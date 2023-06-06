Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In her new memoir, “George,” Frieda Hughes rarely mentions her famous parents, Sylvia Plath and Ted Hughes. But their absence — in life and art — underscores this poignant and often funny story about, of all things, her relationship with a magpie. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Yes, a magpie. That loud, often destructive animal many consider a pest — and a close relation to the crow, a bird that, perhaps coincidentally, was the subject of a collection of poems by Ted Hughes (“When Crow cried his mother’s ear/ Scorched to a stump”).

Frieda Hughes happened upon this particular magpie on a Saturday morning in May 2007. A storm had knocked its nest from a tree on her property in Wales. While in her garden, Hughes noticed “a small feathered scrap … its stumpy wings were like a bundle of fan-sticks still awaiting fluff.” Without skipping a beat, she came to its rescue. Never mind that its nostrils were full of fly eggs (this book is not for the squeamish) or that “it looked torn in places, like a bloodied rag.” Into her hands, home and heart it went.

Hughes had recently moved from London into a rambling country house with her soon-to-be-ex-husband and three dogs. As big as it was, her house was still not enough for a magpie, which, after all, is meant to live outdoors and fly. But Hughes, who had once taken in as many as 13 cats until realizing “they killed things,” was undaunted. She named the bird George, brought him worms, and built him a makeshift nest crafted out of a T-shirt and a pink salad bowl that she placed in a dog cage.

Her dogs — Widget, Mouse and Snickers — grew accustomed to their new sibling. The husband — referred to throughout as “The Ex” — was at first uninterested, then came to loathe George; Hughes says he saw George as “the competition” for her affection and love.

He was not wrong. Hughes doted on George as if he were a sick child, an ailing parent or a worried spouse. “George was the new guest and I was besotted by what appeared to be his rapidly developing little bird-personality,” she writes. “He was helpless and needed me, and now my purpose was to keep him alive.”

The task required a great deal of time, attention and patience, and Hughes was all in. When she ran out of worms, she made him pellets of minced meat. She helped him drink milk from a tiny glass. When she thought he wanted company, Hughes put George on her lap or her hand while she did chores or worked. “I realized that everything took twice as long with a magpie hanging off me,” she writes, “but I also wanted to make the most of every minute.” When she lets George out of the house for the night, she wakes up the next morning expectantly, calling for him over and over till he comes back to the kitchen window: “If he’d been big enough, I’d have thrown my arms around him and hugged him.”

It doesn’t take a degree in psychology to see that George was filling a hole — perhaps several — in Hughes’s life. (Talk about broken-wing syndrome!) Her childhood was marked by loss and uncertainty. She has no parents, no siblings (her one brother, like her mother, killed himself), her marriage is crumbling, and her job as a poetry columnist for the Times (London) is unsteady.

“I felt as if the ground on which I stood was constantly changing and shifting,” she explains of her life after her mother died, in 1963, “and that if I looked away for just a minute, then looked back, the landscape would have altered, and I’d have a whole other universe to acclimatize to.” Her father, she writes in what qualifies as a grand understatement, “found it difficult to settle.” By the time she was 13, Hughes had attended 12 schools. “My father would follow his girlfriend, or an idea or an apparent urge to move somewhere he could escape the associations of his past or forge a new and brighter future.” His “peripatetic lifestyle,” she explains, “meant that I never had my few clothes all in one place, or my books (I did not have toys), or make friends (I did not have any real friends). Wherever he went my younger brother, Nick, and I followed, like two trailing limbs.” (That last line, like a lot of others in the book, sounds like something her mother would write.)

Also: Her father was not keen on pets, or at least keeping them long. Hughes’s book includes a menagerie of the animals she had — and lost — during her early years: a goat “that got pregnant and produced a bad-tempered Billy-the-kid when Dad took us away and left it with a local farmer”; a tabby cat that “went feral because Dad kept taking us away and leaving it to the mercy of the neighbor”; another cat that “had to be rehomed because Dad thought it was bad luck”; a beloved badger called Bess who dug her way out of her mud-and-straw abode; and the “tadpoles that I kept in an enormous blue-and-white glazed bowl beneath my old iron bed,” which she set free when they began to develop legs because she “couldn’t bear the idea of someone vacuuming my bedroom and accidentally hoovering up half-developed frogs.”

Is it any wonder that Hughes grew so attached to George the magpie?

Hughes doesn’t wonder. Part of the charm of this book is that the author doesn’t dwell on her pain or her past or the reasons why. On a spectrum of people-animal memoirs, the book falls closer to Helen Macdonald’s “H Is for Hawk” than John Grogan’s “Marley and Me.” Still, it is not especially cerebral or didactic, and that is not meant as a criticism. It’s a passionate book about unconditional love and commitment. It’s also fast-paced and suspenseful, full of amusing anecdotes, poems and Hughes’s sweet drawings of George.

Like the parent of a human child, Hughes eventually must face the reality that George will have to leave the nest for good. Without giving too much away, suffice to say that her memoir illustrates the truth of the nursery rhyme about how a magpie can serve as a good or a bad omen depending on how many you see: “One for sorrow, two for mirth.” Hughes experiences both emotions, if not in equal measure.

Nora Krug is an editor and writer in Book World.

George

A Magpie Memoir

By Frieda Hughes

Avid Reader Press / Simon & Schuster. 272 pp. $28

