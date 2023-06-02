Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Across five novels, a book of stories and another of essays, the great German writer Jenny Erpenbeck has explored life in police states, the experiences of refugees in contemporary Berlin and the way many lives can rest in layers upon one plot of land. All of her books struggle with the question of how it feels to live through history.

She has lived through plenty of her own. Erpenbeck was born in East Germany in 1967, six years after construction began on the Berlin Wall. One might imagine a gray childhood in a stale world of prying Stasi ears pressed to crumbling concrete. But Erpenbeck remembers something different. “We weren’t a wonder or a horror to ourselves,” she wrote in a 2016 essay translated by Kurt Beals, “we were the everyday world, and in that everyday world we were among ourselves.”

Yet when the wall fell in 1989, and East Germany was swallowed by West, that everyday world was swallowed up, too. “Freedom wasn’t given freely,” she wrote in that same essay. “It came at a price, and the price was my entire life up until that point.” In her slippery, assured new novel, “Kairos,” translated by Michael Hofmann, Erpenbeck attempts to resurrect all the textures, smells and tiny, unresolved details that made up that life.

“Kairos,” named for the Greek god of fortunate moments, begins in roughly our time, with a German woman named Katharina receiving two large cardboard boxes from a much older and recently deceased writer named Hans. The boxes catalogue, in precise, almost bureaucratic detail, the love affair the two shared during the final years of East Germany’s existence. Another author might weigh their story down with matters of grave historical importance. But Erpenbeck has it turn on a question of contingency: “Was it a fortunate moment, then,” Katharina asks herself, “when she, just nineteen, first met Hans?” Which is to ask: How much of life turns on seizing chances, whether catching the right bus or kissing the right person, in the instant they arrive? Katharina must sift through their papers to find out.

The pair meet during a summer rainstorm in 1986. Hans, middle-aged and married, is heading to the Hungarian Cultural Center in search of a volume by the philosopher Gyorgy Lukacs. Katharina, an apprentice at the state publishing company, is sick of waiting at home for her absent lover. They bump into each other on the bus, they wait under the train tracks for the rain to stop, they have a coffee and quote nursery rhymes to each other and plan to say farewell. Yet back out on the street they cannot bear to part, and so they go to his home together.

From there a relationship grows from which they can’t seem to extricate themselves. The gap between them is vast: He is married, has a son and is old enough to be her father. Katharina is a child of East Germany, born into its structures and traditions. Hans was born before World War II, he grew up in Riga and Posen, and his father was a professor in charge of “Germanizing” the newly conquered East. She was a Young Pioneer, and he was a Hitler Youth. For her, the socialist reality is a given, but for him it is a source of constant struggle and reassertion and the ever-present possibility of betrayal, a paranoid style that will eventually overtake their relationship. The tension between them is between not just two generations but two Germanys.

Thankfully, Erpenbeck doesn’t reduce their romance to mere allegory. She makes the past feel vital and alive, narrating it all in a loose, fluid, present-tense style that often interweaves Katharina’s thoughts with those of Hans, presenting their dialogues as long, unbroken sentences, the better to highlight their collaborative quality.

“Kairos” frequently reads like a collage, braiding together art and history and music. The couple’s first night together is narrated to the soundtrack of Bach’s “Requiem,” so that every beat of their sexual ecstasy is accompanied by another musical movement, their voices mingling with those of the dead crying out for deliverance, mercy, salvation: “Salva me, salva me. Sleep with me, she says.” Erpenbeck especially focuses on the forgotten cultural topography of old East Berlin, from the Café Arkade and the Ganymede restaurant to the Palace of the Republic, the offices of the East Berlin Broadcasting Service. The tempo of the couple’s relationship marches to the beat of history — the provision of a private apartment is presented alongside the reconstruction of the historic New Church, as well as the demolition of the bunker in which Adolf Hitler and Joseph Goebbels killed themselves.

Erpenbeck presents the intimate and the momentous with equal emphasis, so that personal and historical time run on nearly parallel tracks, until they have no choice but to converge. For alongside their world is another, accessible only with proper permission. When the naive Katharina visits her grandmother in Cologne, she finds herself disturbed by the trash, the homelessness, the consumerism, but also bewildered by price fluctuations and the way even sex seems to have been commodified in the West. She is relieved to return to the East that she knows well.

When the division falls away, Katharina’s small, enclosed world is enveloped by the larger, freer, more chaotic world of the West. It takes her three weeks to walk through the holes in the Berlin Wall, and then only because Hans urges her to. This moment of great historical import has been overshadowed by the turbulence of her private life. Her loving relationship with Hans has given over to one of surveillance and interrogation. The sudden revolution outside does not reflect the long, slow disintegration of their life together. The great German unification results in the couple’s relatively tiny but profound dissolution.

I don’t think Erpenbeck is seeking to sanitize life in an authoritarian state. At the very end of the novel, Katharina discovers something about Hans that calls his entire self, and the political role that self served, into question. The author is simply arguing for her life and the millions of lives like it, which formed and flourished in a state and a society that no longer exist. “Strangely enough,” she wrote in that 2016 essay, “it has nothing to do with the question of whether the past that is now being replaced was pleasant or unpleasant, good or evil, honest or dishonest. It was simply time, time that really did pass in this way that I knew.” With “Kairos,” she has made that past seem like the present, when history is not yet settled and one’s life is still a contingent thing, open to chance.

Robert Rubsam is a writer and critic whose work has been published in the New York Times Magazine, the Atlantic, the Baffler and the Nation.

Kairos

By Jenny Erpenbeck; translated from the German by Michael Hofmann

New Directions. 293 pp. $25.95

