I started Kathryn Ma’s novel after other readers told me how funny it is. I quickly discovered that it is — but also that it is psychologically penetrating, culturally astute and a brilliant character study. Shelley, a young Chinese man with a fantasy version of America stuck in his head, travels to San Francisco to study and make a fortune. He presents himself at the house of Ted, a distant cousin who, Shelley mistakenly believes, is rich and powerful. Ted, dismayed, gathers that Shelley intends to live with him and his wife. Though Shelley is out for the main chance, he is also sincerely looking for family connection, and his essential goodness emerges as his route to his survival. James Chen’s narration is stunningly good; he tailors his voice and manner to the various characters, among them the initially naive but alert Shelley, two vexatious, complicated old men, two fraudsters who sound like it, all of them and others as real in Chen’s delivery as they would be in life. This is one of the best novels I’ve listened to this year. (Random House, 10¼ hours, $28)