‘Pieces of Blue,’ by Holly Goldberg Sloan

Lindsey Hill has no choice but to start over. Her husband — founder of a tech company — drowned in a surfing accident, but his body was never found. He’s left her with very little money and three children who are stunned by their father’s death, and they need a new stream of income, fast.

Lindsey’s world has gotten ugly, so she decides to go somewhere beautiful. When the life insurance money comes in, she buys a motel, sight unseen, near Laie, Hawaii. Originally from Wales, with a stiff upper lip, she packs up her children, says goodbye to Oregon and flies to the Aloha State. What else could possibly go wrong?

Advertisement

A lot. The motel has almost no electricity. And too many feral chickens. It’s a charming but old property, with far too many fixes for her to tackle alone.

Sloan made her name as a YA writer. “Pieces of Blue” is her first adult book, so it’s no surprise that the Hill children are beautifully drawn. Lindsey’s 12-year-old, Carlos, is ready to reinvent himself, and teenager Olivia is as uncomfortable in her new school as sand in a bathing suit. A handful of years younger, Sena is enthralled with those chickens. Their actions and reactions throughout the novel serve as a reminder that change can shake you at any age.

With a lot of unanswered questions, there’s room for the story to start running, even sprinting, but it remains character-driven throughout. Still, there is a tipping point in the plot. Screaming louder than the fowl is the mystery surrounding Lindsey’s husband’s death. That anxiety is tempered by the arrival of a ghostwriter who sparks something in Lindsey, and when he offers to do repairs in exchange for lodging, she’s thankful. But like the motel that’s charming on the exterior and a nightmare inside its sun-faded walls, not everything is as it seems.

Advertisement