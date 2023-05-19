Staff Picks: What Book World writers and editors are reading now

I first read Paula Fox’s “Desperate Characters” more than 20 years ago, and I often turn to it when I’m in a reading rut and want a book that can completely transfix me. It’s 1970, and Sophie, a literary translator, and Otto, a lawyer, are a 40-something married couple who live in gentrifying Brooklyn. The story unfolds over the course of a weekend when a stray cat comes around. Otto has warned Sophie not to feed it; Sophie does not listen, and when she sets down some milk, the cat bites her, breaking the skin. This incident does not spark a cataclysmic fight, but in Fox’s able hands it gives us our first window into the tension brewing beneath the surface of this troubled marriage. As Sophie worries about whether the cat has infected her with rabies, Fox presents a series of additional small events that further reveal the couple’s fractured relationship: “They were both standing rigidly, each half-consciously amassing evidence against the other, charges that would counterbalance the exasperation that neither could fathom.” It’s impossible not to be affected by the undercurrent of alarm running through this slim little novel.