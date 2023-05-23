Georgi Gospodinov’s ‘Time Shelter’ wins the International Booker Prize

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

“Time Shelter” by Georgi Gospodinov, translated by Angela Rodel, has won this year’s International Booker Prize. It is the first book originally written in Bulgarian to be nominated for the award. The prize, announced Tuesday, recognizes fiction translated into English and published in the United Kingdom or Ireland the previous year, with £50,000 shared equally between author and translator.

In “Time Shelter,” a therapist named Gaustine starts a “time clinic” where patients with Alzheimer’s can, in meticulously-decorated rooms, revisit bygone decades when they felt safe — only to see the clinic catch on among healthy people who simply wish to escape their daily, present lives. The novel explores both how people fantasize about exiting the forward flow of time, and how they seek refuge in their memories — or, more often, their idealized notions of the past.

Gospodinov has cited far-flung political events of 2016, and various European countries’ attempts to conduct “referendums on the past,” as the impetus for the novel. “My urge to write this book came from the sense that something had gone awry in the clockworks of time,” he said in an April interview, later adding, “How does one live with a deficit of meaning and future?”

The novelist described in his acceptance speech how, as a child, he tended to check out books from the library that were written in the first-person.

“Why? I realized a little later. I did not want the hero to die at the end,” Gospodinov said. “And as long as you’re telling a story, you’re still alive.” And as long as writers tell their stories and the stories of others, he added, they too are still alive: “Our stories produce life, and resistance to death and evil.”

Rodel praised what she called Gospodinov’s “many brilliant metaphors,” chiefly “the critical deficit of meaning.” Though it’s a bleak image in the novel, it kept surfacing in her mind during the celebratory gathering of the International Booker nominees, she said: “The shortlisted books are trying to replenish this deficit.”

Prizes often boost book sales, but the International Booker Prize casts an especially bright spotlight. It can grow an author’s Anglophone readership, reengage their domestic audience and encourage publishers to commission versions in other languages. Han Kang’s “The Vegetarian,” for example, had sold around 20,000 copies over its first decade in print in South Korea; after it won the prize in 2016, it had an almost immediate reprint of over 450,000 copies. Last year’s win for “Tomb of Sand” by Geetanjali Shree, translated from Hindi by Daisy Rockwell, drew attention to the breadth of literature being written in South Asian languages in India, where English-language literature has long been treated as more prestigious, as well as more commercial.

This year’s panel of judges was chaired by novelist Leila Slimani, best-known for her thriller “The Perfect Nanny,” and included New Yorker staff writer Parul Sehgal, novelist Tan Twang Eng, Financial Times literary editor Frederick Studemann and Ukrainian-language translator Uilleam Blacker. They read more than 130 books before making their selections for the longlist and shortlist.

“Tomorrow is the most important Bulgarian holiday, my favorite national holiday,” Gospodinov noted in his speech. “It is the day of the Cyrillic alphabet — the day of writing and language. It’s wonderful when letters and language are being celebrated.”

The 2023 Booker Prize, recognizing a work of fiction originally written in English, will be awarded in late November. A longlist of around a dozen nominees will be named on August 1.

