Four new works of fiction for your vacation reading

There are a thousand reasons relationships fail, but only one thing that makes them work: patient, unromantically romantic love. This cheesy-but-true principle structures Mary Beth Keane’s latest novel, “ The Half Moon ,” which tracks the ups and downs of Malcolm and Jess Gephardt. The two elope in their 20s when she gets pregnant, but then Jess miscarries. No worries! They would have eventually married anyway! Mal, ever the optimist and charmer, insists it’s all going to be great!

It isn’t. Malcolm goes into debt buying a bar. Jess juggles her career with the devastating realities of infertility treatments. Were the circumstances different, would they choose each other all over again? The story moves backward and forward in time, as each assesses whether their marriage is worth repairing. Flashbacks nested inside flashbacks can render accountability and blame into an impossible muddle (which might be the point).

Readers will most likely compare “The Half Moon,” Keane’s fourth novel, to her previous works, including “Ask Again, Yes.” But it also shares some DNA with early Tom Perrotta (“Joe College”) in its exploration of the warm, oppressive culture of townie life, and it resonates with Tayari Jones’s unforgettably nuanced exploration of race, class and divorce in “An American Marriage.” Keane does not tackle race like Jones does, and the book’s plotting is not quite as tight; in “The Half Moon,” the main characters do not meet face to face, outside of flashbacks, until it feels somehow too early and too late, making for an oddly timed narrative climax.

That said, what Keane captures is poignant and piercing: how it feels to be lucky in love; how private losses can alienate loved ones; what it is like to live in suspended time with another person, preserving a fleeting happiness. “The Half Moon” is about the loud and public ways couples hurt each other but also the quieter ways they spare one another, which, the novel suggests, are as important. (Scribner, $28)