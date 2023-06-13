Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The dead hover so closely around Lorrie Moore’s mournful new book that it feels more like a séance than a novel. Even the long title — “I Am Homeless If This Is Not My Home” — seems determined to linger. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight But readers among the living may be reluctant to take on such a necrotic tale. Suspended somewhere between Moore’s celebrated short stories and the novels she publishes every decade or so, this slender book is equally haunting and cursed.

If you read “A Gate at the Stairs,” one of my favorite books of 2009, you’ll never forget that grotesque moment when the narrator climbs into a loved one’s coffin to say goodbye. Beware: Moore’s new novel shows the bereaved settling in the grave for a much longer embrace.

The story opens in 2016, just a month after homemade bombs placed around New York have reignited memories of 9/11. While the traumatized city tries once again to find its equilibrium, a high school teacher named Finn arrives from Illinois with his own conspiratorial fears and a litter box that once belonged to his landlady’s cat. Single and recently suspended from his job, Finn has driven across the country to see his older, more successful brother, Max. But he hasn’t come for advice. Max is lying in a hospice dying of cancer.

Advertisement

Strands of tragedy and absurdity are twisted into Moore’s DNA. Every sigh is inflected with a macabre smirk. When Max’s oncologist retires, the doctor half-apologizes, half-complains, “I didn’t know you’d live this long.” Approaching his brother’s room, Finn realizes that there’s no security at the front desk because, after all, “what did they need protection from in a place like this?”

For Moore, “the bardo of the hospice” is a mordant metaphor for human existence, a place where laughter isn’t the best medicine, it’s the only medicine: All we’ve got left is a collection of bedpans and deadpans.

In that sense, Finn is a classic Moore character, clinging to witty lines about the wallpaper in a world so dark he can barely see the walls. Knowing that Max has exhausted his treatment options, Finn struggles to come up with the right stories to entertain him. “They should be anecdotes that were amusing,” he thinks. “But they should not make the dying laugh in a way that made them want more of life. The dying should laugh wearily in a way that said, OK. OK. Enough.” Finn succeeds so well with his patter of zany personal misfortunes that his brother, ravaged by futile rounds of chemo, finally says, “I feel sorry for you, man.”

Advertisement

Remarkably, at this point in “I Am Homeless,” we’re just at death’s antechamber. The real horror lies ahead — and exceeds whatever might befall Max. While Finn is in New York, the love of his life, a severely depressed young woman named Lily, drowns herself in a hospital room shower back in the Midwest.

By now, some of you may be thinking this novel isn’t the summer pick-me-up you need.

Indeed, Moore is writing in a treacherous emotional realm here, and her story moves with no more predictability than a wraith. Laced through the sad events of Finn’s double grief are old letters written after the Civil War by a woman who kept a boardinghouse. These two storylines intersect glancingly, but they never mesh in some all-explaining revelation. Instead, Finn’s ordeal and the intrigue described in the antique letters simply sit alongside each other, chapter after chapter, maintaining a strange tension like items in one of Joseph Cornell’s boxes.

Advertisement

But for all the novel’s rumination on mourning, the plot’s physical motion is incessant. The moment Finn hears about Lily’s suicide, he turns away from his dying brother and drives 17 hours back home to deal with the details of her death. Along the way, he considers the exhausting, infuriating challenge of loving someone determined to kill herself.

The Canadian writer Miriam Toews brought just the right notes of wit and pathos to this subject in her brilliant 2014 novel, “All My Puny Sorrows.” That heartbreakingly realistic story — which I adored but would never subject myself to again — forces the reader to dwell in the claustrophobic dread of a loved one’s self-destruction. Moore’s approach is more impressionistic, far more gothic and ultimately more perplexing.

When Finn visits Lily’s grave, she’s there waiting for him in the oversized red shoes she wore for her job as a clown who cheered up sick children. But her appearance isn’t presented as a vision or a metaphor. “She smiled at him with a mouth full of dirt,” Moore writes with ghoulish grittiness. “She seemed simultaneously sinister and comically benign.” Lily’s eyes are “dead bone buttons.” Her torso is starting to leak and bloat. Silverfish scurry through her tangled hair.

Advertisement

“The dead prefer the company of the living,” Lily says. “Better light banter.” Her heart may not be beating, but mirth still pumps through her veins.

“I guess death’s kind of a spectrum,” she explains. “I’ve let myself go a little.”

So, Lily is not quite dead, Finn is not quite devastated, and this is not quite serious. These two crazy kids from different sides of the grave amble along for another 100 pages on their spectacularly weird road trip. Their sex scenes might evoke Patrick Swayze in “Ghost,” but with Lily’s bloated torso smelling like “a casserole of rot,” the vibe is much more Edgar Allan Poe.

As their trip progresses, Finn imagines “he could talk her into life,” but it seems just as likely that the novel’s nervous jokes might finish her off for good. When Lily fails to respond for a while, he asks, “Are you ghosting me?” Could the cold ground be more uncomfortable than these puns? Is this really a reckoning with the enigma of depression, suicide and grief, or is it an elaborate performance of denial?

Advertisement

Moore calls Finn’s experience a “strange late dusk dream, which was like a daydream but with more solidity, less light, and more doubt.”

Lily isn’t so sure what’s happening. “Is this a zombie movie?” she asks. “Is it a rom-com? Perhaps it’s a documentary.”

Your guess is as good as mine, Lily.

Ron Charles reviews books and writes the Book Club newsletter for The Washington Post.

I Am Homeless If This Is Not My Home

By Lorrie Moore

Knopf. 193 pp. $27

GiftOutline Gift Article

A note to our readers We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for us to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.