“The Girls,” Emma Cline’s 2014 debut novel involving the Manson family murders, sparked a blaze of publicity. Reports of a $2 million publishing contract and a movie deal with Scott Rudin made the 20-something author one of the “it” writers of the pre-pandemic era. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight But for all its benefits, fame grinds a weird lens for public exposure. Cline’s confessional essay for Oprah magazine about living in a dilapidated garden shed in Brooklyn could have run as a parody in McSweeney’s. A mostly positive review of “The Girls” in the New Yorker featured a photo of Cline looking like a wax figure in Madame Tussauds. And a sensational legal battle with her former boyfriend featured accusations of physical abuse, copyright infringement and cyberspying.

In an uncanny way, the overwrought coverage of Cline seemed to demonstrate the central theme of her fiction: that young women must constantly contend with how they’re valued, how they look and how they’re distorted.

Her new book, “The Guest,” is a quintessentially American tale, a smoldering thriller that explores desire and deception from the point of view of an escort named Alex. After just two years in New York City, Alex has already alienated everyone she can stay with. She must avoid certain restaurants and hotels where the managers have grown wise to her ploys. Reliable clients — repentant or bored — have stopped calling. Dogged by a vague but pervasive sense of ill health, she knows that “whatever charm she had was losing its potency.” She grows self-conscious about being noticed for the wrong reasons. “What were people seeing in her aura,” she wonders, “what stink was emanating?”

Though only 22, Alex has already subjected her face to a series of laser treatments; she’s considering breast augmentation. She knows the kind of men she wants to attract are looking for someone relaxed, but trying to act relaxed only makes her more anxious. She lowers her rates, grows lazy about screening her johns and takes risks that could get her killed.

Then a past acquaintance named Dom reemerges and starts sending her threatening messages. He wants the cash she stole from him. Now. Blocking his number on her cellphone will make him vanish, right?

When the story opens in late August, Alex has fled the city and Dom to find refuge in the Hamptons. Here is a place where “the bubble of safety was utterly assumed.” The unguarded bounty of these New Yorkers astonishes Alex. Needing food and a place to stay — and painkillers if she can find them — she looks upon these summer folks as a field ready to harvest. If she picks carefully, who knows, she might find something permanent and finally transform herself into exactly the person she wants to be.

Although this is a novel, “The Guest” sports the motion of Cline’s much admired short stories, collected in “Daddy” (2020). The plot is stretched tight over a single week, which feels, to Alex, alternately fleeting and endless. We follow her with a mixture of thrill and dread as she lurks around the island, appearing wherever hosts are too polite to question her presence. “So much of getting away with things,” Cline writes, “was the outward insistence of normalcy.” The key is casual self-assurance and an acute attention to others’ needs. Like the mercurial character at the center of Melville’s final novel, “The Confidence-Man,” Alex knows, Cline writes, exactly “how to draw people in with a vision of themselves, recognizable but turned up ten degrees, amplified into something better. How to allude to her own desires as if they were shared desires.” The instructions are so clear that an aspiring swindler could read “The Guest” as a handbook.

Cline writes in a sleek, cool style that conveys both Alex’s naivete and her mirthless irony. The young woman’s astonishment is subtly imbued with Cline’s sometimes witty, often piercing critique of America’s class system. Alex is such an attentive expert in the stunted psychology of the very rich that she almost pities them. “No one ever responded to them honestly, no one ever gave them meaningful social feedback,” she notes, “so they’d never cultivated a proper self. They told flabby, long-winded anecdotes without any thought that they might be boring — and why would they ever imagine they were boring? Don’t people always seem rapt, eager to hear whatever they had to say?”

But she’s also baffled by these potential victims of her craft. Although they’re entirely protected from the “dull logistics” of ordinary life, they’re inexplicably stressed, as though their fortunes afford them no real leisure. “Even exercising wasn’t enough,” she observes. “Every moment had to be leveraged, squeezed tighter.” It’s the same paradox inscribed in their beautiful gardens. “So much effort and noise is required to cultivate this landscape,” she thinks, “a landscape meant to invoke peace and quiet. The appearance of calm demanded an endless campaign of violent intervention.”

Cline stays outside but very close to Alex’s point of view, catching the syncopated rhythms of her poise and panic. In these precise sentences, we see a young woman always looking simultaneously outward and inward, which drops “an asterisk on any sincere feeling.” Alex’s reflexive duplicity is rivaled only by her self-deceit. Like a prettier, younger version of Rep. George Santos, she suppresses her unsavory past “until it started to seem, even to her, like none of it had ever happened.”

But her hard-won insight into the intimate ways of others can’t protect her from the tendency to keep punching hope back up into the air like an old birthday balloon. Moving in and around the estates of this 21st-century House of Mirth, Alex can never pass through the invisible membrane that separates the economically blessed from the permanently doomed. She’s never anything but manipulative and dishonest, and yet as her chances for happiness grow ever more tenuous, there’s something undeniably moving and tragic about her plight.

The sharp irony of the novel is that it’s structured as a frantic race toward Labor Day — one last blowout holiday for these beach house folks who know nothing of actual labor. It’s a scene tangled with optimism and futility, accelerating like a falling object of great sentimental value. Alex’s desperate actions play out on some of the most expensive real estate in America and on some of the most hallowed ground in American literature. With her smeared makeup and her stained party dress, she’s a pathetic attenuation of that earlier grifter, Jay Gatsby, who a century ago imagined he could insinuate himself into these people’s lives. The dream may have eluded Alex before, but that’s no matter — tomorrow she will run faster, stretch out her arms farther … And one fine morning —

Ron Charles reviews books and writes the Book Club newsletter for The Washington Post.

The Guest

By Emma Cline

Random House. 304 pp. $28

