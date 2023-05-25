‘Why Fathers Cry at Night,’ by Kwame Alexander

Kwame Alexander is the author of 38 books, many of them for young readers. “Why Fathers Cry at Night” is an unconventional memoir told in, as its subtitle says, “love poems, letters, recipes, and remembrances.” It could just as easily be subtitled “The story of the women in my life.” He begins with his mother, “my first teacher,” whom he “fell in love with” because of “the tender power of her voice. . . . She called us for dinner like we’d won something.” From there we move on to the mothers of his two daughters, and to the daughters themselves, girls “I’ve cherished, and let down,” with a brief interlude about poet Nikki Giovanni, a teacher and mentor to Alexander.

As with Ng’s family in “Orphan Bachelors,” food is a form of love and loving for Alexander. “From the second we are born, the experience of food is connected with being held, the warmth of our mother’s skin, her soothing voice,” he writes. Alexander comes from a line of strong women who have known that a home-cooked meal is a form of care. “My father’s mother, Granny, made dinner, for thirty-plus folks — children, grandchildren, neighbors, siblings — every Sunday. How she cooked so much food and still made it to church early to take her seat as head of the usher board, I will never comprehend.”

Alexander is obviously working to take responsibility for his mistakes, especially when it comes to his older daughter, whom he tells us he has not spoken with in three years. Perhaps he includes his friendship with Giovanni as an example of healing and redemption. Alexander took classes taught by Giovanni and never received higher than a C grade. Angry and hurt, he wrote a hateful play with a character not-so-loosely based on Giovanni. When they ran into each other later in life, they reconciled, and Giovanni has even called him her “literary son.”