Bite off a hunk of history with one of these new books

You might be aware that Marlene Dietrich slept with JFK, but did you know about Bing Crosby’s role in a CIA plot to blackmail the president of Indonesia? James Risen’s “ The Last Honest Man ” contains this and other volcanic gossip that might never have scorched the congressional record had it not been for the eponymous Sen. Frank Church. In 1975, the Idaho Democrat led a congressional committee to uncover government and corporate corruption and overreach. From the FBI’s spying on civil rights activists to the CIA’s collusion with the mafia to assassinate Fidel Castro, the Church Committee worked tirelessly and in a largely bipartisan fashion (how passe) to lay bare the horrors and hazards of creeping U.S. hegemony. “Like an American Cicero,” Risen writes, Church showed us a future in which the United States rejected its “imperialistic ambitions” and returned instead “to its roots as a republic.” He didn’t live to see it — and sadly neither have we.

Church emerges in this readable, fast-paced biography as a politician of rare integrity, the sort who would rather destroy than distribute pamphlets denigrating his opponents. Although he was also forgiving of the Kennedys’ wrongdoings and “pulled his punches” in the early years of the Vietnam War, it’s hard to imagine anyone showing greater dedication to exposing transgression. “If I can’t give a speech like this,” he once said, after publicly linking corporate interests to militarism, “then what the hell am I doing here?”

I wished there was more on his wife, Bethine, referred to by some as “Idaho’s third senator,” and his eldest son, whose escapades occasionally threatened to upset the political ambitions of the pater familias. But if you’re there for the politicking and the scandals, “The Last Honest Man” crackles. (Little, Brown, $32)