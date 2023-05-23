Book World

Four new works of fiction for your vacation reading

Novels from Olivia Wolfgang-Smith, Rachel M. Harper, Mary Beth Keane and Nicole Cuffy

By
May 23, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. EDT
(Illustration by Bryce Wymer for The Washington Post)
‘The Half Moon’ by Mary Beth Keane

There are a thousand reasons relationships fail, but only one thing that makes them work: patient, unromantically romantic love. This cheesy-but-true principle structures Mary Beth Keane’s latest novel, “The Half Moon,” which tracks the ups and downs of Malcolm and Jess Gephardt. The two elope in their 20s when she gets pregnant, but then Jess miscarries. No worries! They would have eventually married anyway! Mal, ever the optimist and charmer, insists it’s all going to be great!

It isn’t. Malcolm goes into debt buying a bar. Jess juggles her career with the devastating realities of infertility treatments. Were the circumstances different, would they choose each other all over again? The story moves backward and forward in time, as each assesses whether their marriage is worth repairing. Flashbacks nested inside flashbacks can render accountability and blame into an impossible muddle (which might be the point).

Readers will most likely compare “The Half Moon,” Keane’s fourth novel, to her previous works, including “Ask Again, Yes.” But it also shares some DNA with early Tom Perrotta (“Joe College”) in its exploration of the warm, oppressive culture of townie life, and it resonates with Tayari Jones’s unforgettably nuanced exploration of race, class and divorce in “An American Marriage.” Keane does not tackle race like Jones does, and the book’s plotting is not quite as tight; in “The Half Moon,” the main characters do not meet face to face, outside of flashbacks, until it feels somehow too early and too late, making for an oddly timed narrative climax.

That said, what Keane captures is poignant and piercing: how it feels to be lucky in love; how private losses can alienate loved ones; what it is like to live in suspended time with another person, preserving a fleeting happiness. “The Half Moon” is about the loud and public ways couples hurt each other but also the quieter ways they spare one another, which, the novel suggests, are as important. (Scribner, $28)

‘The Other Mother’ by Rachel M. Harper

The Other Mother” by Rachel M. Harper is vast but never sprawling, an ambitious work that approaches the very notion of ambition with ambivalence. The story begins with an Afro-Cubano college freshman, Jenry, determined to find out more about the father he never knew. What he discovers from his grandfather, a Brown University professor who glides around campus like a sad, tenured ghost, is that as a small child, he was raised by two women, the mother he knows and her girlfriend (the other mother).

Many of the book’s characters are artists and intellectuals, but passion in their work does not correlate to steadiness in their personal relationships — hardly. To be great requires immense sacrifice, for each individual artist and the people around them. Henry’s other mother, Juliet, was a pianist whose love of music and her lost child have brought her more pain than alcohol could numb. This is how she tells it, anyway; her memories of the past prove wildly different from those of her father, her brother and others.

“The Other Mother” is interested in all forms of kinship — heteronormative, queer and artistic. As Jenry gazes around campus, taking in the works of Romare Bearden, Josephine Baker and others, Harper writes, “all, he realized, were part of the lineage that brought him here; all in, some way, were ancestors.” In a novel about forging alternative family units and relations, this moment suggests we might find family in those whose art makes us feel like part of a beautiful and storied tradition.

Harper’s third novel is remarkable for its impeccable and illuminating structure. If the book has a weakness, it’s that, at moments, the prose feels overly crafted, as if Harper is working a bit too hard to pin down meaning. For a book so invested in questions of moral ambiguity, the fact remains: Some things are better left unsaid. Still, these flashes of exposition seem insignificant in the wake of Harper’s achievement, a daunting aerial shot of a family melodrama that gets close enough to depict the gray areas of being human. (Counterpoint, $28)

‘Dances’ by Nicole Cuffy

“They want a ghetto Cinderella, and that’s not really what it was. I don’t want to pretend.” So the protagonist of Nicole Cuffy’s “Dances,” Cece Cordell, describes the pressure of being the New York City Ballet’s first Black principal.

“Dances” is about many things — art, celebrity and loneliness — but perhaps what unites all these threads is what W.E.B. Du Bois called the “double consciousness” of Black experience. When Cece goes on a nonwork trip, she notices how “disconcerting [it is] not being surrounded by mirrors all the time,” since she is so accustomed to watching and judging herself according to a deeply historical, and very White, aesthetic ideal.

As a Black dancer in a sea of White bodies, as a rising star who is hyper-visible but often alone, as the once-cherished sister of her absent, drug-addicted brother, Cece mercilessly surveils her body, her diet and her memories in her grueling journey toward perfection. The life of a dancer can be solitary, but even more so for a person of color occupying “first of” status.

Ballet stories often stray toward the grotesque, and, in this respect, Cuffy’s account is in good company. But “Dances” is especially immersive and visceral, thanks to the raw first-person narration and a muscular prose style (pun intended). “Dances” is all contorted bodies, ragged toeshoes, lipstick smears that cut across the face like a gash. Cece’s world is saturated with color, blood reds and battered pinks draped against the clean blacks and whites of the theatrical main stage.

Happily, Cuffy also injects moments of dry humor. These are welcome interruptions in a story more about mood than plot. Ultimately, “Dances” is an impressive debut that leaps, fearlessly, into some intense descriptions of life as a Black ballerina. (One World, $27)

‘Glassworks’ by Olivia Wolfgang-Smith

In Olivia Wolfgang-Smith’s “Glassworks,” Boston heiress Agnes Carter dreams of “an unapportioned life” and imagines her future, in which “there would be no subdivision into separate selves for work, study, marriage, motherhood, society, love.” If only.

“Glassworks” is a family saga told in four parts, set in 1910, 1938, 1986 and 2015. Each section’s protagonist has some relationship to glass, and it would be painfully easy for a series of hokey glass metaphors to bring the whole premise crashing down. But first-time novelist Wolfgang-Smith pulls it off with a book that’s kaleidoscopic in its sweep, without sentimentality or showiness.

The first section centers on Agnes’s pursuit of intellectual autonomy and financial independence; it could be its own novella and makes for a worthy companion to Hernan Diaz’s Pulitzer Prize-winning “Trust.” Though very different, both look at what society women at the turn of the last century signed away when they married: their abilities, intellectual lives and financial autonomy. The money Agnes maintained as an unmarried woman came from a childless aunt in a quiet, near-“Boston marriage” arrangement with her business partner. The fortune makes for a dynamic and fascinating character all its own.

The stories of Agnes and her son, Edward, are perhaps the most compelling, as they combine historical detail with drama (sex … crime … bureaucratic betrayals …). But the latter two sections are captivating, too, and not because the figures in “Glassworks” are flawed in wildly specific ways. The first half of the novel haunts the second, with the feelings, mistakes and queer contexts of earlier stories surfacing and resurfacing in (more) contemporary settings.

“Glassworks” is rooted in what it means to really notice things — and to turn one’s observations into good art, into a good life — but Agnes, Edward, lonely window-washer Novak and stoner Flip are oblivious to how many of their traumas are inherited and how each generation feels they are the most miserable.

“It was exhausting,” Flip thinks, “how people didn’t know things unless you told them. How you didn’t know things unless you asked. Unless you paid attention to the answer.” This is the closest the book comes to a universal experience of alienation and intimacy, of art and ancestry, and it is more than enough.

“Glassworks” warrants our attention and our admiration. With its gripping turns and subtle prose, it is a near-perfect debut. (Bloomsbury, $26.09)

Annie Berke is the author of “Their Own Best Creations: Women Writers in Postwar Television.”

