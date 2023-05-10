Washington Post hardcover bestsellers

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Fiction 1 HAPPY PLACE (Berkley, $27). By Emily Henry. At a friend group’s annual getaway, one couple hides the fact that they have split. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight 2 LESSONS IN CHEMISTRY (Doubleday, $29). By Bonnie Garmus. A mid-century scientist becomes a sensation while hosting a feminist cooking show. 3 TOMORROW, AND TOMORROW, AND TOMORROW (Knopf, $28). By Gabrielle Zevin. Two friends run a successful video design company while testing the boundaries of their relationship.

4 THE COVENANT OF WATER (Grove, $32). By Abraham Verghese. Generations of a family from South India’s Malabar Coast all contend with the same affliction — at least one member of each generation dies by drowning.

5 HELLO BEAUTIFUL (Dial, $28). By Ann Napolitano. A tragedy from a young man’s past tears a rift in the relationship between three sisters he has befriended.

6 IN THE LIVES OF PUPPETS (Tor, $28.99). By TJ Klune. When an android is captured, his remaining family — two robots and a human — set out to rescue him.

7 DEMON COPPERHEAD (Harper, $32.50). By Barbara Kingsolver. In this Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, a boy born in a trailer in Appalachia faces the challenges of childhood poverty with resilience.

8 REMARKABLY BRIGHT CREATURES (Ecco, $27.99). By Shelby Van Pelt. A woman develops a friendship with an octopus living in an aquarium.

9 ROMANTIC COMEDY (Random House, $28). Curtis Sittenfeld. A late-night comedy writer resists her attraction to the show’s guest host, a pop star known for dating models.

10 CHAIN GANG ALL STARS (Pantheon, $27). By Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah. Convicts fight to the death on a dystopian reality television show.

Nonfiction

1 THE WAGER (Doubleday, $30). By David Grann. After enduring storms, sickness and a shipwreck, the surviving crew members of HMS Wager turn against each other.

2 THE CREATIVE ACT (Penguin, $32). By Rick Rubin. A Grammy-winning music producer shares how artists work and suggests ways to foster creativity in everyday life.

3 POVERTY, BY AMERICA (Crown, $28). By Matthew Desmond. The Pulitzer Prize-winning author of “Evicted” examines the reasons poverty is entrenched in the culture of the United States.

4 I’M GLAD MY MOM DIED (Simon & Schuster, $27.99). By Jennette McCurdy. The former Nickelodeon actor details her dysfunctional childhood and the resulting psychological distress she faced during adulthood.

5 THE LIGHT WE CARRY (Crown, $32.50). By Michelle Obama. The former first lady provides advice for overcoming adversity gleaned from her own experiences.

6 YOU COULD MAKE THIS PLACE BEAUTIFUL (Atria/One Signal, $28). By Maggie Smith. The author of the poetry collection “Good Bones” muses about parenthood, divorce, and the lessons she has learned.

7 DON’T TELL ANYBODY THE SECRETS I TOLD YOU (Crown, $28.99). By Lucinda Williams. The singer-songwriter shares how her difficult upbringing influenced her music career.

8 THE BOY, THE MOLE, THE FOX AND THE HORSE (HarperOne, $22.99). By Charlie Mackesy. The British illustrator brings to life fables about unlikely friendships.

9 A FEVER IN THE HEARTLAND (Viking, $30). Timothy Egan. The rise and downfall of a predatory grifter who was responsible for the Ku Klux Klan’s ascent to power in the 1920s.

10 ATOMIC HABITS (Avery, $27). By James Clear. How to make small changes that have a big impact.

Rankings reflect sales for the week ended May 7. The charts may not be reproduced without permission from the American Booksellers Association, the trade association for independent bookstores in the United States, and indiebound.org. Copyright 2023 American Booksellers Association. (The bestseller lists alternate between hardcover and paperback each week.)

