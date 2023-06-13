Cassandra Jackson has long been haunted by a tragedy. Decades ago, a car crash in Alabama killed five members of her father’s family, including his first wife. In her memoir “The Wreck,” Jackson delicately explores this family wound — a tale that’s deeply bound to her own attempts to build a family, an experience also marked by loss, as she struggles with infertility.
At age 36, Jackson, a professor of English and co-author of “The Toni Morrison Book Club,” grieves for the child she is unable to have and wrestles with language to describe it, only to realize that language fails women in other ways. “Stillbirth” doesn’t account for the labor that produces a dead child, she observes, and “miscarriage diminishes the fact that dead babies demand the strength of their mother’s bodies to enter the world.”
Jackson chronicles her hair-raising encounters with doctors, therapists, nurse practitioners, surgeons, therapists and even acupuncturists. A Black female doctor tells her that middle class Black women aren’t infertile — they just don’t have enough sex. Another doctor believes there’s a connection between alien abductions and pregnancy. An IVF physician disguises his clinic to look like a spa. Speculums, catheters, painful injections, probes, forceps, follicles, egg counts and egg retrievals take over Jackson’s life.
These riveting, excruciating scenes reveal a broken health care system as well as a terse examination of society’s treatment of Black female sexuality in particular. “Female problems” exist in a secret world of suffering that begins with Jackson’s first period. She is put on birth control pills at age 14 to mitigate menstrual cramps but also because, although she is “intact,” her doctors warn that “given her age, she probably won’t be for much longer.” In high school, she is keenly aware of the pregnant Black girls and teenage mothers who exist in a separate world apart from her. “Our shame at the sight of these girls will not allow us to see through anything but white eyes,” she writes. “We see them as Black girls: too fast, too fertile, multiplying because that is all Black people know how to do — make more Black people.” Rage mixes with frustration, confusion and grief.
Another kind of grief permeates this memoir, and is more elusive, even as it, too, is tied to racism and public health: intergenerational trauma. Jackson is haunted by the specter of the dead child she is named after, and by the other four family members who died in the wreck. “I do not want to torment my father by pointing to the injuries he cannot heal,” she writes. “But I do want to re-create the dead. Have a real child, just as he did, that could contain this grief and promise that we would not have to be completely changed by a wreck — promise that we are not a wreck.”
Regeneration and reclamation are Jackson’s ultimate themes. She investigates the wreck through family accounts and newspaper stories of the Jim Crow south, with its segregated hospital wards, where surgical tools are separated into colored and white piles. Jackson’s previous work has explored the wounded Black body, racism in literature and interracial sex. “The Wreck” is not only a story about the long shadow of family secrets, but also a fearless, original interrogation of society’s treatment of the female body and the legacy of racism in America. It is also a story of resilience and — ultimately, renewal.
Lisa Page is co-editor of “We Wear the Mask: 15 True Stories of Passing in America.” She is assistant professor of English and directs the creative writing program at George Washington University.
The Wreck
A Daughter’s Memoir of Becoming a Mother
By Cassandra Jackson
Viking. 307 pp. $28
