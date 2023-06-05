Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The English poet John Milton once asked, rhetorically: “Who ever knew truth put to the worse, in a free and open encounter?” Were such a question to be asked now, all of us would put up our hands. Every day we see true claims rejected in favor of false ones, often, indeed, wildly absurd ones. Large segments of the American population believe that climate change either is not occurring or is not caused by human activity, that the federal government and media are controlled by Satan worshipers who are running a massive child trafficking operation, that the 2020 presidential election was rigged, that the coronavirus is linked to 5G mobile towers. To say that the evidence is minimal in each case would be far more than kind. Yet somehow that does not seem to matter.

Unsurprisingly, given the scale of the problem and its potential ramifications, misinformation has become a hot research topic. Sander van der Linden, a social psychologist at Cambridge, is one of many to take it up. His goal, as he tells us in “Foolproof: Why Misinformation Infects Our Minds and How to Build Immunity,” is not merely to understand what misinformation is and how it works, but to develop ways of resisting it and stemming its spread. To use his own preferred metaphor, he aims to develop a way to inoculate people against the misinformation virus.

The first step is to understand why we are vulnerable to misinformation and how it spreads. Part One of the book examines some of the limitations of the human brain, things that make it less effective than it might otherwise be in making such judgments: its use of rules of thumb, for instance, or its preference for simple and “sticky” claims over complicated and nuanced accounts. Part Two focuses on human society, and in particular our own contemporary society, and its susceptibility to misinformation spread. Misinformation is not a new phenomenon, of course, but social media has clearly contributed to its dissemination.

Much of this may seem familiar, but in part three, van der Linden attempts to develop a technique for increasing resistance to misinformation. He argues that by giving people misinformation in a weakened form, that is, exposing them to the kinds of manipulative strategies employed by misinformation purveyors, we can trigger their natural defenses against it. This “prebunking” can be delivered in a variety of ways. Van der Linden and his collaborators have, for instance, experimented with online video games in which you pretend to run your own fake news empire. But as he points out, it can also be done around the dinner table at home, on an individual basis.

There are some reasons for concern. It is possible that the same techniques could be used by misinformation spreaders to “prebunk” the truth? In fact, this has already happened. As philosophers Endre Begby and C. Thi Nguyen have pointed out, politicians and media figures like Newt Gingrich and Rush Limbaugh have frequently used what Begby terms “evidential preemption,” augmenting their claims with the prediction that these claims will be attacked and criticized by their political opponents, and that these critiques should be ignored. When the prediction turns out to be true, as of course it does given that the original claims were false and often outrageous, their supporters take the truth of the predictions as further evidence for the speaker’s reliability.

The fact that prebunking can be used to help spread rather than combat misinformation points to a serious limitation of the virus metaphor: We do not actually have an immune system for misinformation, and there is good reason for this. Unlike viruses, there is nothing inherent in false information that ought automatically to trigger any sort of natural response on the part of the brain. Any piece of information might be true. Whether it is depends not on the inherent nature of the information itself but on the nature of the world.

Suppose someone claims that a certain presidential election was rigged by one side. Depending who the relevant parties are, and what the facts of the matter are, the claim might or might not be misinformation. But we would have to look at the world, i.e. the facts, to see whether this was so. There is nothing in the claim itself to signal whether it is reliable. After all, people have tried to rig elections in the past, sometimes successfully, while other elections have been perfectly legitimate. There is nothing inherently absurd, or false, about the claim itself.

How do we navigate such problems in real life? Largely through trust. Since we cannot possibly check everything (or even very much) out for ourselves, we fall back on a system of networks and institutions that do much of the checking for us. Unfortunately, since the mid-20th century entities such as tobacco and fossil fuel companies have constructed a shadow infrastructure of think tanks, “research” institutes populated by fake experts, book publishers, websites, and television and radio stations, oriented not toward truth but toward pushing particular agendas. These shadow institutions are parasitic on the trust that has been built up by legitimate authorities, even as they attempt to undermine and hijack that trust.

There is a long history to all of this, and though “Foolproof” touches on some of the details, the full narrative remains mostly offstage. That is unfortunate, because we need this kind of knowledge to understand why misinformation is so rampant and harmful in our society. Focusing on common techniques of manipulation — discrediting, emotional appeals, and impersonation are among those van der Linden mentions — will enable us to recognize some misinformation, but not all of it. He refers to these as parts of “the DNA structure of misinformation,” but again, this is precisely the wrong way to think about it. Just as misinformation is not a virus, it has no DNA.

After all, legitimate information providers also discredit their opponents, and they sometimes engage in emotional appeals: A fake think tank set up to sow seeds of doubt about climate change should be discredited and emotional appeals are critical to social justice efforts. Looking for “impersonation,” meanwhile, is only useful if we already have a way of distinguishing reliable authorities from unreliable ones. That is, it presupposes an ability to detect misinformation, rather than enabling us to do so.

This is not to say that prebunking has no value. Understood in the right way, it is likely our best strategy for winning the misinformation wars. Teaching students to recognize logical fallacies and unpersuasive or manipulative reasoning is the main goal of courses in logic and critical thinking, as well as philosophy more generally. Much the same is true of other academic disciplines: Students who study modern 20th century history, for instance, will be exposed to, and will learn to see through, the kinds of arguments and emotional manipulation that were used to justify the Holocaust to the German public. In other words, prebunking is at the heart of liberal arts education.

Unfortunately, and this, too, is part of the crucial historical narrative that “Foolproof” ignores, such education has been marginalized, and that is only where it has not already been entirely eliminated, in favor of a conception of education as career training. The rise of misinformation was a predictable and, tragically, avoidable outcome of such decisions. It is hard to think that the situation will improve if society continues to follow this dangerous course.

Troy Jollimore is a philosopher and poet who teaches in the philosophy department at California State University in Chico.

Foolproof

Why Misinformation Infects Our Minds and How to Build Immunity

By Sander van der Linden

Norton. 358 pp. $30.

