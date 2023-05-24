Bite off a hunk of history with one of these new books

‘The Last Honest Man: The CIA, the FBI, the Mafia, and the Kennedys — and One Senator’s Fight to Save Democracy’ by James Risen
You might be aware that Marlene Dietrich slept with JFK, but did you know about Bing Crosby’s role in a CIA plot to blackmail the president of Indonesia? James Risen’s “The Last Honest Man” contains this and other volcanic gossip that might never have scorched the congressional record had it not been for the eponymous Sen. Frank Church. In 1975, the Idaho Democrat led a congressional committee to uncover government and corporate corruption and overreach. From the FBI’s spying on civil rights activists to the CIA’s collusion with the mafia to assassinate Fidel Castro, the Church Committee worked tirelessly and in a largely bipartisan fashion (how passe) to lay bare the horrors and hazards of creeping U.S. hegemony. “Like an American Cicero,” Risen writes, Church showed us a future in which the United States rejected its “imperialistic ambitions” and returned instead “to its roots as a republic.” He didn’t live to see it — and sadly neither have we.
Church emerges in this readable, fast-paced biography as a politician of rare integrity, the sort who would rather destroy than distribute pamphlets denigrating his opponents. Although he was also forgiving of the Kennedys’ wrongdoings and “pulled his punches” in the early years of the Vietnam War, it’s hard to imagine anyone showing greater dedication to exposing transgression. “If I can’t give a speech like this,” he once said, after publicly linking corporate interests to militarism, “then what the hell am I doing here?”
I wished there was more on his wife, Bethine, referred to by some as “Idaho’s third senator,” and his eldest son, whose escapades occasionally threatened to upset the political ambitions of the pater familias. But if you’re there for the politicking and the scandals, “The Last Honest Man” crackles. (Little, Brown, $32)
‘Soldiers Don’t Go Mad: A Story of Brotherhood, Poetry, and Mental Illness During the First World War’ by Charles Glass
Charles Glass’s deeply researched new book focuses on “the unblooded wounded” of World War I: soldiers suffering the new phenomenon of shell shock. “In 1915 alone,” we read, “nervous collapse claimed 21,474 officers.” Innovation in bloodshed had far outpaced medical progress, with terrible consequences for soldiers’ psychological well-being, and in October 1916 a new military hospital called Craiglockhart opened outside Edinburgh, Scotland, intended as “a repair shop to fix those who could fight again.” During its 30 months of operation, under the leadership of doctors open to new methods imported from psychoanalysis, Craiglockhart’s rehabilitation rate was some 35 percent higher than that of the British military’s oldest mental institution.
Notwithstanding some gruesome flashbacks, “Soldiers Don’t Go Mad” mostly takes place far from the trenches. It describes instead the routines and residents of Craiglockhart, notably the psychiatrists Arthur Brock and William Rivers and their patients, including the poets Wilfred Owen and Siegfried Sassoon, whose meeting had a transformative impact on their work.
A trembling yet spirited Owen, wracked by “bellicose dreams,” was being treated for shell shock, while Sassoon was said to be suffering a nervous breakdown — an assessment based more on his opposition to the war than his mental health. Their letters and poems bring Craiglockhart and the soldier’s experience to life (the title is from Sassoon). “You did not light me,” Owen wrote his new friend: “I was always a mad comet; but you have fixed me. I spun round you a satellite for a month, but I shall swing out soon, a dark star in the orbit where you will blaze.”
Many of the book’s vivid supporting characters were doomed to die at the Western Front, endured long depressions or took their own lives. These were haunted men. But the brief respite offered by Craiglockhart proves a fascinating subject. I was moved to read that Glass completed “Soldiers Don’t Go Mad” despite a “near-fatal bout of covid-19,” lending the book’s themes of convalescence and rehabilitation additional power. (Penguin Press, $28)
‘American Whitelash: A Changing Nation and the Cost of Progress’ by Wesley Lowery
Wesley Lowery borrows the phrase “American Whitelash” from CNN political commentator Van Jones, who, on election night in 2016, averred that Donald Trump’s success was a reaction to eight years of a Black presidency. That election is also the starting point for Lowery’s wide-ranging investigation of the United States’ insidious history of white supremacy, in which the Pulitzer Prize winner demands, “What the hell happened?”
“I soon realized,” he writes, “that it was easier to make sense of what happened by considering this era not as the launch of something new but rather as the continuation of something long in motion.” From before 1619, in fact, through colonialism, slavery, the Civil War, Reconstruction, Jim Crow, the civil rights movement and countless incidents of violent racism up to the present day, “American Whitelash” offers a livid account of the hydra-like capacity of white-supremacist ideas not just to survive but to flourish. Incorporating reportage and the scholarly work of thinkers including Isabel Wilkerson, Ibram X. Kendi and Clint Smith, Lowery traces the evolution of American political thinking about race and Whiteness — whom it includes, whom it doesn’t. What he discovers is a creaking carousel of fictions constructed to serve “the nation’s most notorious, violent political ideology.”
It’s an infuriating, radicalizing read, though its impact is occasionally compromised by its broader strokes; “American Whitelash” is more polemical than methodical. Nevertheless, it’s a good primer on the unhealthy state of the nation as we enter election season. Lowery is naturally pessimistic about 2024 and our capacity to face up to the truth of our racist elements. “What is a racist,” he asks, “if not someone who commits a violent act of racism?” (Mariner, $28)
The Lost Sons of Omaha: Two Young Men in an American Tragedy’ by Joe Sexton
This question also haunts “The Lost Sons of Omaha,” Joe Sexton’s brilliant and nuanced new work of investigative journalism. Sexton focuses on the shock and aftershocks of a night of devastating violence in present-day Omaha, which saw the death, days after the murder of George Floyd, of a young Black man named James Scurlock, shot by a White bar owner, Jake Gardner, during the Black Lives Matter protests of May 2020. What happened next is told with sustained urgency, documentary fidelity and scrupulous empathy. It’s a clearheaded and mercilessly well-argued book that interrogates the prejudices and misguided certainties that can cloud public discourse.
In 2020, the circumstances of this fatal altercation had the potential to ignite a volatile nation. Scurlock was an unarmed protester with a history of violence; he was also a new father with a large, loving family. Gardner was a former Marine who’d served in Iraq and suffered at least one traumatic brain injury. There’s a “Rashomon”-like quality to the accounts of what happened in the scuffle that resulted in Scurlock’s death. Gardner claimed self-defense, but a narrative quickly developed, fueled by rumor and social media, that the attack was racially motivated. “I’d been drawn to the case,” Sexton writes, “by the possibility that what was a terrible tragedy had somehow been twisted into a tainted morality play.”
“Tragedy” is a well-chosen word. With careful precision, Sexton sets out the opposing forces that produced and fed that night’s crisis, and the horrible inevitability of the explosive discourse that followed. His exhaustive dissection of the biases that seemingly colored the behavior and judgment of police, lawyers, witnesses, commentators, judges, family members and citizens makes a sham of the very idea of certainty. If you finish reading the book with a clear take on what went down, you may have missed the point.
Sexton is bracingly self-aware, quick to foreground his own biases (he is White) and exacting in his explanations. Even if you disagree with him, there’s little doubting the good faith that went into his telling of Scurlock and Gardner’s story. “The Lost Sons of Omaha” is a book of immense moral weight and integrity. (Scribner, $30)
Charles Arrowsmith is based in New York and writes about books, films and music.