchine’s 20th Century,” by Jennifer Homans

Poetry: “Then the War: And Selected Poems, 2007-2020,” by Carl Phillips

Finalists:

“Blood Snow,” by dg nanouk okpik

“Still Life,” by Jay Hopler

This story will be updated.

