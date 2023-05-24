Washington Post hardcover bestsellers

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Fiction 1 HAPPY PLACE (Berkley, $27). By Emily Henry. At a friend group’s annual getaway, one couple hides the fact that they have split. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight 2 THE COVENANT OF WATER (Grove, $32). By Abraham Verghese. Generations of a family from South India’s Malabar Coast all contend with the same affliction — at least one member of each generation dies by drowning.

3 DEMON COPPERHEAD (Harper, $32.50). By Barbara Kingsolver. In this Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, a boy born in a trailer in Appalachia faces the challenges of childhood poverty with resilience.

4 LESSONS IN CHEMISTRY (Doubleday, $29). By Bonnie Garmus. A mid-century scientist becomes a sensation while hosting a feminist cooking show.

5 YELLOWFACE (William Morrow, $30). By R.F. Kuang. An author who stole a competitor’s work must decide how far she will go to protect the secret behind her success.

6 THE MAKING OF ANOTHER MAJOR MOTION PICTURE MASTERPIECE (Knopf, $32.50). By Tom Hanks, R. Sikoryak (Illus.). The making of a superhero movie is followed from conception to production, chronicling the stories of the people who took part in shaping the film.

7 TOMORROW, AND TOMORROW, AND TOMORROW (Knopf, $28). By Gabrielle Zevin. Two friends run a successful video design company while testing the boundaries of their relationship.

8 HELLO BEAUTIFUL (Dial, $28). By Ann Napolitano. A tragedy from a young man’s past tears a rift in the relationship between three sisters he has befriended.

9 THE GUEST (Random House, $28). By Emma Cline. A woman flees to the Hamptons for the summer, where she tries to pass herself off as someone she is not.

10 REMARKABLY BRIGHT CREATURES (Ecco, $27.99). By Shelby Van Pelt. A woman develops a friendship with an octopus living in an aquarium.

Nonfiction

1 THE WAGER (Doubleday, $30). By David Grann. After enduring storms, sickness and a shipwreck, the surviving crew members of HMS Wager turn against each other.

2 THE CREATIVE ACT (Penguin, $32). By Rick Rubin. A Grammy-winning music producer shares how artists work and suggests ways to foster creativity in everyday life.

3 POVERTY, BY AMERICA (Crown, $28). By Matthew Desmond. The Pulitzer Prize-winning author of “Evicted” examines the reasons poverty is entrenched in the culture of the United States.

4 THE BOY, THE MOLE, THE FOX AND THE HORSE (HarperOne, $22.99). By Charlie Mackesy. The British illustrator brings to life fables about unlikely friendships.

5 I’M GLAD MY MOM DIED (Simon & Schuster, $27.99). By Jennette McCurdy. The former Nickelodeon actor details her dysfunctional childhood and the resulting psychological distress she faced during adulthood.

6 KING: A LIFE (Farrar, Straus and Giroux, $35). By Jonathan Eig. A biography of Martin Luther King Jr. that reckons with the private man and the public figure.

7 YOU COULD MAKE THIS PLACE BEAUTIFUL (Atria/One Signal, $28). By Maggie Smith. The author of the poetry collection “Good Bones” muses about parenthood, divorce, and the lessons she has learned.

8 ATOMIC HABITS (Avery, $27). By James Clear. How to make small changes that have a big impact.

9 A FEVER IN THE HEARTLAND (Viking, $30). Timothy Egan. The rise and downfall of a predatory grifter who was responsible for the Ku Klux Klan’s ascent to power in the 1920s.

10 LOOK FOR ME THERE (Harper Horizon, $28.99). By Luke Russert. The former NBC News correspondent who followed in his famous father’s footsteps reflects on his choice to leave the news business and travel the world.

Rankings reflect sales for the week ended May 21. The charts may not be reproduced without permission from the American Booksellers Association, the trade association for independent bookstores in the United States, and indiebound.org. Copyright 2023 American Booksellers Association. (The bestseller lists alternate between hardcover and paperback each week.)

