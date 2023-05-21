Mook Miran, the indomitable woman at the center of this gripping story set against the backdrop of Korea’s turbulent history, claims to have lived through the Japanese occupation of Korea, the Korean conflict and World War II. Beginning with the abuse she suffered as a child, the nearly 100-year-old Mook tells her incredible story of survival to an obituary writer at a nursing home in South Korea. This brilliant and original novel by Lee recounts the tale of a woman, who among other things, was forced into sexual enslavement at a Japanese “comfort station” and who did everything she could, including committing murder, to save her life. Mook was a terrorist, an enslaved person, a spy and an escape artist, but she was also a lover and a mother. Lee gives us an authentic character, beset by a lifetime of horror, who, like the men and women in all these novels, inspires us through their stories.

Carol Memmott is a writer in Austin.