Listen 9 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

“The West is now stronger and more united than it has ever been,” President Biden proclaimed from the steps in front of the Royal Castle in Warsaw on March 26, 2022, a little more than a month after the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Due to the gravity of that threat, Biden said, the “Western world has come together to provide for the people of Ukraine.”

Four years earlier, Donald Trump chose Warsaw for a speech making the case that “the fundamental question of our time is whether the West has the will to survive.” For Biden, Warsaw made sense as a stage because of Poland’s staunch support for democratic Ukraine’s fight for survival against Russian expansionism. Trump, by contrast, was probably more attracted by the commitment of Poland’s right-wing government to traditional social values and its hard line stance on immigration.

That these politically divergent defenses of the West were nevertheless basically coherent only goes to show what a slippery concept “the West” itself is. References to the West are everywhere in media coverage and generally without a definition. We read, for instance, that the opposition candidate in Turkey’s presidential election wanted closer ties with the West, or that Ukraine is waiting for more Western weapons, or that Egyptians are skeptical of “Western arguments over Black representation in Hollywood” when it comes to the casting of Cleopatra in a Netflix show.

At least in the foreign policy context, “the West” is generally used as shorthand for the free-market democracies of Europe and North America and a collective designation for the alphabet soup of multilateral institutions like the E.U., NATO, OECD and G-7. The West also has cultural and racial connotations of course. The British geographer Alastair Bonnett has argued that “Western civilization” is often used today in contexts where “White civilization” was once used. Some groups today, like the self-described “Western chauvinist” Proud Boys, still use it that way.

Advertisement

But most leaders and officials in Western governments today are careful to clarify they do not believe democracy, human rights or the rule of law are, in any way, inherently Western. As Secretary of State Antony Blinken put it when talking about Russian violations of international law, “We are not talking about Western values. We are talking about the common rules around the world.” Sometimes, as in coverage of the recent G-7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan was even sometimes lumped in with “Western” countries. All of which raises the questions of what exactly “the West” is and why is this seemingly antiquated term is one that Westerners and non-Westerners alike still employ so often.

The slipperiness of the term is the theme of “The West: A New History in Fourteen Lives” by British classical archaeologist Naoise Mac Sweeney. A more accurate subtitle might be “prehistory” given that all but the last few lives Mac Sweeney examines took place before “the West” in its modern connotation was a concept with which anyone was familiar.

Some of the figures in her gallery are well known (Herodotus, Francis Bacon), others more obscure (Theodore Laskaris, Godfrey of Viterbo). All, she argues, are people from whose lives “we can discern changing ideas about civilisational inheritance and imagined cultural genealogies.” And all, she argues, prove the existing grand narrative of Western civilization is both “manifestly untrue and ideologically bankrupt.” She uses this diverse set of lives to make the case that the story of the West is not an unbroken road leading from “Plato to NATO” but a garden of forking paths. The ideas and values we associate with classical antiquity, like Christianity or the scientific method, evolved as much in “the East” as in Europe.

Advertisement

Mac Sweeney is part of a generation of classicists seeking to demonstrate that despite the field’s reputation as a refuge for the study of dead White men, the people of Greek and Roman antiquity were not all men and would not have considered themselves White. To the contrary, Greeks in the Herodotus era did not even consider themselves Europeans and in fact associated the continent with barbarity. The notion of an unbroken cultural lineage from Greece to Rome to Medieval Christianity to the modern West came much later. The Romans often traced their cultural origins to Troy, or in other words, Asia.

Her capsule biographies also present a number of fascinating counterfactuals. Safiye Sultan, the powerful and influential consort of one Ottoman sultan and mother of another, carried on an ongoing letter-writing relationship with Queen Elizabeth I, at a time when some European protestants claimed a preference for being “rather Turkish than Papist.” The story suggests an alternate history in which one day the defenders of Islamo-Protestant values would be railing against continental papacy.

Of course, the notion that the West is a constructed identity with political implications rather than an irrefutable object with primordial origins is not exactly radical at this point. Mac Sweeney acknowledges one of her more influential intellectual forebears in a late chapter on the Palestinian American academic Edward Said. Nonetheless, it is a concept that maintains an iron grip on the minds of even its most trenchant critics. Mac Sweeney notes that even as Said dismissed the West as “fictional,” in his work he still bought into a lineage from, in his words, “Homer to Virginia Woolf.”

These days, the most prominent public critic of the West resides in the Kremlin. When Vladimir Putin publishes broadsides against Ukrainian independence that refer back to the origins of Russian Orthodox Christianity in the 10th century or drops non sequiturs about the Anglican Church using gender-neutral language about God into his state of the nation address, it is clear the Russian president views the current conflict not as a fight with Ukraine, nor the United States or NATO, but as a spiritual struggle with what Putin calls “the Western authors of the anti-Russia project.” As he puts it, “millions of people in the West understand they are being led to a real spiritual catastrophe,” and Russia is the best hope for stopping it.

Advertisement

Putin is tapping into a deep vein in Russian political history. In fact, a number of historians argue the current meaning of the West was invented in Russia, in the conflict between “Westernizers” (zapadnik) and “Slavophile” intellectuals in the 19th century over whether Russia should look to Europe or to its own traditions for its cultural and political orientation. (Frustratingly, given this book is ostensibly a history of the idea of the West, Mac Sweeney drops a reference to this debate almost in passing close to the end of the book but leaves it otherwise undeveloped.)

The great repeated theme of Putin’s rhetoric is that the West constantly falls short of what Mac Sweeney elsewhere calls “the principles that most Westerners consider to be central to Western identity today, principles of fundamental human equality and rights, social liberalism, and toleration.” It is not all that surprising that many governments in the “Global South,” another constantly invoked but vaguely defined directional grouping, have not fully bought into the Western narrative of the Ukraine war as an existential struggle for global democracy and self-determination. Many of them, after all, have extensive experience with Western imperialism and militarism, which is not to say the corruption and autocracy of Russia present a more appealing alternative.

Despite all of that, Mac Sweeney is more interested in China when it comes to the contemporary challenges to the West. Intriguingly, she ends her book with a chapter on Carrie Lam, the chief executive of Hong Kong who presided over the crushing of protests calling for democracy and the passing of laws that effectively ended the autonomous “one country, two systems” status of Hong Kong. The story seems to demonstrate the impossibility of the unique city continuing to demonstrate what Lam once described as “the best of both the West and the East.”

Advertisement

Mac Sweeney examines how China promoted a multilateral initiative, founded in 2017, known as the Ancient Civilizations Forum, composed of countries deemed to have inherited “great ancient civilizations” — Bolivia, Egypt, India, Iran and Iraq are among the others — and dedicated to the idea that these civilizations transcend time and have a relevance that “remains actual to this day.” She writes, “not only can culture not be changed under this model, but there is also little room for it to be transferred.” So, the United States can bedeck its government buildings with as many Ionian columns as it wants, but it cannot claim cultural heritage from Ancient Greece. Only modern Greece can do that. The story Mac Sweeney tells, by contrast, is a rejection of how both Western traditionalists and their counterparts in the rising East view cultural history.

But for all her broadsides against the concept of Western civilization, Mac Sweeney is adamant her book is not an attack on the West, and this transmissibility and mutability is what she, a British-born academic of Irish-Chinese parentage who teaches in Vienna, seems to find worth preserving about it. The fact that the West is a concept that shifts and transforms in meaning from era to era and place to place is a feature not a bug. And the old saw, sometimes misattributed to Mohandas K. Gandhi, that Western civilization “would be a good idea,” turns out to be not a sarcastic critique but a challenge.

The West: A New History in Fourteen Lives

By Naoise Mac Sweeney. Dutton. 438 pp. $32.

GiftOutline Gift Article

A note to our readers We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for us to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.