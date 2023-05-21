Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Kevin Powers’s third novel, “A Line in the Sand,” is set primarily in the Tidewater region of Virginia, but its heart is located 6,000 miles away, in war-torn Iraq. Nearly every character is a veteran of the conflict that decimated that nation in the years following the United States’ 2003 invasion. They may have physically left the combat zones of Mosul and Fallujah, but that doesn’t mean their war is over.

The thriller opens with the discovery of a murdered man on a beach in Norfolk, home of the U.S. Navy’s largest base. The apparently random civilian who finds the body is Arman Bajalan, a Kurd who served as interpreter for U.S. forces in Northern Iraq before being spirited out of the country by his former employers to avoid retaliation for his services. Leaving his slaughtered family behind, Bajalan now works as a janitor in a beachside hotel, his life “a ritual with no purpose he could recall.”

The lead detective in the case is Catherine ‘Cat’ Wheel, who never served in Iraq but lived in enlisted housing once upon a time with her abusive ex-husband. Cat, a self-described “hillbilly … from way out back of beyond” is assisted by Detective Lamar Adams, a former Army corporal who came close to losing a leg while serving as an infantry corporal in Iraq. What appears to be a simple homicide gets complicated when the detectives discover that the victim is a member of the Australian Special Air Service (SAS) who served with U.S. troops during the war’s bloodiest days. Even more disquieting is the fact that Bajalan may have been an intended target.

After a bloody shootout at the hotel where the refugee interpreter works, it begins to look as if a sinister PMC (Private Military Contractor) named Decision Tree may be behind the violence. Wheel and Adams travel to Washington, D.C., where they discover a possible motive for all the carnage — an alleged videotape of a war crime. In the course of their work, they draw the attention of bad people in high places, eventually turning Southern Virginia into a free-fire zone in which no one is safe.

Powers, a veteran who served a tour of duty in Iraq as a machine-gunner in an engineering unit, is experienced in writing about war: His 2012 debut novel “The Yellow Birds” is one of the better war novels of the post-Vietnam era. In “A Line in the Sand,” he has crafted a deeply compelling story that is both angrier and larger in scope than its predecessor. Where “The Yellow Birds” was about the terrible toll war takes on individuals, “A Line in the Sand” focuses on that theme, as well as the price paid by the society that unleashed the war.

Advertisement

“A Line in the Sand” portrays the 2003 invasion as one that not only left psychological and physical scars on the people who endured its combat zones but also inflicted deep wounds on American society with the government’s profit-driven privatization of the war effort. What was cast as an endeavor of great patriotic purpose became an opportunity for naked corporate greed, a war in which mercenaries contemptuously refer to active duty members of the U.S. military as ‘ten-percenters’ because they get paid only a tenth of what the private soldiers get: “The people these guys work for aren’t citizens of a country,” Arman says of his pursuers near the book’s end, “they’re citizens of a tax bracket.”

The book’s trenchant social commentary is fortified by plenty (if not, at times, an overabundance) of well-written, hard-boiled action, including a prolonged shootout, and a finale in which the norms of due process are cast aside. Indeed, if the novel has a flaw, it is the author’s reliance on this stark, bloody violence to create drama where a more subtle approach might have reaped greater narrative effects.

That said, “A Line in the Sand” succeeds not because of its outrage or suspense, but its brilliantly nuanced depiction of how veterans deal with coming home to a nation that is in many ways as treacherous as a war zone. Of these characters, none is more memorable than Bajalan, a man who “had left no family behind in Mosul, only graves.” Refugees, it seems, often don’t find refuge at all — just a different battleground to survive.

Stephen Amidon is the author of eight novels, the most recent of which is “Locust Lane.” He divides his time between Massachusetts and Turin, Italy.

A Line in the Sand

By Kevin Powers

Little, Brown. 368 pp. $29

GiftOutline Gift Article

A note to our readers We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for us to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.