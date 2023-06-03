Lesbian bars, once revolutionary, are dying out. A new book explores why.

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In 1987, there were more than 200 lesbian bars in the United States. By 2021, when Krista Burton set off on the journey chronicled in her new book, “Moby Dyke,” there were just 20 stops on her itinerary. Burton, who created a popular blog about lesbian stereotypes, visited every bar at least twice in an attempt to figure out why, when as many as 20 percent of Gen Z adults identify as LGBTQ, the number of nightlife establishments catering to lesbians has declined so precipitously.

By video call from her home in Minnesota, Burton discussed her ideal reader, how writing the book changed her, and how straight people should behave in a lesbian bar. (This interview has been edited for length and clarity.)

Q: Your book is very funny, and a lot of the humor is in your absolutely spot-on descriptions of lesbian culture. Who were you writing for?

A: At first, I was trying to make my friends laugh. There are a few Easter eggs that you wouldn’t understand unless you know, say, the opening of “The L Word.” But I started to think that if I want to reach a broader audience and help people fall in love with lesbian bars, I might need to explain some things. There are tons of people who are experimenting, or young gays who are just dipping a toe into what they think might be their future. If there’s too much assumed knowledge, it can feel intimidating, and I wanted it to feel as welcoming as possible.

Q: One of the bars you wrote about, Herz, a Black-owned bar in Mobile, Ala., is closing. It’s great when new places open, but tragic when one closes.

A: When I told people about the book, one of the first things they would say is, “Are you including … ?”— and they’d mention a bar that had already closed, sometimes a long time ago. We don’t always keep up with our own spaces.

It is incredibly sad when a place closes, because what ends is that time in our lives. People do move on, though. New spaces open, and they become the new chapter.

Q: You asked a lot of people why they thought lesbian bars were closing. Was there an answer that stood out to you?

A: After the book was already written and submitted, somebody came at me with a theory I’d never heard before: People get sick of the same spot, or everyone decides their current lesbian bar is too full of straight people, or there are too many bachelorettes happening, so they all move to another bar, and they turn it into a lesbian bar.

Q: Do you think the current political climate is a factor?

A: How could it not be? I mean, the only lesbian bar in Houston, Pearl Bar, was just denied insurance coverage because they host drag shows.

Q: Your husband, Davin, is in many ways the star of the book, patiently figuring out the logistics of your trip and accompanying you to many of the bars. He’s a trans guy with an amazing beard. Was he always welcomed in these spaces?

A: He was! He says he was always treated well, and like any other customer, by the people working at the bars. And that makes sense — lesbian bars are doing as much as they can to be as welcoming as possible. That feeling of inclusivity was, for the most part, almost tangible. I did notice a difference in how willing other patrons were to talk to me when he wasn’t around, but that also makes sense! It’s easier to talk to one stranger than two.

Q: Is it okay for straight, cisgender people to go to gay bars?

A: Totally! Just don’t be a jerk. Give some thought to the idea that you have every other space in the entire city, and that perhaps if you are at the lesbian bar, you are not centered in the story.

Q: At some point, you started to wonder if you weren’t connecting with people because, as a femme woman, you weren’t always being “read” as queer.

A: I definitely get the feeling that people in lesbian bars think I’m straight. I’ve dealt with that in different ways. A long time ago, it was “let me cover myself in rainbows and see if that does anything.” It doesn’t. When I dressed down to visit bars — a ratty black sweatshirt dress, , slicking my hair back into a low pony, very little makeup, no nails — people were far warmer to me and far friendlier. It was as if I had suddenly cracked the queer dress code.

Q: But you weren’t happier then?

A: No, I was gratified my hypothesis had been proved correct and really sad that it had worked.

Q: You had some rules for the trip, one of which was that you would approach and talk to at least two strangers in every bar. Did that get easier?

A: This book has changed my life. Before, when I would talk to somebody for the first time, there was a mean ghost hovering over my head, judging what I was saying. This book killed it. The mean ghost is dead. I have zero problems approaching strangers at this point.

June Thomas, co-host of Slate’s Working podcast, is writing a book about archetypical lesbian spaces.

Moby Dyke

An Obsessive Quest to Track Down the Last Remaining Lesbian Bars in America

By Krista Burton

Simon & Schuster. 320 pp. $28.99

