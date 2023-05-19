Staff Picks: What Book World writers and editors are reading now

Advice for raising teenagers, a baseball fantasy, a story of gay life in New York in the 1970s and more

By
May 19, 2023 at 8:45 a.m. EDT
In Staff Picks, Book World editors and writers share what they’ve been reading off the clock. We hope you’ll be spurred to read some of these books, and in turn, we’d love to know what you’ve enjoyed lately so we can add to our piles.

‘The Magic Years,’ by Selma Fraiberg, and ‘Untangled,’ by Lisa Damour

Nora Krug, editor

When I find time to read books outside my job, often I’m reading not for pleasure but for help. I have two teenagers.

Reaching for a parenting book sometimes feels like an admission of failure. Then there are the books themselves — not exactly page-turners. But there are exceptions. When my son was born, my aunt, a former social worker, gave me “The Magic Years,” by Selma Fraiberg, a 1959 classic that reassures in lilting, dare I say magical, prose: “There are ‘magic’ years because the child in his early years is a magician — in the psychological sense,” she writes. “But a magic world is an unstable world, at times a spooky world, and as the child gropes his way toward reason … he must wrestle with the dangerous creatures of his imagination and the real and imagined dangers of the outer world, and periodically we are confronted with his fears and baffling behavior.”

Now that my kids are 13 and 15, the magic has faded a bit, and yet the baffling behaviors continue. Thankfully friends have steered me to “Untangled,” by Lisa Damour. I now understand why the 2016 book was a bestseller. Like Fraiberg, Damour looks at the world from a kid’s perspective — a point of view that, surprisingly, parents often forget, despite our pasts. Damour has a new book, “The Emotional Lives of Teenagers,” and a very calming podcast, “Ask Lisa,” but “Untangled” focuses on a very specific problem: teenage girls. “I understand why we sometimes talk about adolescence as though it is a punishment girls inflict on their parents.” (It sure does feel that way sometimes!) But the wisdom that has helped me most is this: “Adolescence isn’t about us.” I don’t know if “Untangled” is making me into a better parent — ask my kids! — but at the very least it has taught me not to take all the difficult stuff so personally. “Untangled,” like all good books, makes me feel less alone.

‘The Universal Baseball Association, Inc., J. Henry Waugh, Prop.,’ by Robert Coover

Jacob Brogan, editor

I’ve been putting off Robert Coover’s “Universal Baseball Association” for more than 20 years, ever since it was assigned in an elective course on contemporary fiction my senior year of high school. Every other book on the syllabus — especially Robertson Davies’s “World of Wonders” and John Gardner’s “Grendel” — would go on to become a personal favorite. That may be why I’ve held onto my copy of Coover’s novel through all the intervening years; so long, in fact, that there’s still a ticket stub from a screening of “Meet the Parents” seven days after my 18th birthday embedded in it.

I should have made time for it sooner. The novel follows Henry, an accountant who has created an elaborate, dice-based game that allows him to simulate whole seasons of baseball. As Henry spins elaborate stories about his fictional players, Coover seamlessly pulls us in and out of his protagonist’s imagination, bringing us along as the constraints of reality finally begin to slip away. In the process, Coover offers a fable of creation through self-destruction — a gnostic tragedy of a demiurge who may have been the one true god all along, if only because he loves his creation so totally.

My apologies to Gary Jones of the Northwest School in Seattle for probably pretending that I’d read it already when we talked about it in class. If it’s any consolation, I was ready for it when I was partly because of your teaching way back when.

‘Dancer From the Dance,’ by Andrew Holleran

Becca Rothfeld, nonfiction critic

Sometimes I know exactly why I pick up a book — I’m reviewing it, I’m reviewing something related to it, it’s high on the interminable list of books I know I ought to have read already, I saw an essay about it that galvanized me to crack it open — and sometimes I have absolutely no idea. So much of my literary life is project-oriented that I try to obey my more obscure urgings when they boil up and nag at me. I do not know why I opted to begin Andrew Holleran’s 1978 debut novel, “Dancer From the Dance,” last week, but it ravished me. A chronicle of gay life in New York in the 1970s, in the delirious years before the onslaught of AIDS, it is a book about a culture bewitched by beauty. Its two protagonists, lovelorn Malone and extravagantly glamorous Sutherland, dance their way through the druggie ecstasies of the party circuit in search of transcendence. Holleran is funny, and his characters are at once entirely human and mythically aloof, but above all, he is a dazzling stylist. “Dancer From the Dance” is an embodiment of the beauty its characters seek with such single-minded and sometimes desperate fervor. Holleran’s prose is so luscious I wish I could reach out and touch it.

‘Confessions of a Conservative’ and ‘The Second Civil War,’ by Garry Wills

John Williams, Book World editor

I recently toggled between two older books by the great Garry Wills, a fantastic writer and — not coincidentally to that fact — an interesting and not always predictable thinker. (His “Nixon Agonistes” is one of the most brilliant books I’ve read on any subject.) “Confessions of a Conservative” (1979) is not nearly as straightforward as a memoir with such a title would probably be today. He recalls working with William F. Buckley Jr. at National Review, his eventual disillusionment with that magazine and why he still considered himself essentially conservative despite not jibing with many elements of the contemporary ideology.

The Second Civil War” (1968) grew out of a piece he wrote for Esquire about how police departments were preparing to handle future urban riots. In the book, he also profiles Black militants for their perspective on the country’s problems. With all the talk of the “next civil war” that’s been floating around in recent years, it’s fascinating to see the ways in which the book does and doesn’t feel dated. (To give a sense of both its style and its relevancy: “Our crime is not that America is white, but that we do not even know it is.”)

‘Desperate Characters,’ by Paula Fox

Jill Pellettieri, editor

I first read Paula Fox’s “Desperate Characters” more than 20 years ago, and I often turn to it when I’m in a reading rut and want a book that can completely transfix me. It’s 1970, and Sophie, a literary translator, and Otto, a lawyer, are a 40-something married couple who live in gentrifying Brooklyn. The story unfolds over the course of a weekend when a stray cat comes around. Otto has warned Sophie not to feed it; Sophie does not listen, and when she sets down some milk, the cat bites her, breaking the skin. This incident does not spark a cataclysmic fight, but in Fox’s able hands it gives us our first window into the tension brewing beneath the surface of this troubled marriage. As Sophie worries about whether the cat has infected her with rabies, Fox presents a series of additional small events that further reveal the couple’s fractured relationship: “They were both standing rigidly, each half-consciously amassing evidence against the other, charges that would counterbalance the exasperation that neither could fathom.” It’s impossible not to be affected by the undercurrent of alarm running through this slim little novel.

‘Final Edition,’ by E.F. Benson, and ‘Who’s Got Mail?’ by Linda Osborne

Michael Dirda, columnist

A few days ago I finished E.F. Benson’s memoir, “Final Edition,” which I would read a little of each night before falling asleep. It was this prolific writer’s last book, appearing in 1940, just after his death. Benson (1867-1940) is best known these days as the author of the comic Mapp and Lucia novels and of some of the best spooky stories in English. (My favorites are “The Room in the Tower,” “Negotium Perambulans” and “At the Farmhouse.”) Benson’s family was quite distinguished: His father, for instance, was not only the archbishop of Canterbury but also the man who gave Henry James the idea for “The Turn of the Screw.”

This week I also received a warmly inscribed copy of “Who’s Got Mail?: The History of Mail in America,” the latest work of history for young people by the acclaimed Linda Barrett Osborne. Once upon a time I pulled Linda’s résumé out of a slush pile, telling my Book World colleagues that we should give her some work. We did, and Linda was a frequent reviewer for many years.

‘Demon Copperhead,’ by Barbara Kingsolver, and ‘Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow,’ by Gabrielle Zevin

Becky Meloan, editorial aide

I was happy to have found the time to read two big books that I missed last year, starting with “Demon Copperhead,” by Barbara Kingsolver — a newly minted Pulitzer Prize winner — which kept me up late turning pages. I adored the voice of the titular Demon, whose practicality was always tinged with optimism despite his harrowing life circumstances. During a subsequent book club discussion, many reported that the book was “too depressing,” but we still found almost two hours’ worth of topics to discuss, so I’d count that as a win.

Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow,” by Gabrielle Zevin, was the other book I read, and another I didn’t want to put down. I enjoyed the interplay between Sam and Sadie, who meet as children and go on to have a lifelong relationship, both as friends and as creators of wildly popular video games. It reminded me of “Halt and Catch Fire,” a drama about the dawn of the personal-computer industry and the personalities involved that ran on AMC starting in 2014, but this book felt more modern, centered on the “you have died of dysentery” generation. Following the lives of people who are preternaturally talented in their fields is especially engaging, and Zevin has her finger on the pulse of the computer gaming industry in a way that feels new and fresh.

‘Why Fathers Cry at Night,’ by Kwame Alexander

Ron Charles, fiction critic

Kwame Alexander, a celebrated writer of books for young adults, presents a sweet and raw account of his path to adulthood in “Why Fathers Cry at Night.” “This is not a traditional memoir,” he confesses at the opening. “These are just snapshots of a man learning to love.” But it’s more than that — and more artful, too. Interspersed between family recipes and a number of his moving poems, Alexander describes his demanding father, his own two failed marriages and his challenges with his daughters. He also traces the surprising route of his literary success, which began by self-publishing more than a dozen books. Among the memoir’s many treasures is a funny section about his long-running feud with the poet Nikki Giovanni, who knew nothing about his acrimony until after it faded into friendship.

‘The Mabinogi,’ by Matthew Francis

Sophia Nguyen, news and features writer

While on my honeymoon in west Wales, at a place called The Bookshop by the Sea in Aberystwyth (a place name that’s hard to spell but fun to say), I picked up Matthew Francis’s “The Mabinogi,” a retelling in verse of a collection of very old Welsh tales. I’d taken a class on medieval Celtic literature to fulfill a major requirement back in college and honestly found the material sort of pointlessly weird: The stories were so compressed and so cryptic, they forced you to approach them as alien objects. But Francis distills them to their essence, beautifully and simply. The incidents are still mysterious — body swaps, a cauldron that boils corpses back into life, some very significant pigs — but something about how his poetry unspools them meant that this time, the spell worked. I’d recommend this book to anyone, but especially if you haven’t read folklore or poetry in a long time and want to make your way back.

