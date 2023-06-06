Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Veteran journalist Paul Goldberg wrote two nonfiction books about the human rights struggle in the U.S.S.R. before he turned his efforts to fiction. His debut novel, “The Yid” (2016), drew on the knowledge he gained in those earlier books to make the Soviet Union’s police-state atmosphere the backdrop for a historical thriller grounded in fevered debates on politics, religion and the meaning of life. He takes the same imaginative approach in his latest novel, “The Dissident.”

Written with fervor, black humor and an infectious zest for Russian culture, “The Dissident” depicts a ramshackle group of activists in the 1970s who pit themselves against the Soviet Union’s repressive state apparatus. Goldberg, who emigrated from Russia as a teenager, has written before that in Russia, “distinguishing fact from literature is a fool’s errand.” This is certainly true in “The Dissident,” a fictional world that features enough deception it’s difficult to discern what is true and what is false. The novel ensnares Jewish refusenik Viktor Moroz in a web of intrigue involving the murder of Soviet dissident Albert Schwartz and American diplomat Alan Foxman. Was Foxman Schwartz’s CIA handler? Or is that the invention of Viktor’s KGB “curator,” Lydia Ivanovna? Ivanovna stands out in Goldberg’s strongly rendered cast of characters: a shape-shifting, cynical tool of the state who loves her job “because it puts me in touch with cultured people and I get official access to the same [banned] books that you — the genuine intelligentsia — read.”

Goldberg offers a looping narrative and various backstories in “The Dissident,” but the novel’s meanderings are part of its charm. Moscow comes palpably to life in evocative, often witty descriptions of its streetscapes and food. A stereotypically heroic statue of a communist leader raising his clenched fist, we are informed, is derisively nicknamed “The Bulgarian Wanker.” At the clandestine wedding banquet of refuseniks who can’t afford expensive provisions, the centerpiece is eggplant caviar, “a delicacy that presents no threat to unborn sturgeon.” The lavish sensuous details bespeak Goldberg’s love for his native land, which is as profound as his contempt for its corrupt political system.

Despite its thriller-like trappings (which often fade into the background), “The Dissident” is at heart an investigation into how people live under a dictatorship, and what prompts some of them to revolt. Their coping mechanisms baffle outsiders. “Russian absurdism … is akin to speaking in tongues,” thinks a hack American journalist named “Mad Dog” Dymshitz (another razor-sharp characterization). “Why do these people regard idiocy as entertainment? Why can’t they just be direct?”

Unfortunately, being direct about their government will lead to a stint in jail, if not a bullet in the head, and the alternative to regarding state idiocy with irony is regarding it with despair. Irony is a weapon for the dissidents who gather at public protests and sling mocking jokes at the police sent to intimidate them. They refuse to be afraid. “For the first time in the history of this country, you can see people act as though they are free,” Viktor tells Mad Dog (who could care less).

“Does this mean that we are actually free?” asks the novel’s narrator, in the sort of omniscient third-person voice beloved by Russian writers. Does dispensing with fear beget freedom? Goldberg gives no definitive answer; the crime is solved, but its resolution justifies Ivanovna’s cynicism as much as the idealism of the dissidents, and it comes only after many, many philosophical discussions about life and fate, literature and faith.

Those philosophical issues are not at all abstract to the array of full-bodied, engagingly flawed individuals who explore them, and they give “The Dissident” its distinctive tone. Viktor’s wife, Oksana, for instance, sees “Evgeny Onegin” and “The Catcher in the Rye” as equally valuable considerations of the question that consumes her and her fellow dissidents: “What’s a person to do in this cold, absurd, bloodthirsty time?” Goldberg reminds us that literature is intimately intertwined with human struggles in the real world. His overstuffed, occasionally self-indulgent but always stimulating novel is a feast for serious fiction readers.

Wendy Smith is a two-time finalist for the National Book Critics Circle’s excellence in reviewing citation, and the author of “Real Life Drama: The Group Theatre and America, 1931-1940.”

The Dissident

By Paul Goldberg

Farrar, Straus & Giroux. 432 pp. $28

