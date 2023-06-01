10 Noteworthy books for June

The nucleus of Marshall’s bracingly candid memoir is his leg, the one that limps and twitches and gets in the way of his foundational desire to appear “normal.” But perhaps “normal” was never in the cards. Raised in Utah during the 1990s in an oddball family of non-Mormons, Marshall traded playful insults with his four siblings while his larger-than-life mother wrote a weekly newspaper column between chemotherapy treatments and his father battled complications from a cervical fracture followed by an ALS diagnosis. It took Marshall until freshman year of college to come out as gay, but it wasn’t until he was almost 30 that he learned the reason for his troublesome leg: He has cerebral palsy. With that diagnosis came understanding, and a lifetime of resilience enabled him to find the silver linings that allow him to live life on his own terms. (Abrams, June 13)