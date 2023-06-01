Washington Post paperback bestsellers

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Fiction 1 TRUST (Riverhead, $17). By Hernan Diaz. In this Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, an excessively wealth family with a secret is the catalyst for examining how stories can shape the truth. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight 2 THE MIDNIGHT LIBRARY (Penguin, $18). By Matt Haig. A regretful woman lands in a library where she gets to play out her life had she made different choices.

3 THE SEVEN HUSBANDS OF EVELYN HUGO (Washington Square, $17). By Taylor Jenkins Reid. A Hollywood icon recounts the story of her glamorous life to a young reporter, and both discover the cost of fame.

4 MEET ME AT THE LAKE (Berkley, $18). By Carley Fortune. A chance encounter brings together two strangers who have an outsized effect on each other’s lives.

5 THE LAST THING HE TOLD ME (Marysue Rucci, $17.99). By Laura Dave. Looking for answers about her husband’s disappearance, a wife and her recalcitrant step-daughter discover shocking secrets.

6 A COURT OF THORNS AND ROSES (Bloomsbury, $19). By Sarah J. Maas. A threat is growing over a magical land where a huntress is being held captive.

7 IT ENDS WITH US (Atria, $16.99). By Colleen Hoover. A woman questions her relationship with a commitment-phobic partner when her old flame appears.

8 WHEN WOMEN WERE DRAGONS (Anchor, $17). By Kelly Barnhill. When many 1950s-era housewives become literal dragons, society must reckon with newfound female power and autonomy.

9 CIRCE (Back Bay, $18.99). By Madeline Miller. This follow-up to “The Song of Achilles” is about the goddess who turns Odysseus’ men to swine.

10 DAISY JONES AND THE SIX (Ballantine, $17). By Taylor Jenkins Reid. A behind-the-scenes portrayal of the rise of a 1970s rock group followed by the band’s infamous breakup.

Nonfiction

1 KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON (Vintage, $17). David Grann. A look at the FBI’s investigation of Native American deaths in 1920s Oklahoma.

2 CRYING IN H MART (Vintage, $17). By Michelle Zauner. A Korean American indie rockstar chronicles her relationship with her mother and their shared culture.

3 QUIETLY HOSTILE (Vintage, $17). By Samantha Irby. In a collection of humorous essays, Irby addresses life’s uncomfortable situations.

4 BRAIDING SWEETGRASS (Milkweed, $20). By Robin Wall Kimmerer. Essays by an indigenous scientist offer lessons in reciprocal awareness between people and plants.

5 ALL ABOUT LOVE (Morrow, $16.99). By bell hooks. The first volume in the iconic feminist’s “Love Song to the Nation” trilogy considers compassion as a form of love.

6 THE BODY KEEPS THE SCORE (Penguin, $19). By Bessel van der Kolk. A scientific look at how trauma can reshape a person’s body and brain.

7 THE DAWN OF EVERYTHING (Picador, $25). By David Graeber, David Wengrow. An anthropologist and an archaeologist challenge modern scientific principles of human cultural evolution.

8 HOW TO TELL A STORY (Crown, $18). By Meg Bowles, Catherine Burns, Jenifer Hixson, Sarah Austin Jenness, Kate Tellers. “The Moth Radio Hour” directors offer advice on crafting and delivering compelling stories.

9 THE ANTHROPOCENE REVIEWED (Dutton, $18). By John Green. Essays from the bestselling author reviewing aspects of modern living on a five-star scale.

10 DOPAMINE NATION (Dutton, $18). By Dr. Anna Lembke. A psychiatrist explains how to avoid overconsumption by balancing pleasure with pain.

Rankings reflect sales for the week ended May 28. The charts may not be reproduced without permission from the American Booksellers Association, the trade association for independent bookstores in the United States, and indiebound.org. Copyright 2023 American Booksellers Association. (The bestseller lists alternate between hardcover and paperback each week.)

