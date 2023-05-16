Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Novelist Alina Bronsky is a master of honest yet intricate storytelling, delivered with dark humor and a sharp edge. Her debut, “Broken Glass Park” (2010), tells the story of a teenage girl whose mother has been murdered and who moves from Russia to Germany. Her second novel, “The Hottest Dishes of the Tartar Cuisine” (2011), revolves around a steely mother who goes to extreme lengths to protect a daughter she seems not to love. Like many of her key characters, Bronsky moved from Russia to Germany. She writes in German under a Russian-sounding pseudonym, as if hiding her origins in plain sight. It is an intriguing mix.

Her latest, “Barbara Isn’t Dying,” is a Russian doll of a novel, the hidden story of a difficult marriage slowly revealed through the stages of a husband’s care for his terminally ill wife. The elderly German couple, Herr Walter Schmidt and his wife, Barbara, have been living a peaceful life in a small town, enjoying their routines — some shared, some completely separate: their garden, their German shepherd (Helmut!), their regular social circles and visits from their son and daughter, and their only grandchild.

But one day Walter wakes up and does not smell the coffee his wife has been making every morning for five decades. When he finds her on the bathroom floor, having had an unexplained fall, Walter helps her back to bed and tries to take over her daily chores.

Thus begins a gradual but profound change in a man who was perfectly content living his life in complete reliance on his wife’s robust health and in denial of almost all her needs. Bronsky made the interesting choice to allow this story to unfold through the eyes of Herr Schmidt, who is not a pleasant character. He is cantankerous, emotionally cold, driven by prejudices (including some racist ones), argumentative and abrasive. He has no patience for anything he doesn’t understand. This, as it turns out, includes his wife.

A retired home-appliance repairman, Herr Schmidt is a meticulous man. He approaches each household challenge with the precision of an engineering task. He writes down every recipe and follows it like an algorithm for success, each ingredient perfectly measured and timed. To his own surprise and that of his family, his cooking is not only increasingly palatable but in fact extremely tasty. Barbara, now fully bedridden and hardly able to eat, accepts the nibbles of food he forces on her and even begins to request what she would really like to eat. To Walter’s surprise, she suddenly has a craving for Russian food, specifically borscht.

Herr Schmidt’s inner monologue reflects the full degree of his disgust at this plea, as it triggers the suppressed memory of the couple’s immigrant identity: “Old recipes from abroad. He had to resist spitting on the floor.” Barbara is Russian, having arrived in Germany as a young girl. Walter’s ethnicity is not exactly specified, but from his memories of being mocked for his odd German accent in primary school, readers can assume that he is from an ethnic German minority, somewhere in Eastern Europe. He takes great pride in having forced his wife to erase her foreign accent over the years, and in their passing for fully German, without roots anywhere else. He seems to have been selectively asleep for much of his adult life, completely unaware of who his adult children are and how they live, happy but not excited to receive their rare visits. But now, because of Barbara’s illness, their visits are frequent, sometimes last awhile and are revelatory.

As he ventures into areas he previously left to Barbara — shopping and other errands — Walter is constantly running into people who know and adore his beautiful wife, and who seem to know everything about her condition and the state of her palliative care at home. Walter himself continues to be in hopeful denial, until almost the very end. He grudgingly accepts a stream of visitors but dislikes every single one of them. Barbara is a much-loved, saintly character, with a multitude of friends and charity groups grateful for her regular help and contributions. It is one of this novel’s most wonderful achievements that to the reader, the angelic dying character turns out to be far less likable than her extremely difficult and annoying husband. Whether he was also a physically abusive one, readers will never know; but given his self-questioning, it is highly likely: “When she looked at him that way, he never knew what she wanted. Back when he had cursed at her, right at the beginning, when she didn’t yet know how things worked, she never objected, she just looked at him exactly that way. And even then, when she did, he felt like a piece of crap and hated her for it.” Yet with all his flaws, Walter the literary creation is perfectly human.

Through Walter’s walks around his neighborhood, usually with his dog, Bronsky paints a clear picture of a small German town where people have known one another for a long time, many going back to school-age friendships and love affairs. It is a vivid microcosm of Germany today, with old values (or their opposite) underlying and mixing with the new. Walter himself is still drawn to his first love, a feisty, sexy pub owner whom he might and possibly should have married instead of Barbara. The danger of such neighborhoods is that old secrets are known to all.

Bronsky writes about difficult topics with a light touch and much humor. The funniest part is Herr Schmidt’s sudden fame as a contributor to his favorite TV chef’s Facebook page, initially asking for recipes under Barbara’s name. Oblivious that screenshots of his grumpy exchanges have gone viral, his arrival in the times he actually lives in is now complete. He has also finally emptied his wife’s freezer full of old leftovers and replaced them with dishes he cooks daily, from freshly bought ingredients.

The transformation of Walter Schmidt the obnoxious tyrant into Walter Schmidt the caring husband and father is linked to a truly shocking surprise from his and Barbara’s past, an act of redemptive responsibility, which only the newly honest Herr Schmidt can possibly undertake. Barbara may or may not be dying, but her husband has finally learned how to be fully alive. This is a wise, carefully constructed novel about fragile hidden identities, whose ending reads like a deeply felt beginning.

Elena Lappin is the author of the story collection “Foreign Brides,” the novel “The Nose” and a memoir, “What Language Do I Dream In?”

Barbara Isn’t Dying

By Alina Bronsky. Translated by Tim Mohr.

Europa. 182 pp. Paperback, $17

