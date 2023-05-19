Novelist Hank Green announces that he has cancer

Hank Green, best-selling author and chief executive of the educational media company Complexly, has announced that he has Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Green posted a video on Friday titled, “So, I’ve got cancer,” on vlogbrothers, a popular YouTube channel he runs with his brother, novelist John Green.
“I said this to you already, John,” Green said, addressing his brother. “I said, ‘You know, this is the best time so far in human history to get lymphoma, which is a very Hank Green thought, and you gave me a very John Green thought, you said, ‘Well, a year from now would’ve been better.’”
Green’s science-fiction novel “An Absolutely Remarkable Thing,” a meditation on online fame and social media, became a best seller when it was published in 2018. He followed that up with a sequel, “A Beautifully Foolish Endeavor,” in 2020. Green is also a popular online science educator.
Ok, let’s do this part!!https://t.co/EDWKYsd1Pd— Hank Green (@hankgreen) May 19, 2023
Green maintains a largely upbeat tone in the video, though he told viewers he was also processing the news in a more emotional way, in private. He said he didn’t yet know whether he’d continue with his various video and podcasting projects during chemotherapy, but said that he might send occasional email updates: “I think, knowing me, I’m going to still find joy in creating and communicating with people if I can, and the easiest, lowest-lift way of doing that is probably going to be writing something down and putting it in a newsletter.”
Green closed by asking viewers for recommendations for movies, television shows and video games: “really dumb things that will not make you cry.”
His brother wrote in a comment pinned beneath the video: “Reply with some good movie and media recommendations here. NO BUMMERS.”
