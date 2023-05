Nonfiction | The great singer-songwriter Williams still considers herself a rebel at age 70, and her memoir tracks her early life and her late path to fame. She was born in Lake Charles, La., the grandchild of Methodist preachers on both sides, and lived in 12 different towns by the time she was 18. Songwriting was a way for her to process her traumatic early years, to talk about it without really talking about it, even if she didn’t always realize it. (Crown, $28.99)