The dedication page of MariNaomi’s new visual memoir, “I Thought You Loved Me,” reads, in meticulously rendered, chalk-colored cursive script: “For Chris Smith.” It’s a perplexing tribute, given that soon into the book readers learn that the author has trouble remembering just who this person was or what part he played in the story being told.

This is the fourth book-length memoir published by the self-identified gender-fluid comics autobiographer, who was born in Texas to a Japanese mother and a White American father, grew up in Marin County, Calif., and adopted the one-word moniker in 2003. In this new book, memory, and its absence, hold central sway. Chris Smith, as it turns out, was last seen by the writer and artist in 1997. They had been not-very-close friends at some point, fallen out of touch, then briefly reconnected when MariNaomi answered an online advertisement for a roommate only to unexpectedly discover this former acquaintance at the other end.

The cartoonist would forget this incident in time, only to recall it years later in another context altogether. The details of what MariNaomi remembered are largely inconsequential here, but the act of recalling them is not — not, at any rate, in a book that’s mostly concerned with “the fleeting nature of memory,” or the fact that so much of what makes up the past can be stubbornly difficult to call up. Some forgotten memories, as Proust famously demonstrated, can become accessible through what seems like a kind of alchemy. But other experiences, most in fact, are lost to us forever. In this diligent, beautifully rendered inquiry unpacking traces of a largely forgotten personal story, MariNaomi asks what it means that certain scenes and characters, or just some of their attendant details, vanish from one’s mind after a time, while others remain. Is there any pattern to be found behind the little that, for most of us, gets remembered, in relation to all that goes missing?

The book tells the story of MariNaomi’s friendship with Jodie, which started when they were 14 and ended almost a decade and a half later. It traces the relationship between the two women, one that wove itself around familial conflicts, professional ups and downs, romantic and sexual explorations, and geographical and relational transformations and changes. But at its heart it’s an atmospheric survey, which is to say, an examination of the ways people can often recall emotional states — moods and manners — more clearly than specifics, the exact words or images corresponding with lived, teeming personal histories.

MariNaomi’s painstaking explorations are in line with those of other serial memoirists, including cartoonists such as Julie Doucet, Chester Brown and Gabrielle Bell, and writers such as Maya Angelou, Mary Karr and Dani Shapiro. These artists and writers share an investment in repeatedly returning to the past to see what unexpected results each embarkation will lay bare.

What sets MariNaomi’s latest memoir apart is its radical change in style from the artist’s earlier, more conventionally assembled comics memoirs. Where “Kiss & Tell” (2011), “Dragon’s Breath” (2014) and “Turning Japanese” (2016) had a typically lighthearted touch and an accessible, wispily drawn black-and-white style, “I Thought You Loved Me” is a more sedate book filled mainly with prose fragments set against colorful, often photographic backgrounds. There are also some expressively drawn illustrations and short comics, but these are nestled in certain sections or used to accessorize pages. The effect is a book that is harder to read ,but that rewards diligent readers, as a consequence of its destabilizing vibe. This ambiance, of visual and verbal correlation and chance, mirrors the unexpected workings of the act of remembering, as well as the sometimes startling twists and turns that occur in everyday life.

“We were schoolmates, then friends, then best friends, then nothing,” MariNaomi writes at one point. This brief overview is presented as a simple typeset sentence against a two-page spread of mostly blue skies seen from up high and peeking through light clouds. Many of the backdrops throughout are photographic images, some collages and some extreme close-ups with subjects that can be hard to identify. These are juxtaposed with fragmented scraps from MariNaomi’s personal archive of journals, calendars and letters, which are incorporated liberally. They help fill in some of the many blank spaces of this story of close friendship and eventual betrayal.

There has recently been a thirst for stories about friendships, evidenced not only by Ferrante fever but also the viral popularity of Jennifer Senior’s “It’s Your Friends Who Break Your Heart” in the Atlantic and the acclaim that greeted Hua Hsu’s memoir, “Stay True.” Implicit in the longing for such narratives is a desire to understand why, or how, certain people come into and out of our lives over time. The trajectories of friendships, unlike those of familial bonds, tend to be difficult to trace. The starting points are not obvious, and the endings can seem impossible to untangle. In a broken friendship, each party ultimately has access only to a single, lingering perspective. This raises lots of questions, not least how much luck is involved when we encounter someone we can connect with. It can feel like something of a miracle. The loss of people we once felt close to can, in turn, feel just as incidental and contingent. Who can foretell those who will continue to hold a central place in our lives and those, like Chris Smith in MariNaomi’s world, who once touched us, only to fade away?

Tahneer Oksman is an associate professor at Marymount Manhattan College, where she teaches courses in writing, literature and cultural journalism.

I Thought You Loved Me

By MariNaomi

Fieldmouse. 320 pp. $30

