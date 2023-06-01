Book World

10 Noteworthy books for June

A selection of this month’s most anticipated books, including the latest from Riley Sager, and debut novels by Cecilia Rabess and Jenny Xie

By
June 1, 2023 at 6:00 a.m. EDT
(Abrams; Simon & Schuster; Verso)
Skip to main content

June’s reading includes creepy thrillers that will make you thankful for extra summer daylight, stories of sisters whose lives are intertwined, and nonfiction that will have you both laughing and learning.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

‘Everything’s Fine,’ by Cecilia Rabess

In Rabess’s timely debut novel, Jess and Josh are opposites — they have clashed over their views during college, and Jess expects more of the same when she joins Josh’s team at Goldman Sachs. As a Black woman in banking, Jess faces obstacles that Josh, as a White man, may not comprehend, yet neither of them can deny an attraction to each other. With the 2016 election looming, a volatile cultural and political landscape forces Jess and Josh to reckon with a relationship defined by their differences, and they find that the closer you are to someone the harder it is to villainize them. (Simon & Schuster, June 6)

‘Between Two Moons,’ by Aisha Abdel Gawad

Twin sisters Amira and Lina are making the most of the summer after high school graduation. Fun-loving Lina just wants to meet up with her boyfriend and jump-start a modeling career, while shy Amira spends her hours working at an Arab-American Community Center in Brooklyn’s Bay Ridge. When their brother is released early from prison, the family dynamic shifts and the girls resort to sneaking around their parents’ restrictions just as their neighborhood experiences violence following a raid on a local business. Gawad honestly portrays the excitement and uncertainty of adolescence set against a backdrop of racial tension that exploded in 9/11’s aftermath. (Doubleday, June 6)

‘The Whispers,’ by Ashley Audrain

The lives of four women become tangled after tragedy strikes their neighborhood. While a boy fights for his life after a fall from a second-story window, everyone recalls the months-ago party where his mother was overhead screaming at him. Judgements abound as theories develop about how and why the incident occurred, and it becomes apparent how women can hold each other back, castigating each other — and themselves — for their decisions. Audrain (“The Push”) delves into the minds of women entering midlife who must now face the choices they made as well as their own complicity in shaming those who prioritize something different for themselves. (Pamela Dorman, June 6)

23 books to read this summer

‘Leg: The Story of a Limb and the Boy Who Grew from It: A Memoir,’ by Greg Marshall

The nucleus of Marshall’s bracingly candid memoir is his leg, the one that limps and twitches and gets in the way of his foundational desire to appear “normal.” But perhaps “normal” was never in the cards. Raised in Utah during the 1990s in an oddball family of non-Mormons, Marshall traded playful insults with his four siblings while his larger-than-life mother wrote a weekly newspaper column between chemotherapy treatments and his father battled complications from a cervical fracture followed by an ALS diagnosis. It took Marshall until freshman year of college to come out as gay, but it wasn’t until he was almost 30 that he learned the reason for his troublesome leg: He has cerebral palsy. With that diagnosis came understanding, and a lifetime of resilience enabled him to find the silver linings that allow him to live life on his own terms. (Abrams, June 13)

‘The Quiet Tenant,’ by Clémence Michallon

Aidan Thomas, the center of Michallon’s gripping psychological suspense novel, is a family man and upstanding member of his Upstate New York community. But he has a secret: He abducts, and eventually kills, women. The only person who knows this is his ninth victim, Rachel, who so far is kept alive in a backyard shed. When Aidan and his 13-year-old daughter, Cecilia, must move to a new home, he gambles that Rachel will be too brainwashed to escape after five years in captivity and introduces her to Cecilia as a “family friend,” but Rachel covertly sees a possible lifeline just as Aidan may be reeling in his next victim. Michallon’s riveting tale shows a killer through the eyes of the women in his life, and the relationships with each other that they forge, ones that might protect them all. (Knopf, June 20)

‘Holding Pattern,’ by Jenny Xie

With warmth and humor, Xie’s debut novel upends the expected immigrant parent and first generation daughter narrative. Formed by different cultural experiences, Kathleen has always had a strained relationship with her mother, Marissa, a divorcee who had always yearned to move back to China. Licking her wounds after a sudden breakup, Kathleen retreats to her childhood home to find her mother a changed woman fully adapted to American culture — bubbly, fit and excited for her upcoming marriage. Unexpectedly designated to be her mother’s maid of honor, traditional roles are upended as mother and daughter must learn how to navigate a successful adult relationship by seeing each other in a new light. (Riverhead, June 20)

Sign up for the Book World newsletter

‘The Only One Left,’ by Riley Sager

As in Sager’s bestseller “Home Before Dark,” a haunted house looms large in this hair-raising gothic thriller. Kit McDeere arrives at a decaying cliffside mansion known as Hope’s End to work as a caretaker for Lenora Hope, the infamous woman presumed to have murdered her family on a blood-soaked night in 1929. A stroke left Lenora partially paralyzed and mute, and now in her 70s and communicating only by typewriter, she offers to tell Kit the whole story. As secrets are revealed, Kit suspects that things are not as they seem, and twist after twist (plus the requisite hot handyman) provides edge-of-your-seat entertainment. (Dutton, June 20)

‘National Dish: Around the World in Search of Food, History, and the Meaning of Home,’ by Anya von Bremzen

With multiple cookbooks and James Beard awards to her name, von Bremzen is a knowledgeable tour guide on a journey to six culinary capitals around the world to explore why certain foods become associated with particular cultures. Whether she’s getting lost in loud, crowded Italian streets while searching for the most exquisite pasta, dining on ramen amid Japanese septuagenarians, or making mole for an unexpected fiesta in Oaxaca, von Bremzen nimbly separates fact from “fakelore” to divine what is important behind the association of cuisine with geography — the character of a place, and the memories of those who live there. (Penguin Press, June 20)

‘Ink Blood Sister Scribe,’ by Emma Törzs

In this fantastical adventure novel and “Good Morning America” Book Club pick for June, the Kalotay sisters have been raised to care for a library of magical books, keeping their family’s collection hidden from those who would use it for nefarious purposes. After Esther abruptly leaves home one night without explanation, Joanna is left to protect the extraordinary volumes over the next decade, but when their father suddenly dies while reading an unusual book, she demands answers. The once-estranged sisters must work together to untangle otherworldly plots and learn the true nature of well-kept family secrets. (William Morrow)

Six mysteries for summer readers to solve

‘Crooked Plow,’ by Itamar Vieira Junior. Translated by Johnny Lorenz

This powerful debut novel charts the plight of Brazil’s poorest farmers scrabbling for subsistence on the land their enslaved ancestors worked. Initially centered on two sisters whose lives are changed forever by a catastrophic accident, the book explores themes of generational poverty and political strife through the lens of family bonds and the eyes of a once-revered Afro-Brazilian divinity. A bestseller in Brazil and lauded with literary accolades, the engrossing story gives visibility to many who have traditionally been marginalized. (Verso, June 27)

More from Book World

Join Book Club: Delivered to your inbox on Fridays, a selection of book reviews and recommendations from Book World editor Ron Charles. Sign up for the newsletter.

Best books of 2022: See our picks for the 10 best books of 2022 or dive into your favorite genre. Look to the best thrillers and mysteries to keep you on the edge of your seat, get lost in the possibilities of the best sci-fi and fantasy, and spark some joy with these 14 feel-good reads.

There’s more: Those looking for love stories should check out the best romance novels of 2022. And for the young (and young at heart) in your life, see the best children’s and YA books and top graphic novels. Plus, six BookTok stars share their favorite reads of the year. Audiobooks more your thing? We’ve got you covered there, too.

Still need more reading inspiration? Check out reviews for the latest in fiction and nonfiction.

Loading...
Loading...