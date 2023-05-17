Washington Post paperback bestsellers

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Fiction 1 TRUST (Riverhead, $17). By Hernan Diaz. In this Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, an excessively wealth family with a secret is the catalyst for examining how stories can shape the truth. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight 2 THE MIDNIGHT LIBRARY (Penguin, $18). By Matt Haig. A regretful woman lands in a library where she gets to play out her life had she made different choices.

3 THE SEVEN HUSBANDS OF EVELYN HUGO (Washington Square, $17). By Taylor Jenkins Reid. A Hollywood icon recounts the story of her glamorous life to a young reporter, and both discover the cost of fame.

4 MEET ME AT THE LAKE (Berkley, $18). By Carley Fortune. A chance encounter brings together two strangers who have an outsize effect on each other’s lives.

5 THE LAST THING HE TOLD ME (Marysue Rucci, $17.99). By Laura Dave. Looking for answers about her husband’s disappearance, a wife and her recalcitrant stepdaughter discover shocking secrets.

6 A COURT OF THORNS AND ROSES (Bloomsbury, $19). By Sarah J. Maas. A threat is growing over a magical land where a huntress is being held captive.

7 DAISY JONES & THE SIX (Ballantine, $17). By Taylor Jenkins Reid. A singer and her band look back at their days as one of the most iconic rock groups of the 1970s.

8 THE THURSDAY MURDER CLUB (Penguin, $18). By Richard Osman. Four septuagenarians join forces to catch a killer.

9 IT ENDS WITH US (Atria, $16.99). By Colleen Hoover. A woman questions her relationship with a commitment-phobic partner when her old flame appears.

10 THE INVISIBLE LIFE OF ADDIE LARUE (Tor, $19.99). By V.E. Schwab. A young woman’s bargain for immortality renders her cursed to be forgotten by anyone she meets.

Nonfiction

1 CRYING IN H MART (Vintage, $17). By Michelle Zauner. A Korean American indie rock star chronicles her relationship with her mother and their shared culture.

2 BRAIDING SWEETGRASS (Milkweed, $20). By Robin Wall Kimmerer. Essays by an indigenous scientist offer lessons in reciprocal awareness between people and plants.

3 ALL ABOUT LOVE (Morrow, $16.99). By bell hooks. The first volume in the iconic feminist’s “Love Song to the Nation” trilogy considers compassion as a form of love.

4 THE BODY KEEPS THE SCORE (Penguin, $19). By Bessel van der Kolk. A scientific look at how trauma can reshape a person’s body and brain.

5 KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON (Vinatge, $17). David Grann. A look at the FBI’s investigation of Native American deaths in 1920s Oklahoma.

6 THE DAWN OF EVERYTHING (Picador, $25). By David Graeber, David Wengrow. An anthropologist and an archaeologist challenge modern scientific principles of human cultural evolution.

7 HOW TO TELL A STORY (Crown, $18). By Meg Bowles, Catherine Burns, Jenifer Hixson, Sarah Austin Jenness, Kate Tellers. “The Moth Radio Hour” directors offer advice on crafting and delivering compelling stories.

8 THE ANTHROPOCENE REVEIWED (Dutton, $18). By John Green. Essays from the best-selling author reviewing aspects of modern living on a five-star scale.

9 DOPAMINE NATION (Dutton, $18). By Dr. Anna Lembke. A psychiatrist explains how to avoid overconsumption by balancing pleasure with pain.

10 THE FIELD GUIDE TO DUMB BIRDS OF NORTH AMERICA (Chronicle, $15.95). By Matt Kracht. Birds from North America are mocked in this guidebook parody.

Rankings reflect sales for the week ended May 14. The charts may not be reproduced without permission from the American Booksellers Association, the trade association for independent bookstores in the United States, and indiebound.org. Copyright 2023 American Booksellers Association. (The bestseller lists alternate between hardcover and paperback each week.)

