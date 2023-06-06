Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

If, as S.A. Cosby once said, “the holy trinity of southern fiction is race, class and sex,” then he is fast becoming its most accomplished contemporary chronicler. With his 2021 blockbuster, “Razorblade Tears,” the world discovered S.A. Cosby’s mastery of socially conscious Southern gothic. In his new novel, “All the Sinners Bleed,” he dives deeper into this rich literary territory with the story of a Black lawman fighting to keep the peace between White neo-Confederates and Black citizens while finding justice for murdered children. It’s a heavy, multilayered scenario — and exactly the kind Cosby excels in.

As the first Black sheriff of Charon County, Va., former FBI agent and local football star Titus Crown is used to navigating treacherous waters. He hails from the dangerously divided community he now polices. The county, which lies on a peninsula on the Chesapeake Bay, was infamously “founded in bloodshed and darkness.” Though on the surface it may seem things have changed, sins hang over the present like an omen.

A series of bloody and politically volatile events worsen the tension. Under the guise of Southern pride and “heritage,” White citizens gearing up for a Charlottesville-style public display of white power accuse the sheriff of bias because of his “cultural background” (meaning Blackness), and a powerful local Black clergyman is calling Titus Crown a sellout for allowing the rally to happen. A shooting at the local high school — named for Confederate President Jefferson Davis — shatters their fragile détente.

The minute Sheriff Crown arrives on the crime scene, it’s clear this incident is unusual. Murder is rare in Charon, and this one doesn’t follow the familiar script for school shootings. To start, there’s only one target. Also, the killer, Latrell Macdonald, is a troubled but harmless young Black man Titus has known since near the day he was born. He’s found quoting scripture, hurling strange, rambling accusations about a beloved local figure, and raving about the “Angel of Death.” Titus thinks Latrell could be high on Oxy or heroin and he desperately wants to save him. Even armed, the young man looked both “here and not here,” like “a toddler who did not yet know he was in fact lost.” Not all of Cosby’s many metaphors work, but with this one, he’s spot on. The tableau is indelible.

The identity of the victim is even more shocking. While Latrell Macdonald might be dismissed as unstable, Mr. Spearman, the man he shot, was a local hero. In a place starkly divided by race, this man was someone both White and Black residents, adults and children alike, would swear was one of the good ones. Even Titus has trouble processing: “A teacher who had written a letter of recommendation for him to attend UVA had his brains blown out the back of his head.” And in the aftermath of the police confrontation, Latrell is shot dead by one of Titus’s own men.

As Titus investigates, following cryptic clues Latrell left just before he died his team discovers a horror house worth of sinister secrets — a gruesome electronic trail exposing child sexual abuse, killings and the existence of a shadowy third party who may be even more dangerous than the two men in the morgue.

Advertisement

While there are new dimensions, readers familiar with books like Thomas Harris’s “Red Dragon” and TV shows like “Criminal Minds” and “Mindhunter” may anticipate the trajectory of the investigation. Also, though relatively neglected by media, narratives about the vulnerability of Black children to predators are not entirely new — both Jeffrey Dahmer’s crimes and the Atlanta Child Murders (the subject of Mindhunter’s final season) are infamous. What elevates this book is how Cosby weaves politically charged salient issues — race, religion, policing — through the prism of a serial murder investigation and the perspective of one of the most memorable heroes in contemporary crime fiction.

With the neo-Confederacy on one side and Black folks fighting for respect and political power on the other, every move Titus Crown makes is convincingly weighted by the fraught dynamics of his community. This commanding, complex hero, forged in the crucible of southern culture and politics, is the novel’s greatest strength. While most other characters are thinly drawn in comparison, Cosby gives us invaluable insight into the thoughts and experience that haunt his uncommon hero. Imperfect and human, the sheriff leads with integrity, intelligence and a low-key simmering rage he (mostly) keeps in check. Expertly framed, as a Black man making history in his position of power, Titus Crown is perpetually conscious of the tightrope he’s walking.

Fittingly, in a novel about tragic legacies and long-held secrets, Cosby’s leading man also has his own guilt and closely guarded psychic wounds to tend to. There’s more to his abrupt career shift and homecoming than familial love and obligation, and part of the brilliance of the novel is getting to the heart of that secondary mystery. Gently supportive and candid, the relationship between Titus and his father, Albert, is one of the most tender relationships I’ve ever seen between two Black men in the pages of a novel. While not as exhilarating as “Razorblade Tears,” “All the Sinners Bleed” is deeply moving and memorable.

Carole V. Bell is a writer, critic and communication researcher focusing on media, politics and identity.

All the Sinners Bleed

By S.A. Cosby

Flatiron. 352 pp. $27.99

GiftOutline Gift Article

A note to our readers We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for us to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.