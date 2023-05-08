‘Trust’ and ‘His Name Is George Floyd’ among 2023 Pulitzer Prize winners

Here’s a full list of the winners and finalists in all of the categories:
Fiction: “Trust” by Hernan Diaz and “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver
Finalist: “The Immortal King Rao” by Vauhini Vara
General Nonfiction: “His Name is George Floyd: One Man’s Life and the Struggle for Racial Justice,” by Robert Samuels and Toluse Olorunnipa
Finalists:
“Sounds Wild and Broken: Sonic Marvels, Evolution’s Creativity, and the Crisis of Sensory Extinction,” by David George Haskell
“Kingdom of Characters: The Language Revolution That Made China Modern,” by Jing Tsu
“Under the Skin: The Hidden Toll of Racism on American Lives and on the Health of Our Nation,” by Linda Villarosa
Memoir: “Stay True,” by Hua Hsu
Finalists:
“Easy Beauty: A Memoir,” by Chloé Cooper Jones
“The Man Who Could Move Clouds: A Memoir,” by Ingrid Rojas Contreras
History: “Freedom’s Dominion: A Saga of White Resistance to Federal Power” by Jefferson Cowie
Finalists:
“Seeing Red: Indigenous Land, American Expansion, and the Political Economy of Plunder in North America,” by Michael John Witgen
“Watergate: A New History,” by Garrett M. Graff
Biography: “G-Man: J. Edgar Hoover and the Making of the American Century,” by Beverly Gage
Finalists:
“Mr. B: George Balanchine’s 20th Century,” by Jennifer Homans
“His Name Is George Floyd: One Man’s Life and the Struggle for Racial Justice,” by Robert Samuels and Toluse Olorunnipa
Poetry: “Then the War: And Selected Poems, 2007-2020,” by Carl Phillips
Finalists:
“Blood Snow,” by dg nanouk okpik
“Still Life,” by Jay Hopler
This story will be updated.
