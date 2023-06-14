Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In 1930, a family in Michigan experienced the unimaginable: A mother conceived and gave birth to identical quadruplets, all girls. As the Morlok sisters grew up, the outside world avidly watched. The quads appeared often in newspapers and newsreels, represented as sources of sweetness and light at a time when Shirley Temple was at her most famous and little kids were working overtime in popular culture to distract Americans from the dire consequences of the Great Depression. Meanwhile, in real life, their domineering father, Carl, ashamed that people might think his wife gave birth to a “litter,” sexually abused them, their classmates bullied them, and their overprotective mother, Sadie, seemed too exhausted to shield the girls from their father’s advances.

Was it, in part, the conflict between the idealized way the outside world saw them and the awful way they were treated at home that led all four Morlok sisters — Edna, Wilma, Sarah and Helen — to develop schizophrenia as young women? That is one proposal Audrey Clare Farley makes in “Girls and Their Monsters: The Genain Quadruplets and the Making of Madness in America,” her new book about this family’s sad story. (“Genain,” which came from the Greek for “dire birth” or “dreadful gene,” was the pseudonym used for the sisters by the scientists at the National Institutes of Mental Health, who studied their case starting in their youth.) “Their great tragedy was having nowhere to rest,” Farley writes. The debate inside science over the etiology of schizophrenia has been largely about the relative contributions of nature and nurture, with “nurture” usually referring to the influence of home and family. Farley wants to propose a third culprit: culture, society, what she calls “milieu.” “The story of the Morlok sisters,” she writes, “is the story of a society professing great concern for its children, while actually exploiting them.”

Farley, a professor of American history and culture, tells the Morloks’ story largely chronologically, quickly establishing how Carl’s instability morphed into violence toward his family and how Sadie — in part because of a sexual repression so extreme that she could not even acknowledge her daughters’ puberty when it came upon them — enabled his abuse. Carl, who came from a German immigrant family with its own history of mental illness, was a Nazi sympathizer and had a fear of dirt and contamination (both real and metaphorical) that manifested itself in the exertion of extreme control over his four daughters. To illustrate what these girls endured, Farley recounts the parent-endorsed surgical circumcision of two of the quadruplets in their teen years, intended to eliminate what Carl and Sadie deemed to be an unhealthy obsession with masturbation; the sexual abuse of the girls by their father and other men; and the eventual onset of psychosis. Farley also offers intermittent details about the childhoods of Carl and Sadie, and takes detours to bring cultural and scientific context to the family’s story: the evolving perception of child sex abuse, the development of antipsychotic drugs, deinstitutionalization in the Reagan era and so on.

A family story like this is somewhat familiar territory for Farley, whose first book, about the sterilization of heiress Ann Cooper Hewitt, was also about young womanhood, mental illness and eugenics. In her acknowledgments, Farley writes that she got the idea for a book about the Morlok sisters from her mother, who’d just read Robert Kolker’s 2020 “Hidden Valley Road.” That award-winning and best-selling book of nonfiction, about the 12 children of Mimi and Don Galvin, another family with a very high incidence of schizophrenia that was also the subject of study at NIMH, albeit a bit later in the 20th century, contains a couple-pages-long mention of the earlier Morlok case.

Comparisons between the two books are inevitable, possibly unfair but also instructive. The Galvins came of age in the 1960s, and given the more recent timeline, Kolker had much more access to family members, many of whom were still alive while he was writing — a fact that gives that book a more humane and urgent feeling. The Morloks’ life stories come to us instead via diaries, letters, medical records and interviews with the last remaining quadruplet — now in her 90s and the recent author of a memoir that seems to have treated the topic of her childhood abuse with delicate distance — and with her remaining living son. Farley fills in the gaps with interesting-but-not-totally-relevant stories from the life of David Rosenthal, a scientist at NIMH who edited a 1963 book about the quadruplets, as well as with history of the science around schizophrenia and heaping helpings of cultural analysis. The historical sections are well done, but the book too often reads like an argument about the social origins of mental illness rather than a narrative about a family tragedy.

The result is not entirely satisfying, especially toward the end of the book, as our time with the Morloks winds down and Farley weaves their stories in with histories of purity culture, the satanic panic, and the ins and outs of the fields of epigenetics and trauma-informed therapy. One of the last chapters, about more recent changes in psychiatry, has very little about the Morloks, as people, in it. Just as we are about to leave them behind, we’re learning about present-day culture wars over whether Whiteness can be described as pathological, and it all feels a bit detached. There’s nothing obviously wrong with Farley’s argument that “madness might come to take root in a person via society,” and it’s interesting to read and think about. But people who pick up a book like this to spend time with a human story about a family that was severely tested may find themselves somewhat disappointed. In zooming out to history, over and over again, “Girls and Their Monsters” can never quite make that connection feel real.

Rebecca Onion is a senior editor at Slate.

Girls and Their Monsters

The Genain Quadruplets and the Making of Madness in America

By Audrey Clare Farley

Grand Central. 304 pp. $29

