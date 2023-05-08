‘Trust’ and ‘His Name Is George Floyd’ among 2023 Pulitzer Prize winners

“His Name Is George Floyd: One Man’s Life and the Struggle for Racial Justice,” by Robert Samuels and Toluse Olorunnipa, which grew out of reporting the authors did for The Washington Post, won the award for general nonfiction. (Samuels is now a staff writer for the New Yorker.) The book explores Floyd’s life, the country he grew up in and the legacy of his death. You can read an excerpt here, along with a feature explaining how the book was written.