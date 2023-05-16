Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Most of us have run away from ourselves at some point, maybe even spiraled in a foreign city. If you haven’t, may you one day do so with the same self-delusional brio as the protagonist of “Berlin,” Bea Setton’s highly entertaining debut novel. In the course of this witty and unsettling romp, Setton locates the humor and pathos in personal crisis while nimbly sidestepping the perils of the coming-of-age travelogue. Bereft of the earnestness characteristic of many Bildungsromans, “Berlin” manages to be both light social comedy and dark psychological study.

Our heroine, Daphne Ferber, is unlucky in love and in need of a change. Three and a half years after breaking up with Sebastián, “a beautiful, beautiful boy from Colombia,” a frustrating one-night stand with a handsome Norwegian sends her into a tailspin, and she quits her job as a barista in London to flee to Berlin. As she admits, “I’ve always found starting on a clean page more inviting than amending an imperfect first attempt.”

Once installed in Berlin, she sets about learning German, navigating the city and making new friends. But all isn’t rosy. Daphne finds herself unable to settle down in one apartment and frequently moves. We soon learn that Sebastián is in Berlin, too — with his new American girlfriend. The evidence mounts that Daphne may not be the greatest judge of character; indeed, she seems to attract trouble (one roommate is “very nice on the days she didn’t take crystal meth”). When she awakes one night to the sound of shattering glass, she wonders if she’s made an enemy. After her apartment is also broken into, Daphne once again hits the road, determined to leave her troubles behind, meet a handsome German man and have the full “Berlin Experience” that she so desires.

Daphne is a fabulous comic creation. A natural embroiderer — “I’ve never been very honest,” she says, “because I don’t want to be depressing” — she turns out to possess a volatile and corrupting combination of low self-esteem and raging ego. “I have been fending off prescriptions of antidepressants for most of my adult life,” she observes, “because what I hate most about myself is tangled up with what I like best.” She can be extremely judgmental of others — and of herself — but somehow usually comes out on top. At a party, she tells us, “this may come as a surprise, given my strange body and generally frumpy manner, but I am actually a pretty brilliant dancer.”

Daphne fibs reflexively throughout, writing “I lied” as another might write “I said.” She lies to be polite, to impress men and to hide that she neither works nor needs to. “If anyone did ask what I was doing, I’d lie and say I was au-pairing for a French family, or was on a funded Ph.D. program researching Schopenhauer’s influence on the early Wittgenstein. This usually shut down any further questions.” Though conscious of her compulsion to invent, she’s unable to control it, and her disarming humor masks the extent to which she might be lying not just to the reader but to herself.

As the chapters zip by, the extent of Daphne’s discontent becomes increasingly apparent, and behavior that at first reads as charmingly eccentric starts to seem troublesome. This is less obvious to Daphne herself; as she sagely observes, “The shock of self-recognition is hard to bear.” But even when she meets a lovely German on a dating app, her lying threatens to undo her. Unlike Daphne, he doesn’t suffer from the contemporary utopian itch — that nagging suspicion that you could always be thinner and living in a cooler city with cooler friends: “He accepted reality with ease and grace. He committed to and invested in his real life without fantasizing about the one he ought to be living.”

Berlin is an excellent venue for Daphne’s particular crisis. Long a haven for experimentation and reinvention, it’s the perfect location for a sendup of bohemian self-discovery. (I suspect many readers will know someone who speaks with misty eyes of what Daphne calls “the free-love YOLO Berlin experience.”) Moreover, her self-involvement appears especially stark against the background of a city that carries such appalling historical freight. The Stolpersteine (“stumbling stones”) that identify buildings from which Jewish families were removed in the 1930s and ’40s are ubiquitous in Berlin — but it’s not long before, Daphne admits, “I stopped noticing them altogether.” This despite her friend Kat’s penchant for casual antisemitism and the overt racism of her landlady. Daphne’s obliviousness and privilege are tasteless — and revealing.

It’s true that “Berlin” probably couldn’t sustain much more action than it has; the promise and suspense in the writing aren’t quite rewarded by incident or revelation. But it scarcely matters: It’s written in funny, punchy vignettes perfect for consumption between U-Bahn stops, and a few hours in the presence of Daphne Ferber pay generous spiritual dividends.

Charles Arrowsmith is based in New York and writes about books, films and music.

Berlin

By Bea Setton

Penguin. 254 pp. $17 (paperback)

