To think for herself, and write what she wishes to write, a woman requires 500 pounds a year and a private room, as Virginia Woolf argued a century ago in “A Room of One’s Own” (1929). In her new book, “A Life of One’s Own: Nine Women Writers Begin Again,” Joanna Biggs, an editor at Harper’s, doesn’t just riff on Woolf’s title. She explores how exceptional writers of the past might guide today’s women in charting a path after life-altering events — in Biggs’s case, a divorce. The result is a moving biblio-memoir that’s a gift to readers of all ages, especially those in midlife who want to stroll down the memory lane of their formative reading experiences.

The book’s engaging, breezy chapters explore each subject’s life and writings in chronological order. We get Mary Wollstonecraft, George Eliot, Zora Neale Hurston, Woolf, Simone de Beauvoir, Sylvia Plath, Toni Morrison, and finally Elena Ferrante. (Biggs seems to be the ninth woman writer suggested by the subtitle. As the only other living writer here, Ferrante is an outlier who gets no biographical musings, thanks to her veiled identity.) Biggs serves up amuse-bouche anecdotes about each figure, culled from previously published sources. Her mini-biographies of these icons — referred to by their first names — are interwoven with difficult stories from Biggs’s own life.

The resulting juxtapositions are often poignant, albeit with few surprises. All but one of her chosen muses were syllabus staples in pioneering women’s literature courses of the late 20th century. If you took such a course, you probably read them in classes that studied their lives as defined by sexist social structures and personal tragedies. One opened “A Vindication of the Rights of Woman” knowing that Wollstonecraft died after complications giving birth to Mary Shelley. Recognizing Woolf would soon load down her coat pockets with rocks and drown herself made “Three Guineas” a particularly painful wartime book. “Their Eyes Were Watching God” meant even more after you learned about the history of Hurston’s too-long-unmarked grave in Florida.

Naturally, these stories are mentioned in “A Life of One’s Own.” But with so many lives to consider, Biggs also finds common threads by focusing on affairs, marriages, mothers and female friends, as well as on fictional and real graves. Whether she’s heeding Woolf’s advice about laying wreaths for dead literary foremothers, or following Shelley’s unusual courtship rituals, Biggs doesn’t approach these monumental writers as one’s professor would have. Instead, she writes about them as if reminiscing about late, lamented “friends,” or, as she calls them, “household goddesses.” Biggs admits she’s “using their lives in different ways.” In rehearsing their stories, Biggs finds “they ask questions of me, they push me, they comfort me when they’re silly or funny or getting too much bad luck.” They are also, she discovers, “just mortal” and “only women.”

Before cutting their life stories down to size, however, Biggs must bring readers up to speed on hers. In her early 30s, she rejects a future “heading for children in the suburbs with the husband I’d met at nineteen,” while reckoning with her 57-year-old mother’s Alzheimer’s diagnosis. She questions whether you can be a feminist and be in love — and whether domesticity is a trap. She wonders about family, writing, form, genre, truth and privilege, asking, “When would I get sick of myself?”

Throughout, Biggs is attentive to the ways literary influences have impinged on her life. She experiments with an open marriage, before taking off her wedding ring, etched inside with a line from Plath’s poem “Morning Song.” Biggs had even gotten married in a pink dress, not only because her mother did but because Sylvia did, too. Once, when she revealed this fact publicly, she faced a scoffer on Twitter who called her an idiot. She disarmingly acknowledges that she sort of agrees.

Eventually, Biggs leaves her native England for New York, continues an exploratory course of rereading, and disavows former fantasies of a Plath-Hughes-like marriage. “Some wrong idea I’d nursed,” Biggs confesses, “had started with her.” So instead of considering her literary women as “heroines” any more, Biggs asks, “Maybe I can think of them as friends?” Your answer to that question may depend on whether you find forging imaginary friendships more psychologically beneficial than going all-in on literary emulation.

Following Plath’s example in one’s 20s must now be universally acknowledged as a wrong turn, but her life does inspire one of the book’s most vivid chapters. Readers are treated to a dramatic retelling of Sylvia biting Ted Hughes’s cheek and drawing blood on first meeting. Lesser-known anecdotes are collected, too, such as the Plath family’s tomato soup cake recipe. Biggs shines a light on the doomed Plath-Hughes marriage through descriptions of their odd pets, including one dead and one pond-released goldfish. We hear about how Ted used a shoe box to gas a sick bird they unsuccessfully tried to nurse back to health. Biggs is darkly funny on this subject, writing, “You fear for Sappho, the kitten they adopted.”

Because the book’s nine women writers principally chose to make their lives alongside men — and because Biggs closely follows that element of their lives — there are some glaring omissions. Heterosexual relationships are emphasized, although Woolf’s and de Beauvoir’s female lovers get a mention, as does Biggs own failed date with a woman. (It reinforces for her that she’s straight.) There’s precious little material considering authorship, marriage or divorce in context. History is glossed over. Class and economics come up only glancingly. Intersectional approaches aren’t the book’s strong suit.

About this lack, Biggs is again charmingly self-deprecating. She admits though she once “used to want desperately to be a ‘proper’ critic,” she’s given up on having “full command of history and theory.” Her book focuses instead on “changing the way you live.” Reading books could transform behavior because, “You might speak up at the dinner table like Mary, or take up drinking wine and crying like Simone, or get up early to write like the character of Lenù in Ferrante’s Neapolitan novels.” Biggs declares the process isn’t about self-improvement but about freedom. Readers are freed to become “less of a feminist or more of one, writing more or something different or giving up altogether, gaining the courage to act according to your beliefs.”

Lines like these make it clear that “A Life of One’s Own” has much to offer readers new to its subjects. Each chapter includes summarizing teasers (without too many devastating plot spoilers) of the nine writers’ greatest hits, if you’re waffling over which classic to pick up next. The “Notes on Sources” section recommends further reading, including Biggs’s declaration that she often buys “the prettiest” edition of a work, although “secondhand is usually best,” for the promise of previous readers’ marginalia. Needless to say, “A Life of One’s Own” doesn’t contain endnotes.

Ultimately, Biggs is sanguine about it all. She’s learned a lesson from these writers she’s long looked up to, for better and for worse. The book ends with her realization that she ought to “let go of them and become the author of my own life.” She encourages her readers to do the same, cheering us on with the last words, “You can too.”

That uplifting parting line may be just what the convention of this genre requires, in contrast to Plath’s “I stepped into the room,” or Woolf’s rousing call to action, “to work, even in poverty and obscurity, is worth while.” If you prefer that sort of finish, you’ll need to go back to the original books that “A Life of One’s Own” so stirringly recommends.

A Life of One’s Own

Nine Women Writers Begin Again

By Joanna Biggs

Ecco. 272 pp. $29.99

