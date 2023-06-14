Washington Post paperback bestsellers

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Fiction 1 TRUST (Riverhead, $17). By Hernan Diaz. In this Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, an excessively wealth family with a secret is the catalyst for examining how stories can shape the truth. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight 2 THE MIDNIGHT LIBRARY (Penguin, $18). By Matt Haig. A regretful woman lands in a library where she gets to play out her life had she made different choices.

3 THE SEVEN HUSBANDS OF EVELYN HUGO (Washington Square, $17). By Taylor Jenkins Reid. A Hollywood icon recounts the story of her glamorous life to a young reporter, and both discover the cost of fame.

4 THE LAST THING HE TOLD ME (Marysue Rucci, $17.99). By Laura Dave. Looking for answers about her husband’s disappearance, a wife and her recalcitrant stepdaughter discover shocking secrets.

5 IT ENDS WITH US (Atria, $16.99). By Colleen Hoover. A woman questions her relationship with a commitment-phobic partner when her old flame appears.

6 MEET ME AT THE LAKE (Berkley, $18). By Carley Fortune. A chance encounter brings together two strangers who have an outsize effect on each other’s lives.

7 A COURT OF THORNS AND ROSES (Bloomsbury, $19). By Sarah J. Maas. A threat is growing over a magical land where a huntress is being held captive.

8 THE SONG OF ACHILLES (Ecco, $17.99). By Madeline Miller. The legend of Achilles retold through the lens of his friend Patroclus.

9 IT STARTS WITH US (Atria, $17.99). By Colleen Hoover. After separating from her abusive husband, a woman considers whether to rekindle her first love.

10 DAISY JONES AND THE SIX (Ballantine, $17). By Taylor Jenkins Reid. A behind-the-scenes portrayal of the rise of a 1970s rock group followed by the band’s infamous breakup.

Nonfiction

1 KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON (Vinatge, $17). David Grann. A look at the FBI’s investigation of Native American deaths in 1920s Oklahoma.

2 CRYING IN H MART (Vintage, $17). By Michelle Zauner. A Korean American indie rock star chronicles her relationship with her mother and their shared culture.

3 HAPPY-GO-LUCKY (Back Bay, $18.99). By David Sedaris. Essays from the best-selling author detail his experiences with the pandemic.

4 BRAIDING SWEETGRASS (Milkweed, $20). By Robin Wall Kimmerer. Essays by an indigenous scientist offer lessons in reciprocal awareness between people and plants.

5 QUIETLY HOSTILE (Vintage, $17). By Samantha Irby. In a collection of humorous essays, the best-selling writer addresses life’s uncomfortable situations.

6 THE BODY KEEPS THE SCORE (Penguin, $19). By Bessel van der Kolk. A scientific look at how trauma can reshape a person’s body and brain.

7 SOLITO (Hogarth, $18). By Javier Zamora. A poet who fled El Salvador when he was 9 tells the story of his migration to the United States.

8 ALL ABOUT LOVE (Morrow, $16.99). By bell hooks. The first volume in the iconic feminist’s “Love Song to the Nation” trilogy considers compassion as a form of love.

9 THE BOOK OF DELIGHTS (Algonquin, $17.99). By Ross Gay. Essays about finding joy written by a poet over the course of a year.

10 THE DAWN OF EVERYTHING (Picador, $25). By David Graeber, David Wengrow. An anthropologist and an archaeologist challenge modern scientific principles of human cultural evolution.

Rankings reflect sales for the week ended June 11. The charts may not be reproduced without permission from the American Booksellers Association, the trade association for independent bookstores in the United States, and indiebound.org. Copyright 2023 American Booksellers Association. (The bestseller lists alternate between hardcover and paperback each week.)

