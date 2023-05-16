Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

One snowy morning in January 2003, the French writer Anne Berest’s mother, Lélia Picabia, received a postcard in the mail. It was an ordinary tourist’s postcard, with an image of the Opera Garnier on the front. On the back, all that was written besides Lélia’s address were four names: Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Ephraim Emma Noémie Jacques These are the names of Lélia’s grandparents, aunt and uncle, all of whom died at Auschwitz in 1942. Who could have sent such a thing? Who was there left alive who even knew those names? The family was shocked, but in time they managed to forget about it.

Until, as Berest describes it in her book “The Postcard,” the day 13 years later, when her daughter has an antisemitic encounter at school. The violence of it, and the school’s nonchalant reaction, knocks something loose in her, and she immediately remembers the mysterious card that turned up at her parents’ house. Part novel and part documentary, “The Postcard,” translated by Tina Kover, is an account of Anne’s attempt to solve the mystery of who could have sent the postcard, and why. Moving between past and present as Anne, with her mother’s help, pieces together her family’s story, it also grapples with Anne’s own relationship to Judaism.

It all starts in early 20th-century Russia, where the family’s patriarch, Nachman Rabinovitch, warns his children that the winds of antisemitism are blowing again, and that he and their mother are leaving to grow oranges in Haifa. Ephraim — ambitious, Socialist, and irreligious — takes his family to Riga, Latvia, to Palestine, and finally to France. There he and his wife and three children thrive and assimilate, to the point that Ephraim sighs to his wife when his father comes to visit: “He doesn’t look like a Jew … he looks like a hundred Jews.”

As the children grow up in Paris the story shifts to their perspective, especially to that of Myriam, the eldest Rabinovitch child, who is a great success at the prestigious Lycee Fenelon (where Berest would herself one day be a student), and her younger sister Noémie, who reads Irène Nemirovsky and dreams of one day becoming a novelist, too.

But to be a Jew in Paris in the late 1930s is to live within the loop of an ever-tightening noose. Assimilated or not, the Rabinovitch family will be rounded up with all the others in July 1942: first the children, then the parents. Berest handles the deportations and deaths of her four relatives with sensitivity; she mostly avoids bathos by keeping her eye firmly trained on her subjects and their everyday humanity.

Myriam alone survives, because she happened to have recently married a non-Jew, Vicente, the bohemian son of the artist Francis Picabia and his wife, the writer Gabriële Buffet-Picabia. “All of our lives,” Lélia tells her daughter, “were spun from that impossibly slender thread of luck.”

The book alternates between the Rabinovitches and Anne herself. She and her sisters were raised in no faith except that of republicanism and socialism. But although their Judaism wasn’t mentioned during their childhood — Anne grew up believing she was Breton on one side, Provençal on the other — they were haunted by their dead relatives. Anne tells her sister in a letter that she identifies with Myriam: “I always know where the exit is. I run away from danger. … I take the side streets. … I prefer still waters, and I always slip through the net.”

Berest tells her mother about the filmmaker Alejandro Jodorowsky’s concept of “psychomagic,” which holds, in part, that there are, in everyone’s family tree, “traumatized, unprocessed places that are eternally seeking relief. From these places, arrows are launched toward future generations. Anything that has not been resolved must be repeated.”

She also turns to the work of the psychologist Nathalie Zajde, who has studied the children of Holocaust survivors to try to understand why they have their parents’ nightmares, even when they have no firsthand knowledge of what they experienced. Accused by a romantic rival of only being Jewish “when it suits” her, Anne replies:

I carry within me, inscribed in the very cells of my body, the memory of an experience of danger so violent that sometimes I think I really lived it myself, or that I’ll be forced to relive it one day. To me, death always feels near. I have a sense of being hunted. I often feel subjected to a kind of self-obliteration. I search in the history books for the things I was never told.

“The Postcard” is, in this sense, a powerful exploration of family trauma, of “psychogenealogy,” or “cellular memory”, transmitted in the womb or down the generations; a longing for what we don’t know and can never know of the people whose lives are responsible for our own existence, and an internalization of the very worst that humans can do to one another, visited on one’s own family.

Berest acknowledges that she has blind spots, and some of her evocations of Jewish life seem, at best, shaky; at worst, reliant on stereotypes of men with sidelocks and tzitzits. Occasionally, issues are introduced in the translation — on the whole fluid and engaging — that are not her fault at all. For instance, Kover, relying too heavily on literalism, translates a phrase that could become “Passover” as “Jewish Easter.” In a book that is literally about the attempt to exterminate the Jews and their traditions, it seems important to get elements about Jewish culture right.

What kept me engaged, despite these issues, is not the question of whether Anne will solve the mystery, but how she goes about trying to ascertain the unascertainable. This is, after all, why we read: to understand that which we may not ourselves have experienced firsthand. And it is also what writing facilitates, especially for our generation, at two removes from the Shoah: the devoir de mémoire, the duty to remember, has become a duty to piece together the clues we’ve been left, fragments of a vanished world.

Lauren Elkin is a writer and translator, whose books include “Flâneuse: Women Walk the City” and “Art Monsters: Unruly Bodies in Feminist Art” (FSG, November).

The Postcard

By Anne Berest, translated by Tina Kover

Europa Editions. 477 pp. $28

