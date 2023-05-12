Listen 8 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In 2015, “The Best American Poetry” anthology selected a perfectly fine poem by Yi-Fen Chou for inclusion in that year’s edition. “The Bees, the Flowers, Jesus, Ancient Tigers, Poseidon, Adam and Eve” seemed unobjectionable, except for a grotesque biographical fact: Yi-Fen Chou was not Yi-Fen Chou. This best of American poets was a White man, Michael Derrick Hudson, who thought that submitting under a Chinese name would increase his chance of acceptance.

Amid the ensuing controversy, the New Yorker’s Hua Hsu wrote that Hudson’s logic was “perverse” and, moreover, inaccurate: “If a Chinese name were all it took, there would be far more authors with names like Yi-Fen Chou at the bookstore.” Yet Hsu also admitted that Hudson wasn’t solely to blame. His existence condemned the market as a whole; with writers underpaid and sardined together in vicious competition, what was there, really, to expect? The situation could be summed up only by that fashionable explanatory term: It was a structural issue.

This impasse — an individual act of racism, subsumed into its larger field of capitalist conditions — remerges in a new and already much-lauded novel, “Yellowface” by R.F. Kuang, about a similar act of racial-literary appropriation. It follows a writer whose book is arbitrarily crowned the season’s newest, hottest novel in a mania of publicity, much as “Yellowface” itself is now the object of a real-life publicity storm, heavily promoted as a significant and important work of fiction.

Advertisement

Kuang’s narrator is June Hayward, a White novelist struggling to succeed in a modern and diversified (so they say) publishing industry. For the promise of literary glory, June steals not only a name but a whole book; she takes and plagiarizes a first draft by fellow writer Athena Liu, after Liu’s accidental death. June is much more successful with Athena’s manuscript than her own writing, partially because, as she admits, it is “better than anything I could write.” Rebranding herself as Juniper Song, she rises to the status of star author.

As June’s victim, Athena is an inversion of the Derrick Hudson paradox: a living Asian person rather than a real unreal double. (There was never any Yi-Fen Chou, after all.) Does this heighten the stakes — make more visible the harm — of literary theft? In Athena, we have an embodiment of the outrage performed upon Asian Americans by pilfering White writers. But Kuang’s novel reveals Athena to be an imperfect soul who, in her past fictions about the Korean War, also engaged in the spurious blurring of cultural boundaries.

In a landscape of such confused malignity as capital-p Publishing, who actually suffers from an act like June’s? Kuang’s narrative palpates the nuances of cultural performance and writerly ethics, finally concluding that all authors steal for material anyway. Even though June’s theft was definitely, probably worse, Athena also “took people’s pain and made it her own.” She had a “magpie’s eye for suffering,” June complains. By making Athena into an avatar of literary ruthlessness, Kuang transforms what could have been a character with foibles and compulsions into a universal, and thus somewhat boring, archetype: the writer who wrecks her relationships and transgresses every boundary for the sake of her work.

Advertisement

This figure is that perfect romantic compound of bad person and good artist, but it is only an ideal, and thus tedious to encounter in a novel. The fixation in “Yellowface” on the ethics of writing fails because it detracts from what would be the novel’s more interesting contribution: a believable and detailed account of June and Athena’s psychologies. The stolen manuscript in question — a historical novel Athena drafted about the World War I-era Chinese Labour Corps — leads June down a suicidal piste of deception and pretension. But even as we follow her version of events, we get no sense of why she pursues such an ill-fated trajectory, one whose inevitable end is the social media scandal. What kind of person does such a thing? Are all White writers — all writers, for that matter — capable of such opportunism, provided the right circumstances and getaway? Is that the fault of publishing? Of art? Of capitalism? It is hard to say, as we never grasp the contours of the novel’s core friendship — the only thing that might have given these heady questions an earthy emotional roost.

Meanwhile, attempts to describe June’s relationship to writing sag into cliche: “the story pours out of me,” “writing is the closest thing we have to real magic,” et cetera. Perhaps Kuang’s point is that June does not have a genuine relationship to writing and, like any racist, is so self-deluded she cannot understand her need to parasitically feed on Athena’s. But unreliable narrators must, as Nabokov’s Humbert Humbert did, achieve a degree of allusive sophistication, depth and motive that June never seriously obtains (though “Lolita” is given its due mention in “Yellowface”). June’s background is composed of heavy-handed mentions of family strife and a description of college-era sexual trauma, but her personality remains mostly undelineated, clunking into gear only when the plot needs it to. The sexual trauma, a rote plot in itself, is relevant merely because Athena had once rewritten — stolen? — it for one of her short stories.

What distinguishes the unreliable narrator is her singular, finicky ratio of intelligence to stupidity — the unreliable narrator gives herself away when she, and the reader, least expect it. But June’s stupidity is so obvious that it feels scheduled. The reader must somehow believe that June is conniving enough to fool the publishing industry, immersed enough in Asian American discourse to know that “tankies” are bad and stinky-lunch stories tired, savvy enough to drop references to Saidiya Hartman — and yet also someone who, in the midst of a public literary panel, will make an off-color pun about an Asian last name. Nimbly tripping through her minefield, June becomes not an unreliable narrator but an unbelievable character.

None of this is helped by the novel’s treatment of its publishing industry milieu. Even as June is saved at every turn by oblivious and insensitive publishing professionals, the book neglects to describe the shared mannerisms, rituals or lodestars that give an industry its texture. The literary agents in “Yellowface” are so lacking in specificity as to be interchangeable, but not in a redemptively parodic way. Elsewhere, the novel lurches into colorless, explanatory asides about publishing that are so functional, it’s as if an old TV has been wheeled out; one feels sat in front of some obligatory orientation video: “Sensitivity readers are readers who provide cultural consulting and critiques on manuscripts for a fee. Say, for example, a white author writes a book …”

Advertisement

It is social media that attains the most heft in “Yellowface,” perhaps because, as June puts it, Twitter is “realer than real life.” As June nears her fated cancellation, Kuang ventriloquizes perfectly the vocabulary and moods of a raging Twitter discourse. “Will white people ever stop whiting?” “Twitter, this is why we can’t have nice things.” The social media portions of the book are very well rendered, but the risk of satirizing a virtual world is that the satire grades into mere citation: Is one skewering a subject or merely quoting what already populates an iPhone’s infinite scroll? We miss the wonderful fleshiness of social posture and environment that literary parodies can deliver. This novel’s targets are set up at the expense of a more immersive realism, which is exemplified by the fact that, over the course of the novel, June angrily throws her phone across her room some three or four times but never seems to need a screen repair.

Perhaps “Yellowface” has demonstrated that our world is simply not load-bearing enough to support a traditional literary satire. Its story about the insanity of social media perfectly overlays the insanity of Twitter’s unending self-commentary; the contours of our world rub, then smear, with those of the book, becoming frighteningly indistinguishable. “Yellowface” the narrative follows a writer whose work is arbitrarily crowned the season’s newest and hottest. “Yellowface” the phenomenon is now at the center of a real-life publicity frenzy, its cover gracing tote bags, railway ads and a giant mural at the London Book Fair. Perhaps we could chalk this up to the tokenizing of an Asian American author who has written about the tokenizing of Asian American authors. Or, maybe, HarperCollins just has a very good PR team. My reviewer’s copy calls the book a “heartbreaking [and] important literary masterpiece.” As June herself says: “Bestsellers are chosen. Nothing you do matters.”

Zoe Hu is a PhD student in the English department at the CUNY Graduate Center.

Yellowface

By R.F. Kuang

William Morrow. 323 pp. $30

GiftOutline Gift Article

A note to our readers We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for us to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.